POST SYST : POSaBIT Benefits from Growth in California Cannabis Market

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology
company delivering unique blockchain-enabled payment processing and
point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses, has made great
progress in supporting the fast-growing California dispensary
marketplace. Since entering the market six months ago, POSaBIT has seen
significant adoption of its fully integrated payment and POS solution,
and in first quarter 2019 the number of transactions and revenue
processed grew 436% and 427% sequentially.
“California is a hotbed for cannabis, not just in the number of
dispensaries, but for cannabis culture in general. We’re very pleased
with the growth we’ve seen in this region,” said POSaBIT co-founder and
CEO, Ryan Hamlin. “Customers expect the freedom to pay with alternative
forms of currency other than just cash. While our Californian merchants
appreciate our compliant cryptocurrency process, the customers
experience a typical retail experience where they can pay with cards,
and our unique solution is helping to bring this to life in the cannabis
dispensary market.”
POSaBIT’s proprietary crypto-based debit solution allows dispensary
customers to easily purchase cannabis with their debit cards using a
simple two-step cryptocurrency process. POSaBIT operates in over 120
dispensaries across California, Washington, Colorado and Oklahoma. Among
its client list is Project Cannabis, which operates four dispensaries in
the Los Angeles area.
