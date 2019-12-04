Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Postal Realty Trust, Inc.    PSTL

POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(PSTL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Postal Realty Trust : Investor Presentation December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 08:10pm EST

POSTAL REALTY

TRUST, INC.

December 2019

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and are often indicated by words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could." Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the Company's future financial performance, business prospects and strategy, anticipated financial position, liquidity and capital needs and other similar matters. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The Company is providing the information contained herein as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to update or revise any statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This presentation contains a discussion of financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

2

Investment Thesis

COMPELLING GROWTH

OPPORTUNITY

  • Growth opportunity through the roll- up of a fragmented property sector
  • OP Units provide attractive purchase price consideration for aging owners with low tax basis
  • Proven platform acquiring $55.6 million of properties since our IPO
    PROVEN MANAGEMENT TEAM
    WITH STRONG ALIGNMENT
  • Extensive post office and real estate expertise
  • Emphasis on equity-based compensation for executive management and Board of Directors
  • Board Chairman is the former Postmaster General of the USPS

STRONG RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

  • Attractive cap rates in a property sector that has not been institutionalized
  • Strong tenant credit profile
  • High lease renewal rates provide stability
  • Upside from re-leasing of below- market leases

USPS NETWORK CRITICAL TO "LAST

MILE" DELIVERY

  • Robust e-commerce growth continues to drive USPS package revenue growth
  • Significant barriers to entry limit competition
  • Extensive infrastructure time and cost prohibitive to replicate

3

Postal Realty Trust Overview

Proven Track Record of Institutionalizing Postal Real Estate Industry

  • Our Predecessor entity was founded in 2004 by Andrew Spodek as Nationwide Postal Management, Inc. ("NPM")
  • Nation's largest manager of properties leased by the United States Postal Service, as measured by rental income and square feet under management. Manage more than 3.2 million square feet of commercial property in 47 states
  • 20 employees dedicated to property management, asset management, acquisitions and accounting of post office properties
  • We completed our IPO in May 2019 owning 271 post office properties, and currently own 460 properties and manage an additional 403 properties

MAIN POST OFFICE (MPO) LOCATED IN DENVER, PA

MAIN POST OFFICE (MPO) LOCATED IN SHARON, MA

Source: Company Filings

4

Note: As of December 4, 2019

Postal Realty Trust Activity Post-IPO

Executing on Growth Plan

  • Acquired 189 additional properties for $55.6 million that are comprised of 544,529 square feet with an average rental rate of $8.85 per square foot with a weighted average cap rate between 7% to 9%
  • Definitive agreements in place on 27 properties for approximately $17 million
  • Right of first offer on a proprietary pipeline of over 250 properties
  • Use of OP Units as currency issued at $17.00 per unit with $14.0 million issued to date and $8.2 million currently under definitive agreement
    • Large postal owners are willing to partner with us and are motivated by this estate-planning tool and tax efficiencies
  • Initiated dividend at a quarterly rate of $0.126 per share and increased it to $0.140 per share for Q3 2019; targeting an annual run rate of $1.020 per share by Q2 2020
    • Expect to scale dividend as earnings grow through portfolio growth

IPO VS. CURRENT PROPERTY COUNT

IPO VS. CURRENT SQUARE FOOTAGE

IPO VS. CURRENT RENT

500

1,600,000

$14,000,000

$13,208,312

460

1,416,372

450

400

1,200,000

$10,500,000

350

300

$8,348,003

871,843

271

250

800,000

$7,000,000

200

150

400,000

$3,500,000

100

50

0

0

$0

May 2019

Current

May 2019

Current

May 2019

Current

Source: Company Filings

5

Note: As of December 4, 2019

Experienced Management Team

Decades of Post Office and Real Estate Experience

Andrew Spodek - Chief Executive Officer

  • Founder and CEO of the Company's Predecessor, the largest manager of USPS-leased properties in the United States
  • More than 20 years of experience exclusively focused on investing in and managing post office properties
  • Prior to founding NPM, led acquisitions and property management for his family's private real estate investment activities
  • Serves on the board of directors of the Association of United States Postal Lessors
  • M.S., Real Estate, New York University; B.B.A., Finance & International Management, Boston University

Jeremy Garber - President, Treasurer and Secretary

  • Joined the Predecessor in January 2017 and leads all financial, operational and strategic activities of the company
  • Prior to joining NPM, served as a consultant to private real estate investment companies and family offices
  • From June 2014 to December 2015, served as the Chief Operating Officer of Burford Capital (LON: BUR), a London Stock Exchange- listed global finance firm focused on litigation finance and specialty finance for the legal industry
  • From 2004 to 2014, served as the chief operating officer for various hedge funds, including Longacre Fund Management and Trilogy Capital Management
  • From 1999 to 2004, worked at Lehman Brothers in Equity Capital Markets and Prime Brokerage divisions
  • J.D., Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law; B.S., Economics, Yeshiva University

