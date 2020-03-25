Postal Realty Trust : 2019 Fourth Quarter Supplemental
POSTAL REALTY
TRUST, INC.
NYSE: PSTL
Q4 2019 Supplemental
Forward-Looking Cautionary Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to close on any pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS's terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Corporate Information & Analyst Coverage
Key Management & Board of Directors
Key Management
Andrew Spodek
Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Garber
President, Treasurer & Secretary
Matt Brandwein
Chief Accounting Officer
Board of Directors
Board Responsibilities
Patrick Donahoe
Chairman of the Board, Member Audit Committee
Andrew Spodek
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Barry Lefkowitz
Chairman of Audit Committee, Member Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee
Anton Feingold
Chairman of Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee, Member Audit Committee
Jane Gural-Senders
Member Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee
Corporate Information
Corporate Headquarters
Corporate Counsel
Transfer Agent
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
75 Columbia Avenue
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
American Stock Transfer and Trust
BDO USA, LLP
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
200 Park Avenue
800-937-5449
100 Park Avenue
www.postalrealtytrust.com
New York, NY 10166
New York, NY 10017
Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com
212-309-1000
212-885-8000
516-232-8900
Company Overview
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate corporation that owns properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or the USPS. Postal Realty Trust is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilities cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. At December 31, 2019, PSTL owned 466 postal properties located in 44 states comprising 1,431,402 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company closed on an additional 83 properties comprising 268,146 net leasable square feet.
PSTL believes this is a promising opportunity due to:
Extensive and Geographically Diverse Portfolio
Experienced, Proven and Aligned Management Team with Extensive Seller Relationships
Only Publicly Traded REIT Focused Exclusively on Properties Leased to the USPS
PSTL'S FOOTPRINT OF OWNED AND MANAGED PROPERTIES(1)
Owned Properties
Managed Properties
Source: Company Filings;
Note: Map as of 03/25/2020
Postal Realty Trust also owns one property in Galena, AK, which has been omitted from this map
Executive Summary
(Figures in actuals; amounts during the quarter ending December 31, 2019)
Price of Common Shares
High closing price during period
$17.20
Low closing price during period
$15.56
End of Period Closing Price
$16.95
Outstanding Classes of Stock and Partnership Units - Fully Diluted Basis
Common Shares
5,137,058
OP Units
2,157,462
Management & Employees
148,847
LTIP
120,004
Voting Equivalent Shares
27,206
Total shares - fully diluted
7,590,577
Market Capitalization
Total Equity Market Capitalization - fully diluted
Amortization of accretion of above and below market leases
(209,058)
(135,948)
(61,538)
Equity-based compensation
411,652
394,530
190,343
Adjusted funds from operations
$1,236,685
$982,733
$337,022
Funds from operations per common share and common unit outstanding
$0.06
$0.10
$0.00
Adjusted funds from operations per common share and common unit outstanding
$0.17
$0.15
$0.05
Weighted average common shares and common units outstanding
7,124,638
6,766,227
6,760,612
Source: Company Filings
(1) Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019
NOI Reconciliation
Net Operating Income
($ in actuals)
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019(1)
REVENUE
Rental income
$3,129,972
$2,387,082
$1,099,459
