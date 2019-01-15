Post : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 ...

Log in
Post Holdings Inc    POST

POST HOLDINGS INC (POST)
01/15/2019 | 05:29pm EST

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 and fiscal year 2019 outlook and to respond to questions. Robert V. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff A. Zadoks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call.

Post also announced it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 after market close on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 540-0891 in the United States and (678) 408-4007 from outside the United States. The conference identification number is 8557859. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of Post's website at www.postholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, February 15, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 from outside the United States and using the conference identification number 8557859. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post's website in the Investor Relations section.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, and active nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dishes and egg, sausage and cheese products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes®, All Whites®, Better'n Eggs® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post's Active Nutrition platform brings good energy to a wide range of consumers looking to live healthy lives through brands such as Premier Protein®, PowerBar® and Dymatize®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with Thomas H. Lee Partners in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jennifer Meyer
jennifer.meyer@postholdings.com
(314) 644-7665

Source: Post Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Post Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 22:28:01 UTC
