Postal Savings Bank of China : FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO A SHARE PROSPECTUS
0
10/28/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1658)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO
A SHARE PROSPECTUS
This announcement is made by Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcements of the Bank dated 29 August 2017, 12 September 2017, 12 October 2017, 27 October 2017, 14 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 12 April 2019, 30 May 2019, 12 June 2019, 26 June 2019, 24 October 2019 and 25 October 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements") and the circulars dated 12 September 2017, 14 May 2018, and 12 April 2019 (collectively, the "Circulars"), in relation to the Bank's A Share offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and Circulars.
The full text of the prospectus in Chinese only in relation to the A Share offering (the "A Share Prospectus"), a summary of the A Share Prospectus and the relevant appendices were published by the Bank on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.psbc.com) on 29 October 2019.
The major operating conditions after 30 June 2019 (the "Closing Date of Audit"), expected results from January to September 2019 and expected annual results for the year of 2019 of the Bank (including its subsidiary, i.e. the Group) are set out in the A Share Prospectus.
- 1 -
1. MAJOR OPERATING CONDITIONS AFTER THE CLOSING DATE OF AUDIT
From the Closing Date of Audit of the financial report to the signing date of the A Share Prospectus, the development of the industry and market in which the Bank operates was in normal condition, the Bank's overall operating conditions were stable and there were no major changes in its main business model, scale of operations, business scope, business type, client base, tax policies and other significant events that may affect the judgment of investors.
2. EXPECTED RESULTS
Taking into account the industry development trends and the actual operating conditions of the Bank, it is estimated that the operating income from January to September 2019 will range from RMB208,539 million to RMB210,502 million, representing an increase of approximately 6.20% to 7.20% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Bank will range from RMB54,184 million to RMB55,118 million, representing an increase of approximately 16.00% to 18.00% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company will range from RMB51,683 million to RMB52,617 million, representing an increase of approximately 16.62% to 18.72% as compared to the same period last year; and the net profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss will range from RMB50,556 million to RMB51,471 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.50% to 12.50% as compared to the same period last year.
Taking into account the industry development trends and the actual operating conditions of the Bank, it is estimated that the operating income for the year of 2019 will range from RMB276,655 million to RMB279,265 million, representing an increase of approximately 6.00% to 7.00% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Bank will range from RMB60,681 million to RMB61,727 million, representing an increase of approximately 16.00% to 18.00% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company will range from RMB58,180 million to RMB59,226 million, representing an increase of approximately 16.55% to 18.64% as compared to the same period last year; and the net profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss will range from RMB56,939 million to RMB58,022 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.40% to 12.50% as compared to the same period last year.
The relevant financial data in the expected results from January to September 2019 and for the year of 2019 is the result of the preliminary estimates by the Bank which has not been audited. The estimated amounts do not indicate that the Bank will achieve such income or net profit, or represent the profit forecast made by the Bank. Therefore, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.
The financial data contained in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the PRC. Therefore, the financial data contained in this announcement may differ from the financial data contained in the performance report prepared by the Bank in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in the future.
- 2 -
The English version of above major operating conditions after the Closing Date of Audit and expected results of the Bank is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.
For more details of the A Share offering, please refer to the A Share Prospectus which was published by the Bank on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 29 October 2019.
Further announcement(s) will be made to disclose any major updates and developments in respect of the A Share offering and listing in accordance with the Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations.
This announcement is for information only, and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Bank.
By order of the Board of Directors
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
Du Chunye
Joint Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC
29 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Jinliang as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as Independent Non-executive Directors.
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong
Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 22:41:08 UTC