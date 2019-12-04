Postal Realty Trust : Investor Presentation December 2019 0 12/04/2019 | 08:10pm EST Send by mail :

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and are often indicated by words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the Company's future financial performance, business prospects and strategy, anticipated financial position, liquidity and capital needs and other similar matters. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The Company is providing the information contained herein as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to update or revise any statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. This presentation contains a discussion of financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. 2 Investment Thesis COMPELLING GROWTH OPPORTUNITY Growth opportunity through the roll- up of a fragmented property sector

OP Units provide attractive purchase price consideration for aging owners with low tax basis

Proven platform acquiring $55.6 million of properties since our IPO

PROVEN MANAGEMENT TEAM

WITH STRONG ALIGNMENT

PROVEN MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH STRONG ALIGNMENT Extensive post office and real estate expertise

Emphasis on equity-based compensation for executive management and Board of Directors

equity-based compensation for executive management and Board of Directors Board Chairman is the former Postmaster General of the USPS STRONG RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS Attractive cap rates in a property sector that has not been institutionalized

Strong tenant credit profile

High lease renewal rates provide stability

Upside from re-leasing of below- market leases USPS NETWORK CRITICAL TO "LAST MILE" DELIVERY Robust e-commerce growth continues to drive USPS package revenue growth

e-commerce growth continues to drive USPS package revenue growth Significant barriers to entry limit competition

Extensive infrastructure time and cost prohibitive to replicate 3 Postal Realty Trust Overview Proven Track Record of Institutionalizing Postal Real Estate Industry Our Predecessor entity was founded in 2004 by Andrew Spodek as Nationwide Postal Management, Inc. ("NPM")

Nation's largest manager of properties leased by the United States Postal Service, as measured by rental income and square feet under management. Manage more than 3.2 million square feet of commercial property in 47 states

20 employees dedicated to property management, asset management, acquisitions and accounting of post office properties

We completed our IPO in May 2019 owning 271 post office properties, and currently own 460 properties and manage an additional 403 properties MAIN POST OFFICE (MPO) LOCATED IN DENVER, PA MAIN POST OFFICE (MPO) LOCATED IN SHARON, MA Source: Company Filings 4 Note: As of December 4, 2019 Postal Realty Trust Activity Post-IPO Executing on Growth Plan Acquired 189 additional properties for $55.6 million that are comprised of 544,529 square feet with an average rental rate of $8.85 per square foot with a weighted average cap rate between 7% to 9%

Definitive agreements in place on 27 properties for approximately $17 million

Right of first offer on a proprietary pipeline of over 250 properties

Use of OP Units as currency issued at $17.00 per unit with $14.0 million issued to date and $8.2 million currently under definitive agreement

Large postal owners are willing to partner with us and are motivated by this estate-planning tool and tax efficiencies

Initiated dividend at a quarterly rate of $0.126 per share and increased it to $0.140 per share for Q3 2019; targeting an annual run rate of $1.020 per share by Q2 2020

Expect to scale dividend as earnings grow through portfolio growth

IPO VS. CURRENT PROPERTY COUNT IPO VS. CURRENT SQUARE FOOTAGE IPO VS. CURRENT RENT 500 1,600,000 $14,000,000 $13,208,312 460 1,416,372 450 400 1,200,000 $10,500,000 350 300 $8,348,003 871,843 271 250 800,000 $7,000,000 200 150 400,000 $3,500,000 100 50 0 0 $0 May 2019 Current May 2019 Current May 2019 Current Source: Company Filings 5 Note: As of December 4, 2019 Experienced Management Team Decades of Post Office and Real Estate Experience Andrew Spodek - Chief Executive Officer Founder and CEO of the Company's Predecessor, the largest manager of USPS-leased properties in the United States

USPS-leased properties in the United States More than 20 years of experience exclusively focused on investing in and managing post office properties

Prior to founding NPM, led acquisitions and property management for his family's private real estate investment activities

Serves on the board of directors of the Association of United States Postal Lessors

M.S., Real Estate, New York University; B.B.A., Finance & International Management, Boston University Jeremy Garber - President, Treasurer and Secretary Joined the Predecessor in January 2017 and leads all financial, operational and strategic activities of the company

