POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(1658)
China to expand asset-backed securities pilot programme amid push to reduce risks - sources

11/29/2019 | 07:49am EST

China is to expand an asset-backed securities (ABS) pilot programme to more banks as part of a regulatory push to reduce risks for high-risk financial institutions, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The scheme, which was launched by China in 2005, allows banks to package loans into tradable securities. The regulator sees it as a tool to shift risk away from the banking system as economic growth slows and bad loans risen.

China's big four state-owned asset management companies, and Standard Chartered Bank, will be included in the expanded pilot programme, the sources said. Standard Chartered and the Chinese companies declined to comment.

"As China's economy is facing bigger downward pressure, the asset quality of some smaller banks is under significant pressure. ABS is a favourable tool that can ease such pressure," one of the sources said.

The expansion also includes state-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC)，Export-Import Bank of China and dozens of regional banks such as Bank of Qingdao and Bank of Guiyang, local media outlet 21st Century Business Herald reported on Friday.

The cabinet-level financial stability committee said on Thursday that it would further deepen the reform of small and medium banks, and strengthen capital capabilities for commercial banks, especially small-to-medium-sized lenders.

The rare seizure by the government of then little-known Baoshang Bank earlier this year, and state rescues of Jinzhou Bank and Hengfeng Bank, have sharpened concerns about the health of hundreds of small lenders as China's economic growth slows to near 30-year lows.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Rong Ma and Tony Munroe; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF GUIYANG CO., LTD. -0.22% 9.21 End-of-day quote.20.99%
BANK OF QINGDAO CO., LTD. 0.00% 6.8 End-of-day quote.-14.25%
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
STANDARD CHARTERED 0.89% 702.2 Delayed Quote.14.23%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 276 B
EBIT 2019 122 B
Net income 2019 59 241 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 6,56x
P/E ratio 2020 5,97x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 374 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,26  CNY
Last Close Price 4,62  CNY
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Wen Zhang General Manager & Non-Executive Director
Yue Jun Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Liang Zhang Chairman
Wei Hua Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Yao Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 214
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.97%177 954
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 643
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.68%47 691
PING AN BANK CO LTD--.--%42 731
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE32.40%39 608