Matt Brandwein - Chief Accounting Officer

  • Joined the Predecessor in January 2019 and is responsible for all financial reporting activities of the company
  • Prior to joining the Company and beginning in 2012, held the role of Chief Accounting Officer of NorthStar Asset Management Group, Inc. (NYSE: NSAM), an NYSE-listed global asset management firm focused on managing real estate and other investment platforms until its merger with Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a publicly traded REIT
  • From 1999 to 2011, held various roles of increasing responsibility at Ernst & Young where he most recently served as a Senior Manager. Primary responsibilities included auditing financial statements for a diverse group of entities, including publicly traded real estate investment trusts, commercial real estate owners, development companies, homebuilders and opportunity and private equity funds
  • Certified Public Accountant (CPA); B.S., Accounting, Yeshiva University

6

Strong Independent Board & Investor Alignment

Extensive Post Office, Real Estate and Public Company Knowledge

Patrick Donahoe - Chairman of the Board

  • Served as the 73rd Postmaster General of the USPS from October 2010 until his retirement in February 2015
  • Career with USPS spanned 39 years, having started as a postal clerk in Pittsburgh, PA in 1975
  • Prior to appointment as Postmaster General, served as the 19th Deputy Postmaster General

Management owns over 25% of the outstanding equity interest in PSTL

Emphasis on equity-based

compensation

Barry Lefkowitz - Independent Director

  • President and CEO of Huntington Road Advisors LLC, and Co-Founder of HMC Real Estate Services LLC
  • Served as EVP and CFO of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) from 1996 to 2014
  • Served as Interim CFO of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) in 2016
  • Serves on Board of Directors of ShopOne Centers REIT, Inc.

Jane Gural-Senders - Independent Director

  • Executive Director and Principal at GFP Real Estate, which owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 50 properties comprising 11 million square feet
  • Serves on boards of directors for Gural JCC of the Greater Five Towns, Flatiron BID, Real Estate Committee for Yeshiva University and the American Associates of Ben-Gurion University

Anton Feingold - Independent Director

  • Managing Director and Associate General Counsel, Real Estate in the Legal Group of the Ares Management Corporation
  • Vice President and Secretary at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE)
  • Senior Associate at Clifford Chance LLP from 2004 to 2014, where he was a member of the firm's capital markets and real estate groups

Strong

Alignment of

Interests

Independent Chairman

Independent Board of Directors with industry and public company expertise

Internally managed and advised

Opted out of Maryland anti-takeover

provisions

No stockholder rights plan

Note: Board of Directors includes Andrew Spodek

7

U.S. Postal Service Today

United States Postal Service

Overview and Key Facts

  • Provides universal delivery and retail service distributing approximately 142.6 billion mail pieces to nearly 160 million unique delivery points from approximately 31,400 facilities a year
    • In 2019, the USPS added approximately 1.0 million delivery points to its network
    • USPS handles 48% of the world's mail by volume
  • Employs approximately 633,000 employees - second largest employer in the United States
  • USPS sits at the core of the $1.4 trillion mailing industry, which employs over 7.5 million people
  • Task Force on the U.S. Postal System refers to the USPS as being critical to the national infrastructure
  • USPS reported operating revenue of $71.1B for its fiscal year 2019

$71.1B

Nearly 160M

~31,400

48%

In total operating

Unique Delivery

Number of Postal

Of the world's mail

revenue in FY 2019

Points

Service - managed

volume is handled

retail offices

by the USPS

Source: 2018 Annual Report to Congress, 2019 10-K, Report from the Task Force on the United States Postal System, USPS Office of Inspector General Website,

9

2019 USPS Postal Facts Companion

E-Commerce Growth

E-Commerce Has Fueled Revenue Growth for the Postal Service

  • In 2018, U.S. consumer online spending increased 7.0% from 2017 to $501.0 billion and is expected to grow to $740.4 billion by 2023
  • As e-commerce has grown, the USPS's shipping and package services have evolved rapidly and proven to be imperative to deliveries in the "last mile," resulting in compound annual revenue growth of 8.8% since FY 2011
    • The USPS considers itself to be the driving force of the e-commerce sector empowering retailers and e-tailers to meet growing consumer expectations in the digital era
  • Parcel Select, when package volume is delivered at the post office for the last mile of delivery, saves shippers time and money as the fastest growing shipping option
    • Parcel Select has driven shipping and package revenue, growing 20.7% compounded since FY 2011

ANNUAL PARCEL SELECT VS.

