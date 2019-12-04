Postal Realty Trust : Investor Presentation December 2019
POSTAL REALTY
TRUST, INC.
December 2019
Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and are often indicated by words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the Company's future financial performance, business prospects and strategy, anticipated financial position, liquidity and capital needs and other similar matters. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The Company is providing the information contained herein as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to update or revise any statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
This presentation contains a discussion of financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
Investment Thesis
COMPELLING GROWTH
OPPORTUNITY
Growth opportunity through the roll- up of a fragmented property sector
OP Units provide attractive purchase price consideration for aging owners with low tax basis
Proven platform acquiring $55.6 million of properties since our IPO
PROVEN MANAGEMENT TEAM
WITH STRONG ALIGNMENT
Extensive post office and real estate expertise
Emphasis on equity-based compensation for executive management and Board of Directors
Board Chairman is the former Postmaster General of the USPS
STRONG RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS
Attractive cap rates in a property sector that has not been institutionalized
Strong tenant credit profile
High lease renewal rates provide stability
Upside from re-leasing of below- market leases
USPS NETWORK CRITICAL TO "LAST
MILE" DELIVERY
Robust e-commerce growth continues to drive USPS package revenue growth
Significant barriers to entry limit competition
Extensive infrastructure time and cost prohibitive to replicate
Postal Realty Trust Overview
Proven Track Record of Institutionalizing Postal Real Estate Industry
Our Predecessor entity was founded in 2004 by Andrew Spodek as Nationwide Postal Management, Inc. ("NPM")
Nation's largest manager of properties leased by the United States Postal Service, as measured by rental income and square feet under management. Manage more than 3.2 million square feet of commercial property in 47 states
20 employees dedicated to property management, asset management, acquisitions and accounting of post office properties
We completed our IPO in May 2019 owning 271 post office properties, and currently own 460 properties and manage an additional 403 properties
MAIN POST OFFICE (MPO) LOCATED IN DENVER, PA
MAIN POST OFFICE (MPO) LOCATED IN SHARON, MA
Source: Company Filings
Postal Realty Trust Activity Post-IPO
Executing on Growth Plan
Acquired 189 additional properties for $55.6 million that are comprised of 544,529 square feet with an average rental rate of $8.85 per square foot with a weighted average cap rate between 7% to 9%
Definitive agreements in place on 27 properties for approximately $17 million
Right of first offer on a proprietary pipeline of over 250 properties
Use of OP Units as currency issued at $17.00 per unit with $14.0 million issued to date and $8.2 million currently under definitive agreement
Large postal owners are willing to partner with us and are motivated by this estate-planning tool and tax efficiencies
Initiated dividend at a quarterly rate of $0.126 per share and increased it to $0.140 per share for Q3 2019; targeting an annual run rate of $1.020 per share by Q2 2020
Expect to scale dividend as earnings grow through portfolio growth
IPO VS. CURRENT PROPERTY COUNT
IPO VS. CURRENT SQUARE FOOTAGE
IPO VS. CURRENT RENT
500
1,600,000
$14,000,000
$13,208,312
460
1,416,372
450
400
1,200,000
$10,500,000
350
300
$8,348,003
871,843
271
250
800,000
$7,000,000
200
150
400,000
$3,500,000
100
50
0
0
$0
May 2019
Current
May 2019
Current
May 2019
Current
Source: Company Filings
Experienced Management Team
Decades of Post Office and Real Estate Experience
Andrew Spodek- Chief Executive Officer
Founder and CEO of the Company's Predecessor, the largest manager of USPS-leased properties in the United States
More than 20 years of experience exclusively focused on investing in and managing post office properties
Prior to founding NPM, led acquisitions and property management for his family's private real estate investment activities
Serves on the board of directors of the Association of United States Postal Lessors
M.S., Real Estate, New York University; B.B.A., Finance & International Management, Boston University
Jeremy Garber- President, Treasurer and Secretary
Joined the Predecessor in January 2017 and leads all financial, operational and strategic activities of the company
Prior to joining NPM, served as a consultant to private real estate investment companies and family offices
From June 2014 to December 2015, served as the Chief Operating Officer of Burford Capital (LON: BUR), a London Stock Exchange- listed global finance firm focused on litigation finance and specialty finance for the legal industry
From 2004 to 2014, served as the chief operating officer for various hedge funds, including Longacre Fund Management and Trilogy Capital Management
From 1999 to 2004, worked at Lehman Brothers in Equity Capital Markets and Prime Brokerage divisions
J.D., Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law; B.S., Economics, Yeshiva University
Matt Brandwein- Chief Accounting Officer
Joined the Predecessor in January 2019 and is responsible for all financial reporting activities of the company
Prior to joining the Company and beginning in 2012, held the role of Chief Accounting Officer of NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. (NYSE: NSAM), an NYSE-listed global asset management firm focused on managing real estate and other investment platforms until its merger with Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a publicly traded REIT
From 1999 to 2011, held various roles of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young where he most recently served as a Senior Manager. Primary responsibilities included auditing financial statements for a diverse group of entities, including publicly traded real estate investment trusts, commercial real estate owners, development companies, homebuilders and opportunity and private equity funds
Certified Public Accountant (CPA); B.S., Accounting, Yeshiva University
Strong Independent Board & Investor Alignment
Extensive Post Office, Real Estate and Public Company Knowledge
Patrick Donahoe - Chairman of the Board
Served as the 73rd Postmaster General of the USPS from October 2010 until his retirement in February 2015
Career with USPS spanned 39 years, having started as a postal clerk in Pittsburgh, PA in 1975
Prior to appointment as Postmaster General, served as the 19th Deputy Postmaster General
Management owns over 25% of the outstanding equity interest in PSTL
Emphasis on equity-based
compensation
Barry Lefkowitz - Independent Director
President and CEO of Huntington Road Advisors LLC, and Co-Founder of HMC Real Estate Services LLC
Served as EVP and CFO of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) from 1996 to 2014
Served as Interim CFO of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) in 2016
Serves on Board of Directors of ShopOne Centers REIT, Inc.
