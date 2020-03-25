Log in
Postal Realty Trust : 2019 Fourth Quarter Supplemental

03/25/2020

POSTAL REALTY

TRUST, INC.

NYSE: PSTL

Q4 2019 Supplemental

Forward-Looking Cautionary Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to close on any pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS's terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

2

Corporate Information & Analyst Coverage

Key Management & Board of Directors

Key Management

Andrew Spodek

Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Garber

President, Treasurer & Secretary

Matt Brandwein

Chief Accounting Officer

Board of Directors

Board Responsibilities

Patrick Donahoe

Chairman of the Board, Member Audit Committee

Andrew Spodek

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Barry Lefkowitz

Chairman of Audit Committee, Member Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee

Anton Feingold

Chairman of Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee, Member Audit Committee

Jane Gural-Senders

Member Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee

Corporate Information

Corporate Headquarters

Corporate Counsel

Transfer Agent

Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

75 Columbia Avenue

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

American Stock Transfer and Trust

BDO USA, LLP

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

200 Park Avenue

800-937-5449

100 Park Avenue

www.postalrealtytrust.com

New York, NY 10166

New York, NY 10017

Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com

212-309-1000

212-885-8000

516-232-8900

Research Coverage

Firm

Analyst

Phone

Firm

Analyst

Phone

Aegis Capital Corp.

Benjamin Zucker

646-557-3487

DA Davidson & Co.

Barry Oxford

212-240-9871

B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Craig Kucera

703-312-1635

Height Capital Markets

Ed Groshan

202-629-0025

BMO Capital Markets

Jeremy Metz

212-885-4053

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Robert Stevenson

646-840-3217

Compass Point

Merrill Ross

202-534-1392

Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Stephen Manaker

212-271-3716

3

Company Overview

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate corporation that owns properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or the USPS. Postal Realty Trust is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilities cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. At December 31, 2019, PSTL owned 466 postal properties located in 44 states comprising 1,431,402 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company closed on an additional 83 properties comprising 268,146 net leasable square feet.

PSTL believes this is a promising opportunity due to:

  • Extensive and Geographically Diverse Portfolio
  • Experienced, Proven and Aligned Management Team with Extensive Seller Relationships
  • Only Publicly Traded REIT Focused Exclusively on Properties Leased to the USPS

PSTL'S FOOTPRINT OF OWNED AND MANAGED PROPERTIES(1)

Owned Properties

Managed Properties

Source: Company Filings;

4

Note: Map as of 03/25/2020

  1. Postal Realty Trust also owns one property in Galena, AK, which has been omitted from this map

Executive Summary

(Figures in actuals; amounts during the quarter ending December 31, 2019)

Price of Common Shares

High closing price during period

$17.20

Low closing price during period

$15.56

End of Period Closing Price

$16.95

Outstanding Classes of Stock and Partnership Units - Fully Diluted Basis

Common Shares

5,137,058

OP Units

2,157,462

Management & Employees

148,847

LTIP

120,004

Voting Equivalent Shares

27,206

Total shares - fully diluted

7,590,577

Market Capitalization

Total Equity Market Capitalization - fully diluted

$128,660,284

Net debt

44,770,525

Enterprise value

$173,430,809

Debt Ratios

Net debt to enterprise value

25.8%

Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA

5.7x

Adjusted interest coverage ratio

4.2x

Fixed charge coverage ratio

4.0x

Earnings for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019

Net income attributable to PSTL

$(797,448)

Net income attributable to PSTL per share:

$(0.16)

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

$416,110

FFO per share - fully diluted basis

$0.06

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO")

$1,236,685

AFFO per share - fully diluted basis

$0.17

Dividend per share

$0.17

Net Operating Income

$2,929,638

Current Metrics(1)

Total owned rental revenue

$16,415,411

Total owned square footage

1,699,548

Weighted average rent per square foot

$9.66

Total owned property count

549

Total managed property count

403

Portfolio occupancy

100.0%

Total current debt

$71,246,062

Total share count - fully diluted

8,309,945

Source: Company Filings

5

  1. Based on 03/25/2020 figures

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet

($ in actuals)