Tenant reimbursements
458,617
342,419
162,010
Total revenues
$3,588,589
$2,729,501
$1,261,469
OPERATING EXPENSES
Real estate taxes
$486,775
$353,663
$171,048
Property operating expenses (2)
172,176
147,815
52,304
Total operating expenses
$872,422
$501,478
$223,352
Net Operating Income
$2,716,167
$2,228,023
$1,038,117
9
Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019
Property operating expenses is not inclusive of property management expenses of $213,471, $185,077 and $81,272 for Q4 2019, Q3 2019 and Q2 2019, respectively
EBITDA Reconciliation
EBITDA
($ in actuals)
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019(1)
Net income (loss)
$(1,069,396)
$(392,317)
$(498,468)
Contractual interest expense
463,365
48,916
228,040
Amortization of deferred financing costs
233,205
4,523
1,854
Early extinguishment of debt
-
-
185,586
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(6,259)
6,259
Depreciation and amortization
1,485,506
1,066,338
522,459
Equity-based compensation
411,652
394,530
190,343
EBITDA
$1,524,332
$1,115,731
$636,073
Acquisition costs
444,544
82,065
0
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,968,876
$1,197,796
$636,073
10
Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019
Debt Summary
Debt Breakdown
Lender
Interest Rate
Outstanding
Variable
Fixed
Fixed Rate Debt
4.61%
N/A
$3,246,062
Variable Rate
N/A
LIBOR + 170
BPS
$54,000,000
Total Principal
$57,246,062
Deferred Financing Costs, Net
(35,058)
Total Debt:
4.61%
LIBOR + 170
BPS
$57,211,004
On September 27, 2019, we closed a Credit Agreement that provides for a $100.0 million senior revolving credit facility with a 4-year term through September 2023
The floating rate facility carries an interest rate of either a base rate plus a range of 70 to 140 basis points or LIBOR plus a range of 170 to 240 basis points, each depending on a consolidated leverage ratio
On January 30, 2020, we exercised a portion of the accordion feature on our Credit Agreement. Increased the available borrowing capacity to $150.0 from $100.0 million. The Credit Agreement allows for an additional $50.0 million accordion subject to certain conditions
11
Debt Statistics
Debt Statistics
($ in actuals)
Q4 2019
Market Capitalization
Debt Principal
$57,246,062
Cash
12,475,537
Net Debt
44,770,525
Market Value of Common Equity
128,660,284
Total Enterprise Value
173,430,809
Net Debt to Enterprise Value
25.8%
Leverage
Net Debt
$44,770,525
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
7,875,503
Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
5.7x
Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio
Cash Interest Expense
$463,365
Adjusted EBITDA
1,968,876
Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio
4.2x
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
Contractual Interest Expense
$463,365
Debt Amortization
26,848
Total Fixed Charges
490,213
Adjusted EBITDA
1,968,876
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
4.0x
12
Acquisition Summary Since IPO by Region
Acquisition Summary Since IPO
Acquisitions
Property
Purchase
Interior
Annualized
Square
Region
Count
Price
Rent
Feet
Q3 2019 Acquisitions
Midwest
6 Properties
$2,146,327
33,927
$223,161
Northeast
3 Properties
616,536
7,174
74,630
South
7 Properties
7,576,244
64,839
698,209
West
2 Properties
736,064
5,962
66,682
Q4 2019 Acquisitions
Midwest
68
Properties
$12,374,930
137,102
$1,150,737
Northeast
19
Properties
6,338,187
40,426
535,228
South
79
Properties
20,732,969
225,651
1,852,896
West
11
Properties
6,931,007
44,478
454,252
Q1 2020 Acquisitions
Midwest
52
Properties
$12,034,723
133,553
$1,170,220
Northeast
4 Properties
3,780,000
37,796
344,859
South
10
Properties
2,925,881
26,925
281,001
West
17
Properties
11,454,565
69,872
1,104,639
278
Properties
$87,647,433
827,705
$7,956,514
13
Portfolio Fundamentals
Diversified Portfolio with High Historic Lease Retention
HISTORIC LEASE RETENTION RATE SINCE IPO
PORTFOLIO BY % OF AGGREGATE INTERIOR SQ FT