TOTAL REVENUE VS. PACKAGE DELIVERY

EXPECTED GROWTH IN E-COMMERCEMARKET

TOTAL PACKAGE REVENUE

(% OF REVENUE)

($ in billions)

($ in billions)

($ in billions)

$800.0

$740.4

$24.0

Total Package Revenue

$21.5

$22.8

45%

$75.0

40%

$707.2

Parcel Select Revenue

$71.1

40%

$660.5

% Parcel Select

$19.5

$70.4

$70.6

$69.6

$604.1

$17.4

35%

$70.0

$68.8

35%

31%

31%

$67.8

$600.0

$547.7

$18.0

29%

$501.0

$15.1

$468.1

$13.5

27%

30%

$65.0

32.0%

30%

$12.6

22%

25%

30.4%

$400.0

$12.0

19%

20%

28.1%

17%

$60.0

25%

15%

24.8%

$200.0

$6.0

$6.7

$7.1

10%

$55.0

21.9%

20%

$5.7

$4.7

$3.4

5%

20.0%

$2.1

$2.6

$50.0

15%

$0.0

$0.0

0%

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

2017

2018

2019E

2020E

2021E

2022E

2023E

FY2013

FY2015

FY2017

FY2019

Source: 10-K2011-2019, Statista, Politifact

10

Unmatched Logistics & Property Network

USPS Network is a Vital Component of Last Mile Infrastructure

  • USPS properties are critical for the largest e-commerce logistics companies to provide last mile delivery
  • The approximate 31,400 USPS facilities represent the largest retail network in the United States
    • In rural areas, these facilities are often the single government touch-point within the community
  • Postal facilities provide a practical and efficient node in the e-commerce logistics chain
    • USPS has the largest delivery network of any logistics company
  • USPS's network is both time and cost prohibitive to replicate, giving it a virtual monopoly on last mile delivery
  • Amazon, FedEx and UPS manage the logistics and drop packages at local USPS facilities for delivery by the USPS via Parcel Select

USPS RETAIL NETWORK LAST MILE SOLUTION

SHIPMENT VIA CARRIER

DROP OFF AT USPS RETAIL PROPERTY

DELIVERY TO HOME BY USPS

Source: USPS 2018 Annual Report to Congress, Report from the Task Force on the United States Postal System, 2019 USPS Postal Facts Companion

11

USPS Financial Overview

Strong Focus on Revenue Growth & Labor Cost Management

  • Digital world provides opportunities and challenges to USPS revenue
  • USPS is a self-supporting, independent federal agency that receives no government appropriations
  • Business profitability is primarily driven by personnel and related costs, that comprise 77.3% of its operating expenses in FY 2019
  • POStPlan (Phase 2: Network Rationalization) was completed in February 2015 - aligning office hours, staffing and facilities
    • Generated an estimated $500 million in annual cost savings
  • Over 23,000 properties were owned by individuals and leased back to the USPS
    • Lease payments in fiscal year 2019 totaled approximately $1.1 billion, representing only 1.3% of the USPS's operating expense

BREAKDOWN OF OPERATING EXPENSES: FY 2019

LEASE RENTAL EXPENSE AS A % OF OPERATING EXPENSES

Rent, 1.3%

1.60%

All Other

Workers'

Operating

1.50%

Compensation,

Expenses,

4.4%

11.1%

1.41%

Retiree Health

1.40%

1.34%

1.35%

1.36%

Benefits, 5.7%

1.32%

1.30%

1.33%

1.28%

1.30%

Retirement

Compensation &

Benefits, 7.8%

Benefits, 59.5%

1.20%

1.22%

Transportation,

1.21%

10.2%

1.10%

1.00%

FY2011

FY2013

FY2015

FY2017

FY2019

Source: USPS Annual 10-K2010-2019

12

Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Portfolio Overview

Attractive Portfolio Fundamentals

Diversified Portfolio

Portfolio Highlights

Locations

460 Properties (44 States)

Maximum Concentration by Rent

9.0% (PA)

Total Square Footage

1,416,372 sq ft

Weighted Average Rent

$9.33 per sq ft

Property Type

USPS

Occupancy

100.0%

GSA Leases

0.0%

Commercial Leases

100.0%

PSTL'S FOOTPRINT OF USPS LEASED BUILDINGS(1)

