Postal Realty Trust : 2019 Fourth Quarter Supplemental

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. NYSE: PSTL Q4 2019 Supplemental Forward-Looking Cautionary Statements This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to close on any pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS's terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 2 Corporate Information & Analyst Coverage Key Management & Board of Directors Key Management Andrew Spodek Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Garber President, Treasurer & Secretary Matt Brandwein Chief Accounting Officer Board of Directors Board Responsibilities Patrick Donahoe Chairman of the Board, Member Audit Committee Andrew Spodek Chief Executive Officer, Director Barry Lefkowitz Chairman of Audit Committee, Member Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee Anton Feingold Chairman of Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee, Member Audit Committee Jane Gural-Senders Member Corporate Governance & Compensation Committee Corporate Information Corporate Headquarters Corporate Counsel Transfer Agent Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 75 Columbia Avenue Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP American Stock Transfer and Trust BDO USA, LLP Cedarhurst, NY 11516 200 Park Avenue 800-937-5449 100 Park Avenue www.postalrealtytrust.com New York, NY 10166 New York, NY 10017 Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com 212-309-1000 212-885-8000 516-232-8900 Research Coverage Firm Analyst Phone Firm Analyst Phone Aegis Capital Corp. Benjamin Zucker 646-557-3487 DA Davidson & Co. Barry Oxford 212-240-9871 B. Riley FBR, Inc. Craig Kucera 703-312-1635 Height Capital Markets Ed Groshan 202-629-0025 BMO Capital Markets Jeremy Metz 212-885-4053 Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Robert Stevenson 646-840-3217 Compass Point Merrill Ross 202-534-1392 Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc. Stephen Manaker 212-271-3716 3 Company Overview Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate corporation that owns properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or the USPS. Postal Realty Trust is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilities cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. At December 31, 2019, PSTL owned 466 postal properties located in 44 states comprising 1,431,402 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company closed on an additional 83 properties comprising 268,146 net leasable square feet. PSTL believes this is a promising opportunity due to: Extensive and Geographically Diverse Portfolio

Experienced, Proven and Aligned Management Team with Extensive Seller Relationships

Only Publicly Traded REIT Focused Exclusively on Properties Leased to the USPS PSTL'S FOOTPRINT OF OWNED AND MANAGED PROPERTIES(1) Owned Properties Managed Properties Source: Company Filings; 4 Note: Map as of 03/25/2020 Postal Realty Trust also owns one property in Galena, AK, which has been omitted from this map Executive Summary (Figures in actuals; amounts during the quarter ending December 31, 2019) Price of Common Shares High closing price during period $17.20 Low closing price during period $15.56 End of Period Closing Price $16.95 Outstanding Classes of Stock and Partnership Units - Fully Diluted Basis Common Shares 5,137,058 OP Units 2,157,462 Management & Employees 148,847 LTIP 120,004 Voting Equivalent Shares 27,206 Total shares - fully diluted 7,590,577 Market Capitalization Total Equity Market Capitalization - fully diluted $128,660,284 Net debt 44,770,525 Enterprise value $173,430,809 Debt Ratios Net debt to enterprise value 25.8% Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA 5.7x Adjusted interest coverage ratio 4.2x Fixed charge coverage ratio 4.0x Earnings for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 Net income attributable to PSTL $(797,448) Net income attributable to PSTL per share: $(0.16) Funds From Operations ("FFO") $416,110 FFO per share - fully diluted basis $0.06 Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") $1,236,685 AFFO per share - fully