Prior to joining NPM, served as a consultant to private real estate investment companies and family offices

From June 2014 to December 2015, served as the Chief Operating Officer of Burford Capital (LON: BUR), a London Stock Exchange- listed global finance firm focused on litigation finance and specialty finance for the legal industry

From 2004 to 2014, served as the chief operating officer for various hedge funds, including Longacre Fund Management and Trilogy Capital Management

From 1999 to 2004, worked at Lehman Brothers in Equity Capital Markets and Prime Brokerage divisions

J.D., Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law; B.S., Economics, Yeshiva University Matt Brandwein - Chief Accounting Officer Joined the Predecessor in January 2019 and is responsible for all financial reporting activities of the company

Prior to joining the Company and beginning in 2012, held the role of Chief Accounting Officer of NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. (NYSE: NSAM), an NYSE-listed global asset management firm focused on managing real estate and other investment platforms until its merger with Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a publicly traded REIT

NYSE-listed global asset management firm focused on managing real estate and other investment platforms until its merger with Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a publicly traded REIT From 1999 to 2011, held various roles of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young where he most recently served as a Senior Manager. Primary responsibilities included auditing financial statements for a diverse group of entities, including publicly traded real estate investment trusts, commercial real estate owners, development companies, homebuilders and opportunity and private equity funds

Certified Public Accountant (CPA); B.S., Accounting, Yeshiva University 6 Strong Independent Board & Investor Alignment Extensive Post Office, Real Estate and Public Company Knowledge Patrick Donahoe - Chairman of the Board Served as the 73 rd Postmaster General of the USPS from October 2010 until his retirement in February 2015

Postmaster General of the USPS from October 2010 until his retirement in February 2015 Career with USPS spanned 39 years, having started as a postal clerk in Pittsburgh, PA in 1975

Prior to appointment as Postmaster General, served as the 19 th Deputy Postmaster General Management owns over 25% of the outstanding equity interest in PSTL Emphasis on equity-based compensation Barry Lefkowitz - Independent Director President and CEO of Huntington Road Advisors LLC, and Co-Founder of HMC Real Estate Services LLC

Co-Founder of HMC Real Estate Services LLC Served as EVP and CFO of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) from 1996 to 2014

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) from 1996 to 2014 Served as Interim CFO of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) in 2016

Serves on Board of Directors of ShopOne Centers REIT, Inc. Jane Gural-Senders - Independent Director Executive Director and Principal at GFP Real Estate, which owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 50 properties comprising 11 million square feet

Serves on boards of directors for Gural JCC of the Greater Five Towns, Flatiron BID, Real Estate Committee for Yeshiva University and the American Associates of Ben-Gurion University Anton Feingold - Independent Director Managing Director and Associate General Counsel, Real Estate in the Legal Group of the Ares Management Corporation

Vice President and Secretary at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE)

Senior Associate at Clifford Chance LLP from 2004 to 2014, where he was a member of the firm's capital markets and real estate groups Strong Alignment of Interests Independent Chairman Independent Board of Directors with industry and public company expertise Internally managed and advised Opted out of Maryland anti-takeover provisions No stockholder rights plan Note: Board of Directors includes Andrew Spodek 7 U.S. Postal Service Today United States Postal Service Overview and Key Facts Provides universal delivery and retail service distributing approximately 142.6 billion mail pieces to nearly 160 million unique delivery points from approximately 31,400 facilities a year

In 2019, the USPS added approximately 1.0 million delivery points to its network USPS handles 48% of the world's mail by volume

Employs approximately 633,000 employees - second largest employer in the United States

USPS sits at the core of the $1.4 trillion mailing industry, which employs over 7.5 million people

Task Force on the U.S. Postal System refers to the USPS as being critical to the national infrastructure

USPS reported operating revenue of $71.1B for its fiscal year 2019 $71.1B Nearly 160M ~31,400 48% In total operating Unique Delivery Number of Postal Of the world's mail revenue in FY 2019 Points Service - managed volume is handled retail offices by the USPS Source: 2018 Annual Report to Congress, 2019 10-K, Report from the Task Force on the United States Postal System, USPS Office of Inspector General Website, 9 2019 USPS Postal Facts Companion E-Commerce Growth E-Commerce Has Fueled Revenue Growth for the Postal Service In 2018, U.S. consumer online spending increased 7.0% from 2017 to $501.0 billion and is expected to grow to $740.4 billion by 2023