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
90.0%
West
10%
80.0%
70.0%
Midwest
60.0%
39%
50.0%
South
40.0%
36%
30.0%
20.0%
Northeast
15%
10.0%
0.0%
IPO
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020 QTD
Region
Sq Ft
% Sq Ft
Midwest
657,196
39%
Northeast
257,115
15%
South
614,078
36%
West
171,159
10%
Total
1,699,548
100%
PORTFOLIO BY % OF ANNUALIZED GROSS RENT(1)
West 7%
Midwest
Northeast33%
24%
South 36%
Region
Rent
% Rent
Midwest
$5,473,221
33%
Northeast
3,296,632
20%
Northeast
5,569,732
34%
West
2,075,826
13%
Total
$16,415,411
100%
14
Note: Portfolio statistics as of 03/25/2020
(1) Annualized gross rent is calculated by multiplying (a) the most recent contractual rent by (b) 12 for all Purchased Properties
Lease Rollover Drives Significant Upside
Upcoming Lease Expirations Provide Organic Growth Opportunity
Year
Number of Leases
Square Feet
Annual Rent(1)
2020
74
213,666
$2,300,409
2021
82
207,615
$1,656,260
2022
218(1)
577,103
$4,701,550
2023
57
226,777
$2,723,638
Thereafter
118
474,387
$5,033,195
Total
549
1,699,548
$16,415,411
LEASE EXPIRATIONS (BY SQUARE FEET)
LEASE EXPIRATIONS (BY ANNUAL RENT)(1)
525,000
($ in thousands)
436,898
$4,500
$4,234
450,000
374,779
$4,000
$3,419
375,000
$3,500
300,000
$3,000
$2,500
$1,922
225,000
164,938
120,477
$2,000
150,000
58,325
$1,500
$992
75,000
$1,000
$553
$500
0
$0
2019
2020
2021
2022
Thereafter
2019
2020
2021
2022
Thereafter
15
Note: Portfolio statistics as of 03/25/2020
(1) 135 of the 218 leases set to expire are under a master lease that expires in 2022
Property Breakdown by State
Property Breakdown by State
State
Property
% Property
Square
% Square
Gross Rent
% Gross Rent
Occupany
Count
Count
Footage
Footage
Wisconsin
53
9.65%
193,508
11.39%
1,615,004
9.84%
100.00%
Pennsylvania
53
9.65%
133,383
7.85%
1,400,892
8.53%
100.00%
Texas
37
6.74%
121,735
7.16%
1,281,174
7.80%
100.00%
Colorado
15
2.73%
67,354
3.96%
1,014,677
6.18%
100.00%
Ohio
10
1.82%
85,611
5.04%
882,871
5.38%
100.00%
Massachusetts
10
1.82%
49,526
2.91%
882,631
5.38%
100.00%
North Carolina
23
4.19%
76,314
4.49%
613,766
3.74%
100.00%
Oklahoma
27
4.92%
75,519
4.44%
612,824
3.73%
100.00%
Illinois
31
5.65%
80,058
4.71%
572,031
3.48%
100.00%
Louisiana
20
3.64%
58,156
3.42%
560,199
3.41%
100.00%
Arkansas
15
2.73%
51,667
3.04%
493,982
3.01%
100.00%
Tennessee
12
2.19%
71,430
4.20%
481,470
2.93%
100.00%
California
5
0.91%
42,218
2.48%
445,889
2.72%
100.00%
Missouri
25
4.55%
57,653
3.39%
445,419
2.71%
100.00%
Michigan
20
3.64%
65,456
3.85%
432,656
2.64%
100.00%
Indiana
9
1.64%
41,007
2.41%
352,007
2.14%
100.00%
Georgia
18
3.28%
36,640
2.16%
322,321
1.96%
100.00%
New York
10
1.82%
24,829
1.46%
320,539
1.95%
100.00%
Minnesota
16
2.91%
36,615
2.15%
289,942
1.77%
100.00%
Iowa
13
2.37%
33,655
1.98%
265,140
1.62%
100.00%
Connecticut
3
0.55%
19,511
1.15%
255,703
1.56%
100.00%
Mississippi
9
1.64%
27,806
1.64%
253,151
1.54%
100.00%
Florida
5
0.91%
18,234
1.07%
251,566
1.53%
100.00%
Kansas
8
1.46%
16,882
0.99%
200,336
1.22%
100.00%
Property Breakdown by State (continued)
Property Breakdown by State
State
Property
% Property
Square
% Square
Gross Rent
% Gross Rent
Occupany
Count
Count
Footage
Footage
Montana
8
1.46%
16,682
0.98%
182,953
1.11%
100.00%
Vermont
8
1.46%
11,674
0.69%
175,541
1.07%
100.00%
North Dakota
12
2.19%
17,591
1.04%
159,020
0.97%
100.00%
South Dakota
9
1.64%
15,161
0.89%
151,029
0.92%
100.00%
Kentucky
5
0.91%
13,139
0.77%
146,690
0.89%
100.00%
South Carolina
4
0.73%
15,351
0.90%
142,789
0.87%
100.00%
Virginia
4
0.73%
18,044
1.06%
132,890
0.81%
100.00%
Maine
3
0.55%
8,341
0.49%
123,816
0.75%
100.00%
Nebraska
9
1.64%
13,991
0.82%
107,768
0.66%
100.00%
Idaho
9
1.64%
13,983
0.82%
104,873
0.64%
100.00%
Alabama
5
0.91%
13,745
0.81%
103,900
0.63%
100.00%
Maryland
3
0.55%
6,532
0.38%
87,960
0.54%
100.00%
Utah
1
0.18%
4,425
0.26%
87,141
0.53%
100.00%
Washington
4
0.73%
8,846
0.52%
86,035
0.52%
100.00%
West Virginia
5
0.91%
9,766
0.57%
85,050
0.52%
100.00%