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

ASSETS

Real estate

Land

$25,147,732

$16,827,724

$14,208,005

Building and improvements

92,873,637

57,177,951

48,796,854

Tenant improvements

2,562,293

2,114,364

1,924,021

$120,583,662

$76,120,039

$64,928,880

Less: accumulated depreciation

(8,813,579)

(8,180,839)

(7,723,284)

Total real estate, net

$111,770,083

$67,939,200

$57,205,596

Cash

12,475,537

10,969,557

11,744,971

Escrows and reserves

708,066

610,200

601,173

Rent and other receivables

1,710,314

1,138,621

855,506

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,752,862

2,853,298

1,354,525

Deferred rent receivable

33,344

31,687

23,864

In-place lease intangibles, net

7,315,867

4,776,515

4,397,221

Above market leases, net

22,124

9,401

12,265

Total assets

$136,788,197

$88,328,479

$76,195,121

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Secured borrowings, net

$3,211,004

$3,237,327

$2,817,545

Revolving credit facility

54,000,000

17,000,000

-

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

3,152,799

4,224,599

4,224,011

Below market lease, net

6,601,119

5,365,118

4,479,286

Due to affiliates

0

512,530

6,687,587

Total liabilities

$66,964,922

$30,339,574

$18,208,429

Equity

PSTL - Class A

$52,859

$52,859

$52,856

PSTL - Class B

272

272

272

Additional paid-in capital

51,396,226

46,502,630

46,250,914

Accumulated deficit

(2,575,754)

(1,034,471)

(726,502)

Total Stockholders' Equity

$48,873,603

$45,521,290

$45,577,540

Operating Partnership unitholders' noncontrolling interests

20,949,672

12,467,615

12,409,152

Total equity (deficit)

$69,823,275

$57,988,905

$57,986,692

Total liabilities and equity (deficit)

$136,788,197

$88,328,479

$76,195,121

Source: Company Filings

6

Income Statement

Statement of Operations

($ in actuals)

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019(1)

REVENUE

Rental income

$3,129,972

$2,387,082

$1,099,459

Tenant reimbursements

458,617

342,419

162,010

Fee and other income

270,270

278,846

135,292

Total revenues

$3,858,859

$3,008,347

$1,396,761

OPERATING EXPENSES

Real estate taxes

486,775

353,663

$171,048

Property operating expenses

385,647

332,892

133,576

General and administrative

1,876,291

1,601,727

861,475

Depreciation and amortization

1,485,506

1,066,338

522,459

Total operating expenses

$4,234,219

$3,354,620

$1,688,558

Income (loss) from operations

$(375,360)

$(346,273)

$(291,797)

Interest expense, net

(694,036)

(52,303)

(200,412)

Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit

$(1,069,396)

$(398,576)

$(492,209)

Income tax (expense) benefit

-

6,259

(6,259)

Net income (loss)

$(1,069,396)

$(392,317)

$(498,468)

Source: Company Filings

7

(1) Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019

FFO & AFFO Reconciliation

FFO & AFFO

($ in actuals, except per share data)

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019(1)

Net income (loss)

$(1,069,396)

$(392,317)

$(498,468)

Depreciation and amortization

1,485,506

1,066,338

522,459

Funds from operations

$416,110

$674,021

$23,991

Recurring capital expenditures

(60,893)

(31,417)

-

Acquisition related expenses

444,544

82,065

-

Amortization of debt issuance costs

233,205

4,523

263

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

-

185,586

Straight-line rent adjustments

1,125

(5,041)

(1,623)

Amortization of accretion of above and below market leases

(209,058)

(135,948)

(61,538)

Equity-based compensation

411,652

394,530

190,343

Adjusted funds from operations

$1,236,685

$982,733

$337,022

Funds from operations per common share and common unit outstanding

$0.06

$0.10

$0.00

Adjusted funds from operations per common share and common unit outstanding

$0.17

$0.15

$0.05

Weighted average common shares and common units outstanding

7,124,638

6,766,227

6,760,612

Source: Company Filings

8

(1) Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019

NOI Reconciliation

Net Operating Income

($ in actuals)

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019(1)

REVENUE

Rental income

$3,129,972

$2,387,082

$1,099,459

Tenant reimbursements

458,617

342,419

162,010

Total revenues

$3,588,589

$2,729,501

$1,261,469

OPERATING EXPENSES

Real estate taxes

$486,775

$353,663

$171,048

Property operating expenses (2)