As e-commerce has grown, the USPS's shipping and package services have evolved rapidly and proven to be imperative to deliveries in the "last mile," resulting in compound annual revenue growth of 8.8% since FY 2011

e-commerce has grown, the USPS's shipping and package services have evolved rapidly and proven to be imperative to deliveries in the "last mile," resulting in compound annual revenue growth of 8.8% since FY 2011 The USPS considers itself to be the driving force of the e-commerce sector empowering retailers and e-tailers to meet growing consumer expectations in the digital era

Parcel Select, when package volume is delivered at the post office for the last mile of delivery, saves shippers time and money as the fastest growing shipping option

Parcel Select has driven shipping and package revenue, growing 20.7% compounded since FY 2011

ANNUAL PARCEL SELECT VS. TOTAL REVENUE VS. PACKAGE DELIVERY EXPECTED GROWTH IN E-COMMERCEMARKET TOTAL PACKAGE REVENUE (% OF REVENUE) ($ in billions) ($ in billions) ($ in billions) $800.0 $740.4 $24.0 Total Package Revenue $21.5 $22.8 45% $75.0 40% $707.2 Parcel Select Revenue $71.1 40% $660.5 % Parcel Select $19.5 $70.4 $70.6 $69.6 $604.1 $17.4 35% $70.0 $68.8 35% 31% 31% $67.8 $600.0 $547.7 $18.0 29% $501.0 $15.1 $468.1 $13.5 27% 30% $65.0 32.0% 30% $12.6 22% 25% 30.4% $400.0 $12.0 19% 20% 28.1% 17% $60.0 25% 15% 24.8% $200.0 $6.0 $6.7 $7.1 10% $55.0 21.9% 20% $5.7 $4.7 $3.4 5% 20.0% $2.1 $2.6 $50.0 15% $0.0 $0.0 0% FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 2017 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E FY2013 FY2015 FY2017 FY2019 Source: 10-K2011-2019, Statista, Politifact 10 Unmatched Logistics & Property Network USPS Network is a Vital Component of Last Mile Infrastructure USPS properties are critical for the largest e-commerce logistics companies to provide last mile delivery

e-commerce logistics companies to provide last mile delivery The approximate 31,400 USPS facilities represent the largest retail network in the United States

In rural areas, these facilities are often the single government touch-point within the community

Postal facilities provide a practical and efficient node in the e-commerce logistics chain USPS has the largest delivery network of any logistics company

USPS's network is both time and cost prohibitive to replicate, giving it a virtual monopoly on last mile delivery

Amazon, FedEx and UPS manage the logistics and drop packages at local USPS facilities for delivery by the USPS via Parcel Select USPS RETAIL NETWORK LAST MILE SOLUTION SHIPMENT VIA CARRIER DROP OFF AT USPS RETAIL PROPERTY DELIVERY TO HOME BY USPS Source: USPS 2018 Annual Report to Congress, Report from the Task Force on the United States Postal System, 2019 USPS Postal Facts Companion 11 USPS Financial Overview Strong Focus on Revenue Growth & Labor Cost Management Digital world provides opportunities and challenges to USPS revenue

USPS is a self-supporting, independent federal agency that receives no government appropriations

self-supporting, independent federal agency that receives no government appropriations Business profitability is primarily driven by personnel and related costs, that comprise 77.3% of its operating expenses in FY 2019

POStPlan (Phase 2: Network Rationalization) was completed in February 2015 - aligning office hours, staffing and facilities

Generated an estimated $500 million in annual cost savings

Over 23,000 properties were owned by individuals and leased back to the USPS

Lease payments in fiscal year 2019 totaled approximately $1.1 billion, representing only 1.3% of the USPS's operating expense

