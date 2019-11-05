Postal Savings Bank of China : DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made by Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Bank is pleased to announce that, following the completion of preliminary price consultations with consultees on 1 November 2019, the Bank will issue 5,172,164,200 A Shares (prior to the exercise of the over-allotment option) to 5,947,988,200 A Shares (after the exercise in full of the over-allotment option) at the issue price of RMB5.50 per share. The issue price was determined based on several factors, including results of the preliminary price consultation, the fundamentals of the issuer, valuation of comparable companies, the industry in which the Bank operates, the market conditions, the needs for proceeds raised and underwriting risks.

For the finalised terms of the A Share Offering, please refer to the full text of the prospectus in relation to the initial public offering of shares (A Shares) published for A Share Offering of the Bank, and its summary published by the Bank in Chinese only on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.psbc.com) on 6 November 2019.