172,176

147,815

52,304

Total operating expenses

$872,422

$501,478

$223,352

Net Operating Income

$2,716,167

$2,228,023

$1,038,117

Source: Company Filings

9

  1. Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019
  2. Property operating expenses is not inclusive of property management expenses of $213,471, $185,077 and $81,272 for Q4 2019, Q3 2019 and Q2 2019, respectively

EBITDA Reconciliation

EBITDA

($ in actuals)

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019(1)

Net income (loss)

$(1,069,396)

$(392,317)

$(498,468)

Contractual interest expense

463,365

48,916

228,040

Amortization of deferred financing costs

233,205

4,523

1,854

Early extinguishment of debt

-

-

185,586

Income tax expense (benefit)

-

(6,259)

6,259

Depreciation and amortization

1,485,506

1,066,338

522,459

Equity-based compensation

411,652

394,530

190,343

EBITDA

$1,524,332

$1,115,731

$636,073

Acquisition costs

444,544

82,065

0

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,968,876

$1,197,796

$636,073

Source: Company Filings

10

  1. Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019

Debt Summary

Debt Breakdown

Lender

Interest Rate

Outstanding

Variable

Fixed

Fixed Rate Debt

4.61%

N/A

$3,246,062

Variable Rate

N/A

LIBOR + 170

BPS

$54,000,000

Total Principal

$57,246,062

Deferred Financing Costs, Net

(35,058)

Total Debt:

4.61%

LIBOR + 170

BPS

$57,211,004

  • On September 27, 2019, we closed a Credit Agreement that provides for a $100.0 million senior revolving credit facility with a 4-year term through September 2023
  • The floating rate facility carries an interest rate of either a base rate plus a range of 70 to 140 basis points or LIBOR plus a range of 170 to 240 basis points, each depending on a consolidated leverage ratio
  • On January 30, 2020, we exercised a portion of the accordion feature on our Credit Agreement. Increased the available borrowing capacity to $150.0 from $100.0 million. The Credit Agreement allows for an additional $50.0 million accordion subject to certain conditions

Source: Company Filings

11

Debt Statistics

Debt Statistics

($ in actuals)

Q4 2019

Market Capitalization

Debt Principal

$57,246,062

Cash

12,475,537

Net Debt

44,770,525

Market Value of Common Equity

128,660,284

Total Enterprise Value

173,430,809

Net Debt to Enterprise Value

25.8%

Leverage

Net Debt

$44,770,525

Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

7,875,503

Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

5.7x

Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio

Cash Interest Expense

$463,365

Adjusted EBITDA

1,968,876

Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio

4.2x

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio

Contractual Interest Expense

$463,365

Debt Amortization

26,848

Total Fixed Charges

490,213

Adjusted EBITDA

1,968,876

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio

4.0x

Source: Company Filings

12

Acquisition Summary Since IPO by Region

Acquisition Summary Since IPO

Acquisitions

Property

Purchase

Interior

Annualized

Square

Region

Count

Price

Rent

Feet

Q3 2019 Acquisitions

Midwest

6 Properties

$2,146,327

33,927

$223,161

Northeast

3 Properties

616,536

7,174

74,630

South

7 Properties

7,576,244

64,839

698,209

West

2 Properties

736,064

5,962

66,682

Q4 2019 Acquisitions

Midwest

68

Properties

$12,374,930

137,102

$1,150,737

Northeast

19

Properties

6,338,187

40,426

535,228

South

79

Properties

20,732,969

225,651

1,852,896

West

11

Properties

6,931,007

44,478

454,252

Q1 2020 Acquisitions

Midwest

52

Properties

$12,034,723

133,553

$1,170,220

Northeast

4 Properties

3,780,000

37,796

344,859

South

10

Properties

2,925,881

26,925

281,001

West

17

Properties

11,454,565

69,872

1,104,639

278

Properties

$87,647,433

827,705

$7,956,514

Source: Company Filings

13

Portfolio Fundamentals

Diversified Portfolio with High Historic Lease Retention

HISTORIC LEASE RETENTION RATE SINCE IPO

PORTFOLIO BY % OF AGGREGATE INTERIOR SQ FT

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

90.0%

West

10%

80.0%

70.0%

Midwest

60.0%

39%

50.0%

South

40.0%

36%

30.0%

20.0%

Northeast

15%

10.0%

0.0%

IPO

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020 QTD

Region

Sq Ft

% Sq Ft

Midwest

657,196

39%

Northeast

257,115

15%

South

614,078

36%

West

171,159

10%

Total

1,699,548

100%

PORTFOLIO BY % OF ANNUALIZED GROSS RENT(1)