Owned Properties

Managed Properties

PORTFOLIO BY % OF AGGREGATE INTERIOR SQ FT

West

Region

Sq Ft

% Sq Ft

7%

South

559,278

40%

Northeast

South

15%

40%

Midwest

536,488

38%

Northeast

219,319

15%

Midwest

West

101,287

7%

38%

Total

1,416,372

100%

PORTFOLIO BY % OF ANNUALIZED GROSS RENT(2)

West

Region

Rent

% Rent

7%

South

$5,064,806

38%

Northeast

South

38%

Midwest

4,260,321

32%

23%

Northeast

2,951,975

23%

Midwest

West

931,210

7%

32%

Total

$13,208,312

100%

Source: Company Filings

14

Note: As of December 4, 2019

  1. Postal Realty Trust also owns and manages one property in Galena, AK, which has been omitted from this map
  2. Annualized gross rent is calculated by multiplying (a) the most recent contractual rent by (b) 12 for all Purchased Properties

Lease Rollover Drives Significant Upside

Upcoming Lease Expirations Provide Organic Growth Opportunity

  • Weighted average lease retention rate of 97.8% since 2009
  • Leases are typically five year flat
  • Efficient lease renewal process
  • Well positioned lease expiration schedule with most leases expiring after 2021

HISTORIC LEASE RETENTION RATE

100.0%

99.4%

100.0%

99.2%

98.9%

99.0%

98.4%

98.0%

97.8%

97.0%

96.7%

96.9%

96.7%

96.3%

96.0%

95.0% 94.7%

94.0%

93.0%

92.0%

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD

Year

Number of Leases

Square Feet

Annual Rent(1)

2019

22

65,692

$618,219

2020

63

204,880

$2,197,625

2021

65

176,316

$1,325,699

2022

200(2)

530,871

$4,238,488

Thereafter

110

438,613

$4,859,252

Total

460

1,416,372

$13,239,282

Source: Company Filings

15

Note: As of December 4, 2019

  1. Expiring rent calculated on last contractual rent paid monthly annualized
  2. 135 of the 200 leases set to expire are under a master lease that expires in 2022

Balance Sheet Poised for Growth

  • On September 27, 2019, we closed our Credit Agreement that provides for a $100 million senior revolving credit facility with a 4-year term through September 2023
  • The floating rate facility carries an interest rate of either a base rate plus a range of 70 to 140 basis points or LIBOR plus a range of 170 to 240 basis points, each depending on a consolidated leverage ratio
  • An accordion permitting expansion up to $200 million subject to certain conditions
  • Ended the most recent period with $11.0 million of cash on hand and total indebtedness of $20.2 million
  • Drew additional $27 million on credit facility post quarter end
  • With minimal debt and ample credit available under the facility, PSTL is well capitalized to execute on its pipeline

AMPLE CAPACITY TO SUPPORT GROWTH PLAN

($ in millions)

Credit

Remaining

Facilty

Funds

Availability

Drawn,

on Credity

$44.0

Facility,

$56.0

Source: Company Filings

16

Note: As of December 4, 2019

Investment Highlights

UNTAPPED MARKET OPPORTUNITY TO ROLL UP A FRAGMENTED

PROPERTY SECTOR THAT HAS YET TO BE INSTITUTIONALIZED

POSTAL PROPERTIES ARE VITAL FOR E-COMMERCE AND

LAST-MILE DELIVERY

STRONG RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS

MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD POSSESS DECADES OF

POST OFFICE EXPERIENCE

LARGE, STABLE TENANT PROVIDES RELIABLE CASH FLOWS

17

Disclaimer

Postal Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 01:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
08:10pPOSTAL REALTY TRUST : Investor Presentation December 2019
PU
06:38aPOSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
06:31aPOSTAL REALTY TRUST : Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire $15.5 Million ..
BU
11/25POSTAL REALTY TRUST : Completes Acquisition of 113-Property US Postal Service Po..
BU
11/25POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, ..
AQ
11/12POSTAL REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/12POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
11/11POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
11/05POSTAL REALTY TRUST : Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
11/04POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on No..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7,49 M
EBIT 2019 -0,47 M
Net income 2019 -0,86 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 -126x
P/E ratio 2020 941x
Capi. / Sales2019 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,28x
Capitalization 83,4 M
Chart POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,30  $
Last Close Price 15,69  $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Spodek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Garber President, Secretary & Treasurer
Patrick R. Donahoe Independent Chairman
Barry Lefkowitz Independent Director
Jane Gural-Senders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.00%83
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)56.74%47 125
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.93%24 650
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION19.61%24 574
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES38.50%18 572
W. P. CAREY INC.23.80%13 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group