diluted basis $0.17 Dividend per share $0.17 Net Operating Income $2,929,638 Current Metrics(1) Total owned rental revenue $16,415,411 Total owned square footage 1,699,548 Weighted average rent per square foot $9.66 Total owned property count 549 Total managed property count 403 Portfolio occupancy 100.0% Total current debt $71,246,062 Total share count - fully diluted 8,309,945 Source: Company Filings 5 Based on 03/25/2020 figures Balance Sheet Balance Sheet ($ in actuals) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 ASSETS Real estate Land $25,147,732 $16,827,724 $14,208,005 Building and improvements 92,873,637 57,177,951 48,796,854 Tenant improvements 2,562,293 2,114,364 1,924,021 $120,583,662 $76,120,039 $64,928,880 Less: accumulated depreciation (8,813,579) (8,180,839) (7,723,284) Total real estate, net $111,770,083 $67,939,200 $57,205,596 Cash 12,475,537 10,969,557 11,744,971 Escrows and reserves 708,066 610,200 601,173 Rent and other receivables 1,710,314 1,138,621 855,506 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,752,862 2,853,298 1,354,525 Deferred rent receivable 33,344 31,687 23,864 In-place lease intangibles, net 7,315,867 4,776,515 4,397,221 Above market leases, net 22,124 9,401 12,265 Total assets $136,788,197 $88,328,479 $76,195,121 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Secured borrowings, net $3,211,004 $3,237,327 $2,817,545 Revolving credit facility 54,000,000 17,000,000 - Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 3,152,799 4,224,599 4,224,011 Below market lease, net 6,601,119 5,365,118 4,479,286 Due to affiliates 0 512,530 6,687,587 Total liabilities $66,964,922 $30,339,574 $18,208,429 Equity PSTL - Class A $52,859 $52,859 $52,856 PSTL - Class B 272 272 272 Additional paid-in capital 51,396,226 46,502,630 46,250,914 Accumulated deficit (2,575,754) (1,034,471) (726,502) Total Stockholders' Equity $48,873,603 $45,521,290 $45,577,540 Operating Partnership unitholders' noncontrolling interests 20,949,672 12,467,615 12,409,152 Total equity (deficit) $69,823,275 $57,988,905 $57,986,692 Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $136,788,197 $88,328,479 $76,195,121 Source: Company Filings 6 Income Statement Statement of Operations ($ in actuals) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019(1) REVENUE Rental income $3,129,972 $2,387,082 $1,099,459 Tenant reimbursements 458,617 342,419 162,010 Fee and other income 270,270 278,846 135,292 Total revenues $3,858,859 $3,008,347 $1,396,761 OPERATING EXPENSES Real estate taxes 486,775 353,663 $171,048 Property operating expenses 385,647 332,892 133,576 General and administrative 1,876,291 1,601,727 861,475 Depreciation and amortization 1,485,506 1,066,338 522,459 Total operating expenses $4,234,219 $3,354,620 $1,688,558 Income (loss) from operations $(375,360) $(346,273) $(291,797) Interest expense, net (694,036) (52,303) (200,412) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit $(1,069,396) $(398,576) $(492,209) Income tax (expense) benefit - 6,259 (6,259) Net income (loss) $(1,069,396) $(392,317) $(498,468) Source: Company Filings 7 (1) Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019 FFO & AFFO Reconciliation FFO & AFFO ($ in actuals, except per share data) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019(1) Net income (loss) $(1,069,396) $(392,317) $(498,468) Depreciation and amortization 1,485,506 1,066,338 522,459 Funds from operations $416,110 $674,021 $23,991 Recurring capital expenditures (60,893) (31,417) - Acquisition related expenses 444,544 82,065 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 233,205 4,523 263 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 185,586 Straight-line rent adjustments 1,125 (5,041) (1,623) Amortization of accretion of above and below market leases (209,058) (135,948) (61,538) Equity-based compensation 411,652 394,530 190,343 Adjusted funds from operations $1,236,685 $982,733 $337,022 Funds from operations per common share and common unit outstanding $0.06 $0.10 $0.00 Adjusted funds from operations per common share and common unit outstanding $0.17 $0.15 $0.05 Weighted average common shares and common