West 7%

Midwest

Northeast33%

24%

South 36%

Region

Rent

% Rent

Midwest

$5,473,221

33%

Northeast

3,296,632

20%

Northeast

5,569,732

34%

West

2,075,826

13%

Total

$16,415,411

100%

Source: Company Filings

14

Note: Portfolio statistics as of 03/25/2020

(1) Annualized gross rent is calculated by multiplying (a) the most recent contractual rent by (b) 12 for all Purchased Properties

Lease Rollover Drives Significant Upside

Upcoming Lease Expirations Provide Organic Growth Opportunity

Year

Number of Leases

Square Feet

Annual Rent(1)

2020

74

213,666

$2,300,409

2021

82

207,615

$1,656,260

2022

218(1)

577,103

$4,701,550

2023

57

226,777

$2,723,638

Thereafter

118

474,387

$5,033,195

Total

549

1,699,548

$16,415,411

LEASE EXPIRATIONS (BY SQUARE FEET)

LEASE EXPIRATIONS (BY ANNUAL RENT)(1)

525,000

($ in thousands)

436,898

$4,500

$4,234

450,000

374,779

$4,000

$3,419

375,000

$3,500

300,000

$3,000

$2,500

$1,922

225,000

164,938

120,477

$2,000

150,000

58,325

$1,500

$992

75,000

$1,000

$553

$500

0

$0

2019

2020

2021

2022

Thereafter

2019

2020

2021

2022

Thereafter

Source: Company Filings

15

Note: Portfolio statistics as of 03/25/2020

(1) 135 of the 218 leases set to expire are under a master lease that expires in 2022

Property Breakdown by State

Property Breakdown by State

State

Property

% Property

Square

% Square

Gross Rent

% Gross Rent

Occupany

Count

Count

Footage

Footage

Wisconsin

53

9.65%

193,508

11.39%

1,615,004

9.84%

100.00%

Pennsylvania

53

9.65%

133,383

7.85%

1,400,892

8.53%

100.00%

Texas

37

6.74%

121,735

7.16%

1,281,174

7.80%

100.00%

Colorado

15

2.73%

67,354

3.96%

1,014,677

6.18%

100.00%

Ohio

10

1.82%

85,611

5.04%

882,871

5.38%

100.00%

Massachusetts

10

1.82%

49,526

2.91%

882,631

5.38%

100.00%

North Carolina

23

4.19%

76,314

4.49%

613,766

3.74%

100.00%

Oklahoma

27

4.92%

75,519

4.44%

612,824

3.73%

100.00%

Illinois

31

5.65%

80,058

4.71%

572,031

3.48%

100.00%

Louisiana

20

3.64%

58,156

3.42%

560,199

3.41%

100.00%

Arkansas

15

2.73%

51,667

3.04%

493,982

3.01%

100.00%

Tennessee

12

2.19%

71,430

4.20%

481,470

2.93%

100.00%

California

5

0.91%

42,218

2.48%

445,889

2.72%

100.00%

Missouri

25

4.55%

57,653

3.39%

445,419

2.71%

100.00%

Michigan

20

3.64%

65,456

3.85%

432,656

2.64%

100.00%

Indiana

9

1.64%

41,007

2.41%

352,007

2.14%

100.00%

Georgia

18

3.28%

36,640

2.16%

322,321

1.96%

100.00%

New York

10

1.82%

24,829

1.46%

320,539

1.95%

100.00%

Minnesota

16

2.91%

36,615

2.15%

289,942

1.77%

100.00%

Iowa

13

2.37%

33,655

1.98%

265,140

1.62%

100.00%

Connecticut

3

0.55%

19,511

1.15%

255,703

1.56%

100.00%

Mississippi

9

1.64%

27,806

1.64%

253,151

1.54%

100.00%

Florida

5

0.91%

18,234

1.07%

251,566

1.53%

100.00%

Kansas

8

1.46%

16,882

0.99%

200,336

1.22%

100.00%

Note: As of 03/25/2020

16

Property Breakdown by State (continued)

