Postal Realty Trust, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 25, 2020

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased to the United States Postal Service or “USPS”, announced today it will report its financial results for the year-end December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, after the market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

Postal Realty Trust will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the year-end 2019 financial results on March 25, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/QuarterlyResults. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13697994.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers measured by net leasable square footage of properties that are leased to the USPS.