units outstanding 7,124,638 6,766,227 6,760,612 Source: Company Filings 8 (1) Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019 NOI Reconciliation Net Operating Income ($ in actuals) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019(1) REVENUE Rental income $3,129,972 $2,387,082 $1,099,459 Tenant reimbursements 458,617 342,419 162,010 Total revenues $3,588,589 $2,729,501 $1,261,469 OPERATING EXPENSES Real estate taxes $486,775 $353,663 $171,048 Property operating expenses (2) 172,176 147,815 52,304 Total operating expenses $872,422 $501,478 $223,352 Net Operating Income $2,716,167 $2,228,023 $1,038,117 Source: Company Filings 9 Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019 Property operating expenses is not inclusive of property management expenses of $213,471, $185,077 and $81,272 for Q4 2019, Q3 2019 and Q2 2019, respectively EBITDA Reconciliation EBITDA ($ in actuals) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019(1) Net income (loss) $(1,069,396) $(392,317) $(498,468) Contractual interest expense 463,365 48,916 228,040 Amortization of deferred financing costs 233,205 4,523 1,854 Early extinguishment of debt - - 185,586 Income tax expense (benefit) - (6,259) 6,259 Depreciation and amortization 1,485,506 1,066,338 522,459 Equity-based compensation 411,652 394,530 190,343 EBITDA $1,524,332 $1,115,731 $636,073 Acquisition costs 444,544 82,065 0 Adjusted EBITDA $1,968,876 $1,197,796 $636,073 Source: Company Filings 10 Period from May 17, 2019 to June 30, 2019 Debt Summary Debt Breakdown Lender Interest Rate Outstanding Variable Fixed Fixed Rate Debt 4.61% N/A $3,246,062 Variable Rate N/A LIBOR + 170 BPS $54,000,000 Total Principal $57,246,062 Deferred Financing Costs, Net (35,058) Total Debt: 4.61% LIBOR + 170 BPS $57,211,004 On September 27, 2019, we closed a Credit Agreement that provides for a $100.0 million senior revolving credit facility with a 4-year term through September 2023

4-year term through September 2023 The floating rate facility carries an interest rate of either a base rate plus a range of 70 to 140 basis points or LIBOR plus a range of 170 to 240 basis points, each depending on a consolidated leverage ratio

On January 30, 2020, we exercised a portion of the accordion feature on our Credit Agreement. Increased the available borrowing capacity to $150.0 from $100.0 million. The Credit Agreement allows for an additional $50.0 million accordion subject to certain conditions Source: Company Filings 11 Debt Statistics Debt Statistics ($ in actuals) Q4 2019 Market Capitalization Debt Principal $57,246,062 Cash 12,475,537 Net Debt 44,770,525 Market Value of Common Equity 128,660,284 Total Enterprise Value 173,430,809 Net Debt to Enterprise Value 25.8% Leverage Net Debt $44,770,525 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 7,875,503 Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDA 5.7x Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio Cash Interest Expense $463,365 Adjusted EBITDA 1,968,876 Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio 4.2x Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio Contractual Interest Expense $463,365 Debt Amortization 26,848 Total Fixed Charges 490,213 Adjusted EBITDA 1,968,876 Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio 4.0x Source: Company Filings 12 Acquisition Summary Since IPO by Region Acquisition Summary Since IPO Acquisitions Property Purchase Interior Annualized Square Region Count Price Rent Feet Q3 2019 Acquisitions Midwest 6 Properties $2,146,327 33,927 $223,161 Northeast 3 Properties 616,536 7,174 74,630 South 7 Properties 7,576,244 64,839 698,209 West 2 Properties 736,064 5,962 66,682 Q4 2019 Acquisitions Midwest 68 Properties $12,374,930 137,102 $1,150,737 Northeast 19 Properties 6,338,187 40,426 535,228 South 79 Properties 20,732,969 225,651 1,852,896 West 11 Properties 6,931,007 44,478 454,252 Q1 2020 Acquisitions Midwest 52 Properties $12,034,723 133,553 $1,170,220 Northeast 4 Properties 3,780,000 37,796 344,859 South 10 Properties 2,925,881 26,925 281,001 West 17 Properties 11,454,565 69,872 1,104,639 278 Properties $87,647,433 827,705 $7,956,514 Source: Company Filings 13 Portfolio Fundamentals Diversified Portfolio with High Historic Lease Retention HISTORIC LEASE RETENTION RATE SINCE IPO PORTFOLIO BY % OF AGGREGATE INTERIOR SQ FT 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 90.0% West 10% 80.0% 70.0% Midwest 60.0% 39% 50.0% South 40.0% 36% 30.0% 20.0% Northeast 15% 10.0% 0.0% IPO Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 QTD Region Sq Ft % Sq Ft Midwest 657,196 39% Northeast 257,115 15% South 614,078 36% West 171,159 10% Total 1,699,548 100% PORTFOLIO BY % OF ANNUALIZED GROSS RENT(1) West 7% Midwest Northeast33% 24% South 36% Region Rent % Rent Midwest $5,473,221 33% Northeast 3,296,632 20% Northeast 5,569,732 34% West 2,075,826 13% Total $16,415,411 100% Source: Company Filings 14 Note: Portfolio statistics as of 03/25/2020 (1) Annualized gross rent is calculated by multiplying (a) the most recent contractual rent by (b) 12 for all Purchased Properties Lease Rollover Drives Significant Upside Upcoming Lease Expirations Provide Organic Growth Opportunity Year Number of Leases Square Feet Annual Rent(1) 2020 74 213,666 $2,300,409 2021 82 207,615 $1,656,260 2022 218(1) 577,103 $4,701,550 2023 57 226,777 $2,723,638 Thereafter 118 474,387 $5,033,195 Total 549 1,699,548 $16,415,411 LEASE EXPIRATIONS (BY SQUARE FEET) LEASE EXPIRATIONS (BY ANNUAL RENT)(1) 525,000 ($ in thousands) 436,898 $4,500 $4,234 450,000 374,779 $4,000 $3,419 375,000 $3,500 300,000 $3,000 $2,500 $1,922 225,000 164,938 120,477 $2,000 150,000 58,325 $1,500 $992 75,000 $1,000 $553 $500 0 $0 2019 2020 2021 2022 Thereafter 2019 2020 2021 2022 Thereafter Source: Company Filings 15 Note: Portfolio statistics as of 03/25/2020 (1) 135 of the 218 leases set to expire are under a master lease that expires in 2022 Property Breakdown by State Property Breakdown by State State Property % Property Square % Square Gross Rent % Gross Rent Occupany Count Count Footage Footage Wisconsin 53 9.65% 193,508 11.39% 1,615,004 9.84% 100.00% Pennsylvania 53 9.65% 133,383 7.85% 1,400,892 8.53% 100.00% Texas 37 6.74% 121,735 7.16% 1,281,174 7.80% 100.00% Colorado 15 2.73% 67,354 3.96% 1,014,677 6.18% 100.00% Ohio 10 1.82% 85,611 5.04% 882,871 5.38% 100.00% Massachusetts 10 1.82% 49,526 2.91% 882,631 5.38% 100.00% North Carolina 23 4.19% 76,314 4.49% 613,766 3.74% 100.00% Oklahoma 27 4.92% 75,519 4.44% 612,824 3.73% 100.00% Illinois 31 5.65% 80,058 4.71% 572,031 3.48% 100.00% Louisiana 20 3.64% 58,156 3.42% 560,199 3.41% 100.00% Arkansas 15 2.73% 51,667 3.04% 493,982 3.01% 100.00% Tennessee 12 2.19% 71,430 4.20% 481,470 2.93% 100.00% California 5 0.91% 42,218 2.48% 445,889 2.72% 100.00% Missouri 25 4.55% 57,653 3.39% 445,419 2.71% 100.00% Michigan 20 3.64% 65,456 3.85% 432,656 2.64% 100.00% Indiana 9 1.64% 41,007 2.41% 352,007 2.14% 100.00% Georgia 18 3.28% 36,640 2.16% 322,321 1.96% 100.00% New York 10 1.82% 24,829 1.46% 320,539 1.95% 100.00% Minnesota 16 2.91% 36,615 2.15% 289,942 1.77% 100.00% Iowa 13 2.37% 33,655 1.98% 265,140 1.62% 100.00% Connecticut 3 0.55% 19,511 1.15% 255,703 1.56% 100.00% Mississippi 9 1.64% 27,806 1.64% 253,151 1.54% 100.00% Florida 5 0.91% 18,234 1.07% 251,566 1.53% 100.00% Kansas 8 1.46% 16,882 0.99% 200,336 1.22% 100.00% Note: As of 03/25/2020 16 Property Breakdown by State (continued) Property Breakdown by State State Property % Property Square % Square Gross Rent % Gross Rent Occupany Count Count Footage Footage Montana 8 1.46% 16,682 0.98% 182,953 1.11% 100.00% Vermont 8 1.46% 11,674 0.69% 175,541 1.07% 100.00% North Dakota 12 2.19% 17,591 1.04% 159,020 0.97% 100.00% South Dakota 9 1.64% 15,161 0.89% 151,029 0.92% 100.00% Kentucky 5 0.91% 13,139 0.77% 146,690 0.89% 100.00% South Carolina 4 0.73% 15,351 0.90% 142,789 0.87% 100.00% Virginia 4 0.73% 18,044 1.06% 132,890 0.81% 100.00% Maine 3 0.55% 8,341 0.49% 123,816 0.75% 100.00% Nebraska 9 1.64% 13,991 0.82% 107,768 0.66% 100.00% Idaho 9 1.64% 13,983 0.82% 104,873 0.64% 100.00% Alabama 5 0.91% 13,745 0.81% 103,900 0.63% 100.00% Maryland 3 0.55% 6,532 0.38% 87,960 0.54% 100.00% Utah 1 0.18% 4,425 0.26% 87,141 0.53% 100.00% Washington 4 0.73% 8,846 0.52% 86,035 0.52% 100.00% West Virginia 5 0.91% 9,766 