Property Breakdown by State

State

Property

% Property

Square

% Square

Gross Rent

% Gross Rent

Occupany

Count

Count

Footage

Footage

Montana

8

1.46%

16,682

0.98%

182,953

1.11%

100.00%

Vermont

8

1.46%

11,674

0.69%

175,541

1.07%

100.00%

North Dakota

12

2.19%

17,591

1.04%

159,020

0.97%

100.00%

South Dakota

9

1.64%

15,161

0.89%

151,029

0.92%

100.00%

Kentucky

5

0.91%

13,139

0.77%

146,690

0.89%

100.00%

South Carolina

4

0.73%

15,351

0.90%

142,789

0.87%

100.00%

Virginia

4

0.73%

18,044

1.06%

132,890

0.81%

100.00%

Maine

3

0.55%

8,341

0.49%

123,816

0.75%

100.00%

Nebraska

9

1.64%

13,991

0.82%

107,768

0.66%

100.00%

Idaho

9

1.64%

13,983

0.82%

104,873

0.64%

100.00%

Alabama

5

0.91%

13,745

0.81%

103,900

0.63%

100.00%

Maryland

3

0.55%

6,532

0.38%

87,960

0.54%

100.00%

Utah

1

0.18%

4,425

0.26%

87,141

0.53%

100.00%

Washington

4

0.73%

8,846

0.52%

86,035

0.52%

100.00%

West Virginia

5

0.91%

9,766

0.57%

85,050

0.52%

100.00%

New Mexico

3

0.55%

7,987

0.47%

83,579

0.51%

100.00%

New Hampshire

3

0.55%

5,238

0.31%

77,501

0.47%

100.00%

New Jersey

2

0.36%

4,613

0.27%

60,009

0.37%

100.00%

Nevada

2

0.36%

3,803

0.22%

36,773

0.22%

100.00%

Wyoming

2

0.36%

3,041

0.18%

22,808

0.14%

100.00%

Alaska

1

0.18%

2,820

0.17%

11,100

0.07%

100.00%

Total:

549

100.00%

1,699,540

100.00%

$16,415,411

100.00%

100.00%

Note: As of 03/25/2020

17

Definitions

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operation (FFO)

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do and therefore our computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for recurring capital expenditures (defined as all capital expenditures that are recurring in nature, excluding capital improvements that are incurred in connection with the acquisition of a property or obtaining a lease or lease renewal) and acquisition related expenses (defined as acquisition-related expenses that are incurred for investment purposes and do not correlate with the ongoing operations of our existing portfolio, including due diligence costs for acquisitions not consummated and certain auditing and accounting fees incurred that were directly related to completed acquisitions or dispositions) that are not capitalized and then adding back non- cash items including: non-real estate depreciation, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off and amortization of debt issuance costs, straight-line rent adjustments, fair value lease adjustments and non-cash components of compensation expense. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of our operating performance. We believe that AFFO is widely used by other REITs and is helpful to investors as a meaningful additional measure of our ability to make capital investments. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as we do and therefore our calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Earnings before Interest Tax and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

The Company computes EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA as it is a measure commonly used in its industry and the Company believes that this measure is useful to investors and analysts because they provide important supplemental information concerning its operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. The Company uses EBITDA as a measure of its operating performance and not as a measure of liquidity.

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider EBITDA as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating this metric used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

18

Definitions (continued)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Debt

The Company calculates its net debt as gross debt (defined as total debt plus net deferred financing costs on its secured borrowings) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash deposits held for the benefit of lenders. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash deposits held for the benefit of lenders from gross debt, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

The Company computes NOI as rental and tenant reimbursements less real estate taxes and property operating expenses (excluding property management expenses). NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income or loss. The Company believes NOI provides useful and relevant information because it reflects only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis. NOI is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider the Company's NOI as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of NOI may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs, and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs.

19

Disclaimer

Postal Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 20:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