BREAKDOWN OF OPERATING EXPENSES: FY 2019 LEASE RENTAL EXPENSE AS A % OF OPERATING EXPENSES Rent, 1.3% 1.60% All Other Workers' Operating 1.50% Compensation, Expenses, 4.4% 11.1% 1.41% Retiree Health 1.40% 1.34% 1.35% 1.36% Benefits, 5.7% 1.32% 1.30% 1.33% 1.28% 1.30% Retirement Compensation & Benefits, 7.8% Benefits, 59.5% 1.20% 1.22% Transportation, 1.21% 10.2% 1.10% 1.00% FY2011 FY2013 FY2015 FY2017 FY2019 Source: USPS Annual 10-K2010-2019 12 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Portfolio Overview Attractive Portfolio Fundamentals Diversified Portfolio Portfolio Highlights Locations 460 Properties (44 States) Maximum Concentration by Rent 9.0% (PA) Total Square Footage 1,416,372 sq ft Weighted Average Rent $9.33 per sq ft Property Type USPS Occupancy 100.0% GSA Leases 0.0% Commercial Leases 100.0% PSTL'S FOOTPRINT OF USPS LEASED BUILDINGS(1) Owned Properties Managed Properties PORTFOLIO BY % OF AGGREGATE INTERIOR SQ FT West Region Sq Ft % Sq Ft 7% South 559,278 40% Northeast South 15% 40% Midwest 536,488 38% Northeast 219,319 15% Midwest West 101,287 7% 38% Total 1,416,372 100% PORTFOLIO BY % OF ANNUALIZED GROSS RENT(2) West Region Rent % Rent 7% South $5,064,806 38% Northeast South 38% Midwest 4,260,321 32% 23% Northeast 2,951,975 23% Midwest West 931,210 7% 32% Total $13,208,312 100% Source: Company Filings 14 Note: As of December 4, 2019 Postal Realty Trust also owns and manages one property in Galena, AK, which has been omitted from this map Annualized gross rent is calculated by multiplying (a) the most recent contractual rent by (b) 12 for all Purchased Properties Lease Rollover Drives Significant Upside Upcoming Lease Expirations Provide Organic Growth Opportunity Weighted average lease retention rate of 97.8% since 2009

Leases are typically five year flat

Efficient lease renewal process

Well positioned lease expiration schedule with most leases expiring after 2021 HISTORIC LEASE RETENTION RATE 100.0% 99.4% 100.0% 99.2% 98.9% 99.0% 98.4% 98.0% 97.8% 97.0% 96.7% 96.9% 96.7% 96.3% 96.0% 95.0% 94.7% 94.0% 93.0% 92.0% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD Year Number of Leases Square Feet Annual Rent(1) 2019 22 65,692 $618,219 2020 63 204,880 $2,197,625 2021 65 176,316 $1,325,699 2022 200(2) 530,871 $4,238,488 Thereafter 110 438,613 $4,859,252 Total 460 1,416,372 $13,239,282 Source: Company Filings 15 Note: As of December 4, 2019 Expiring rent calculated on last contractual rent paid monthly annualized 135 of the 200 leases set to expire are under a master lease that expires in 2022 Balance Sheet Poised for Growth On September 27, 2019, we closed our Credit Agreement that provides for a $100 million senior revolving credit facility with a 4-year term through September 2023

4-year term through September 2023 The floating rate facility carries an interest rate of either a base rate plus a range of 70 to 140 basis points or LIBOR plus a range of 170 to 240 basis points, each depending on a consolidated leverage ratio

An accordion permitting expansion up to $200 million subject to certain conditions

Ended the most recent period with $11.0 million of cash on hand and total indebtedness of $20.2 million

Drew additional $27 million on credit facility post quarter end

With minimal debt and ample credit available under the facility, PSTL is well capitalized to execute on its pipeline AMPLE CAPACITY TO SUPPORT GROWTH PLAN ($ in millions) Credit Remaining Facilty Funds Availability Drawn, on Credity $44.0 Facility, $56.0 Source: Company Filings 16 Note: As of December 4, 2019 Investment Highlights UNTAPPED MARKET OPPORTUNITY TO ROLL UP A FRAGMENTED PROPERTY SECTOR THAT HAS YET TO BE INSTITUTIONALIZED POSTAL PROPERTIES ARE VITAL FOR E-COMMERCE AND LAST-MILE DELIVERY STRONG RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD POSSESS DECADES OF POST OFFICE EXPERIENCE LARGE, STABLE TENANT PROVIDES RELIABLE CASH FLOWS 17 Attachments Original document

