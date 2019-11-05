Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.    1658   CNE1000029W3

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(1658)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Postal Savings Bank of China : DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:25pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made by Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Bank dated 29 August 2017, 12 September 2017, 12 October 2017, 27 October 2017, 14 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 12 April 2019, 30 May 2019, 12 June 2019, 26 June 2019, 24 October 2019, 25 October 2019 and 29 October 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements") and the circulars dated 12 September 2017, 14 May 2018, and 12 April 2019 (collectively, the "Circulars"), in relation to the Bank's A Share Offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and Circulars.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Bank is pleased to announce that, following the completion of preliminary price consultations with consultees on 1 November 2019, the Bank will issue 5,172,164,200 A Shares (prior to the exercise of the over-allotment option) to 5,947,988,200 A Shares (after the exercise in full of the over-allotment option) at the issue price of RMB5.50 per share. The issue price was determined based on several factors, including results of the preliminary price consultation, the fundamentals of the issuer, valuation of comparable companies, the industry in which the Bank operates, the market conditions, the needs for proceeds raised and underwriting risks.

For the finalised terms of the A Share Offering, please refer to the full text of the prospectus in relation to the initial public offering of shares (A Shares) published for A Share Offering of the Bank, and its summary published by the Bank in Chinese only on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.psbc.com) on 6 November 2019.

- 1 -

Further announcement(s) will be made to disclose any major updates and developments in respect of the A Share Offering and Listing in accordance with the Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Bank.

By order of the Board of Directors

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

6 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Jinliang as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Wen Tiejun, Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson and Mr. Hu Xiang as Independent Non-executive Directors.

  • Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHI
05:25pPOSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Determination of the offer size and offer price f..
PU
10/29POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Third Quarterly Report of 2019 2019-10-29
PU
10/29POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Third Quarterly Report of 2019
PU
10/29POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on poll results of the 2019 second e..
PU
10/28POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : An announcement has just been published by the is..
PU
10/28POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Preliminary price consultation period of a share ..
PU
10/28POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Preliminary price consultation period of a share ..
PU
10/28POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Financial information in relation to a share pros..
PU
10/25POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : The approval of a share offering by the csrc 2019..
PU
10/24POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Review and approval of the a share offering appli..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 272 B
EBIT 2019 121 B
Net income 2019 58 952 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,15%
P/E ratio 2019 7,18x
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 413 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,97  CNY
Last Close Price 5,10  CNY
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Wen Zhang General Manager & Non-Executive Director
Yue Jun Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Liang Zhang Chairman
Wei Hua Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Yao Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 045
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.92%178 727
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 206
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD30.10%53 190
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.07%50 726
QNB-1.38%48 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group