New Mexico
3
0.55%
7,987
0.47%
83,579
0.51%
100.00%
New Hampshire
3
0.55%
5,238
0.31%
77,501
0.47%
100.00%
New Jersey
2
0.36%
4,613
0.27%
60,009
0.37%
100.00%
Nevada
2
0.36%
3,803
0.22%
36,773
0.22%
100.00%
Wyoming
2
0.36%
3,041
0.18%
22,808
0.14%
100.00%
Alaska
1
0.18%
2,820
0.17%
11,100
0.07%
100.00%
Total:
549
100.00%
1,699,540
100.00%
$16,415,411
100.00%
100.00%
Definitions
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Funds from Operation (FFO)
The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do and therefore our computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.
Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)
The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for recurring capital expenditures (defined as all capital expenditures that are recurring in nature, excluding capital improvements that are incurred in connection with the acquisition of a property or obtaining a lease or lease renewal) and acquisition related expenses (defined as acquisition-related expenses that are incurred for investment purposes and do not correlate with the ongoing operations of our existing portfolio, including due diligence costs for acquisitions not consummated and certain auditing and accounting fees incurred that were directly related to completed acquisitions or dispositions) that are not capitalized and then adding back non- cash items including: non-real estate depreciation, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off and amortization of debt issuance costs, straight-line rent adjustments, fair value lease adjustments and non-cash components of compensation expense. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of our operating performance. We believe that AFFO is widely used by other REITs and is helpful to investors as a meaningful additional measure of our ability to make capital investments. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as we do and therefore our calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.
Earnings before Interest Tax and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)
The Company computes EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA as it is a measure commonly used in its industry and the Company believes that this measure is useful to investors and analysts because they provide important supplemental information concerning its operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. The Company uses EBITDA as a measure of its operating performance and not as a measure of liquidity.
EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider EBITDA as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating this metric used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.
18
Definitions (continued)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net Debt
The Company calculates its net debt as gross debt (defined as total debt plus net deferred financing costs on its secured borrowings) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash deposits held for the benefit of lenders. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash deposits held for the benefit of lenders from gross debt, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.
Net Operating Income (NOI)
The Company computes NOI as rental and tenant reimbursements less real estate taxes and property operating expenses (excluding property management expenses). NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income or loss. The Company believes NOI provides useful and relevant information because it reflects only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis. NOI is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider the Company's NOI as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of NOI may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs, and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.
Postal Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 20:12:08 UTC