0.57% 85,050 0.52% 100.00% New Mexico 3 0.55% 7,987 0.47% 83,579 0.51% 100.00% New Hampshire 3 0.55% 5,238 0.31% 77,501 0.47% 100.00% New Jersey 2 0.36% 4,613 0.27% 60,009 0.37% 100.00% Nevada 2 0.36% 3,803 0.22% 36,773 0.22% 100.00% Wyoming 2 0.36% 3,041 0.18% 22,808 0.14% 100.00% Alaska 1 0.18% 2,820 0.17% 11,100 0.07% 100.00% Total: 549 100.00% 1,699,540 100.00% $16,415,411 100.00% 100.00% Note: As of 03/25/2020 17 Definitions Non-GAAP Financial Measures Funds from Operation (FFO) The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do and therefore our computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for recurring capital expenditures (defined as all capital expenditures that are recurring in nature, excluding capital improvements that are incurred in connection with the acquisition of a property or obtaining a lease or lease renewal) and acquisition related expenses (defined as acquisition-related expenses that are incurred for investment purposes and do not correlate with the ongoing operations of our existing portfolio, including due diligence costs for acquisitions not consummated and certain auditing and accounting fees incurred that were directly related to completed acquisitions or dispositions) that are not capitalized and then adding back non- cash items including: non-real estate depreciation, loss on extinguishment of debt, write-off and amortization of debt issuance costs, straight-line rent adjustments, fair value lease adjustments and non-cash components of compensation expense. AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income calculated in accordance with GAAP as a measurement of our operating performance. We believe that AFFO is widely used by other REITs and is helpful to investors as a meaningful additional measure of our ability to make capital investments. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner as we do and therefore our calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. Earnings before Interest Tax and Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) The Company computes EBITDA as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents EBITDA as it is a measure commonly used in its industry and the Company believes that this measure is useful to investors and analysts because they provide important supplemental information concerning its operating performance, exclusive of certain non-cash items and other costs. The Company uses EBITDA as a measure of its operating performance and not as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider EBITDA as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating this metric used by other equity REITs and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs. 18 Definitions (continued) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net Debt The Company calculates its net debt as gross debt (defined as total debt plus net deferred financing costs on its secured borrowings) less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash deposits held for the benefit of lenders. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash deposits held for the benefit of lenders from gross debt, all of which could be used to repay debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts. Net Operating Income (NOI) The Company computes NOI as rental and tenant reimbursements less real estate taxes and property operating expenses (excluding property management expenses). NOI excludes all other items of expense and income included in the financial statements in calculating net income or loss. The Company believes NOI provides useful and relevant information because it reflects only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the property level and present such items on an unlevered basis. NOI is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. You should not consider the Company's NOI as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company's computation of NOI may differ from the methodology for calculating these metrics used by other equity REITs, and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other equity REITs. 19 Attachments Original document