Jane Gural-Senders - Independent Director
Executive Director and Principal at GFP Real Estate, which owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 50 properties comprising 11 million square feet
Serves on boards of directors for Gural JCC of the Greater Five Towns, Flatiron BID, Real Estate Committee for Yeshiva University and the American Associates of Ben-Gurion University
Anton Feingold - Independent Director
Managing Director and Associate General Counsel, Real Estate in the Legal Group of the Ares Management Corporation
Vice President and Secretary at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE)
Senior Associate at Clifford Chance LLP from 2004 to 2014, where he was a member of the firm's capital markets and real estate groups
Strong
Alignment of
Interests
Independent Chairman
Independent Board of Directors with industry and public company expertise
Internally managed and advised
Opted out of Maryland anti-takeover
provisions
No stockholder rights plan
Note: Board of Directors includes Andrew Spodek
U.S. Postal Service Today
United States Postal Service
Overview and Key Facts
Provides universal delivery and retail service distributing approximately 142.6 billion mail pieces to nearly 160 million unique delivery points from approximately 31,400 facilities a year
In 2019, the USPS added approximately 1.0 million delivery points to its network
USPS handles 48% of the world's mail by volume
Employs approximately 633,000 employees - second largest employer in the United States
USPS sits at the core of the $1.4 trillion mailing industry, which employs over 7.5 million people
Task Force on the U.S. Postal System refers to the USPS as being critical to the national infrastructure
USPS reported operating revenue of $71.1B for its fiscal year 2019
$71.1B
Nearly 160M
~31,400
48%
In total operating
Unique Delivery
Number of Postal
Of the world's mail
revenue in FY 2019
Points
Service - managed
volume is handled
retail offices
by the USPS
Source: 2018 Annual Report to Congress, 2019 10-K, Report from the Task Force on the United States Postal System, USPS Office of Inspector General Website,
E-Commerce Growth
E-Commerce Has Fueled Revenue Growth for the Postal Service
In 2018, U.S. consumer online spending increased 7.0% from 2017 to $501.0 billion and is expected to grow to $740.4 billion by 2023
As e-commerce has grown, the USPS's shipping and package services have evolved rapidly and proven to be imperative to deliveries in the "last mile," resulting in compound annual revenue growth of 8.8% since FY 2011
The USPS considers itself to be the driving force of the e-commerce sector empowering retailers and e-tailers to meet growing consumer expectations in the digital era
Parcel Select, when package volume is delivered at the post office for the last mile of delivery, saves shippers time and money as the fastest growing shipping option
Parcel Select has driven shipping and package revenue, growing 20.7% compounded since FY 2011
ANNUAL PARCEL SELECT VS.
TOTAL REVENUE VS. PACKAGE DELIVERY
EXPECTED GROWTH IN E-COMMERCEMARKET
TOTAL PACKAGE REVENUE
(% OF REVENUE)
($ in billions)
($ in billions)
($ in billions)
$800.0
$740.4
$24.0
Total Package Revenue
$21.5
$22.8
45%
$75.0
40%
$707.2
Parcel Select Revenue
$71.1
40%
$660.5
% Parcel Select
$19.5
$70.4
$70.6
$69.6
$604.1
$17.4
35%
$70.0
$68.8
35%
31%
31%
$67.8
$600.0
$547.7
$18.0
29%
$501.0
$15.1
$468.1
$13.5
27%
30%
$65.0
32.0%
30%
$12.6
22%
25%
30.4%
$400.0
$12.0
19%
20%
28.1%
17%
$60.0
25%
15%
24.8%
$200.0
$6.0
$6.7
$7.1
10%
$55.0
21.9%
20%
$5.7
$4.7
$3.4
5%
20.0%
$2.1
$2.6
$50.0
15%
$0.0
$0.0
0%
FY2014
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
2017
2018
2019E
2020E
2021E
2022E
2023E
FY2013
FY2015
FY2017
FY2019
Unmatched Logistics & Property Network
USPS Network is a Vital Component of Last Mile Infrastructure
USPS properties are critical for the largest e-commerce logistics companies to provide last mile delivery
The approximate 31,400 USPS facilities represent the largest retail network in the United States
In rural areas, these facilities are often the single government touch-point within the community
Postal facilities provide a practical and efficient node in the e-commerce logistics chain
USPS has the largest delivery network of any logistics company
USPS's network is both time and cost prohibitive to replicate, giving it a virtual monopoly on last mile delivery
Amazon, FedEx and UPS manage the logistics and drop packages at local USPS facilities for delivery by the USPS via Parcel Select
USPS RETAIL NETWORK LAST MILE SOLUTION
SHIPMENT VIA CARRIER
DROP OFF AT USPS RETAIL PROPERTY
DELIVERY TO HOME BY USPS
USPS Financial Overview
Strong Focus on Revenue Growth & Labor Cost Management
Digital world provides opportunities and challenges to USPS revenue
USPS is a self-supporting, independent federal agency that receives no government appropriations
Business profitability is primarily driven by personnel and related costs, that comprise 77.3% of its operating expenses in FY 2019
POStPlan (Phase 2: Network Rationalization) was completed in February 2015 - aligning office hours, staffing and facilities
Generated an estimated $500 million in annual cost savings
Over 23,000 properties were owned by individuals and leased back to the USPS
Lease payments in fiscal year 2019 totaled approximately $1.1 billion, representing only 1.3% of the USPS's operating expense
BREAKDOWN OF OPERATING EXPENSES: FY 2019
LEASE RENTAL EXPENSE AS A % OF OPERATING EXPENSES
Rent, 1.3%
1.60%
All Other
Workers'
Operating
1.50%
Compensation,
Expenses,
4.4%
11.1%
1.41%
Retiree Health
1.40%
1.34%
1.35%
1.36%
Benefits, 5.7%
1.32%
1.30%
1.33%
1.28%
1.30%
Retirement
Compensation &
Benefits, 7.8%
Benefits, 59.5%
1.20%
1.22%
Transportation,
1.21%
10.2%
1.10%
1.00%
FY2011
FY2013
FY2015
FY2017
FY2019
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
Portfolio Overview
Attractive Portfolio Fundamentals
Diversified Portfolio
Portfolio Highlights
Locations
460 Properties (44 States)
Maximum Concentration by Rent
9.0% (PA)
Total Square Footage
1,416,372 sq ft
Weighted Average Rent
$9.33 per sq ft
Property Type
USPS
Occupancy
100.0%
GSA Leases
0.0%
Commercial Leases
100.0%
PSTL'S FOOTPRINT OF USPS LEASED BUILDINGS(1)
Owned Properties
Managed Properties
PORTFOLIO BY % OF AGGREGATE INTERIOR SQ FT
West
Region
Sq Ft
% Sq Ft
7%
South
559,278
40%
Northeast
South
15%
40%
Midwest
536,488
38%
Northeast
219,319
15%
Midwest
West
101,287
7%
38%
Total
1,416,372
100%
PORTFOLIO BY % OF ANNUALIZED GROSS RENT(2)
West
Region
Rent
% Rent
7%
South
$5,064,806
38%
Northeast
South
38%
Midwest
4,260,321
32%
23%
Northeast
2,951,975
23%
Midwest
West
931,210
7%
32%
Total
$13,208,312
100%
Lease Rollover Drives Significant Upside
Upcoming Lease Expirations Provide Organic Growth Opportunity
Weighted average lease retention rate of 97.8% since 2009
Leases are typically five year flat
Efficient lease renewal process
Well positioned lease expiration schedule with most leases expiring after 2021
HISTORIC LEASE RETENTION RATE
100.0%
99.4%
100.0%
99.2%
98.9%
99.0%
98.4%
98.0%
97.8%
97.0%
96.7%
96.9%
96.7%
96.3%
96.0%
95.0% 94.7%
94.0%
93.0%
92.0%
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD
Year
Number of Leases
Square Feet
Annual Rent(1)
2019
22
65,692
$618,219
2020
63
204,880
$2,197,625
2021
65
176,316
$1,325,699
2022
200(2)
530,871
$4,238,488
Thereafter
110
438,613
$4,859,252
Total
460
1,416,372
$13,239,282
Balance Sheet Poised for Growth
On September 27, 2019, we closed our Credit Agreement that provides for a $100 million senior revolving credit facility with a 4-year term through September 2023
The floating rate facility carries an interest rate of either a base rate plus a range of 70 to 140 basis points or LIBOR plus a range of 170 to 240 basis points, each depending on a consolidated leverage ratio
An accordion permitting expansion up to $200 million subject to certain conditions
Ended the most recent period with $11.0 million of cash on hand and total indebtedness of $20.2 million
Drew additional $27 million on credit facility post quarter end
With minimal debt and ample credit available under the facility, PSTL is well capitalized to execute on its pipeline
AMPLE CAPACITY TO SUPPORT GROWTH PLAN
($ in millions)
Credit
Remaining
Facilty
Funds
Availability
Drawn,
on Credity
$44.0
Facility,
$56.0
Investment Highlights
UNTAPPED MARKET OPPORTUNITY TO ROLL UP A FRAGMENTED
PROPERTY SECTOR THAT HAS YET TO BE INSTITUTIONALIZED
