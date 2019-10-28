Postal Savings Bank of China : FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO A SHARE PROSPECTUS

1. MAJOR OPERATING CONDITIONS AFTER THE CLOSING DATE OF AUDIT

From the Closing Date of Audit of the financial report to the signing date of the A Share Prospectus, the development of the industry and market in which the Bank operates was in normal condition, the Bank's overall operating conditions were stable and there were no major changes in its main business model, scale of operations, business scope, business type, client base, tax policies and other significant events that may affect the judgment of investors.

2. EXPECTED RESULTS

Taking into account the industry development trends and the actual operating conditions of the Bank, it is estimated that the operating income from January to September 2019 will range from RMB208,539 million to RMB210,502 million, representing an increase of approximately 6.20% to 7.20% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Bank will range from RMB54,184 million to RMB55,118 million, representing an increase of approximately 16.00% to 18.00% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company will range from RMB51,683 million to RMB52,617 million, representing an increase of approximately 16.62% to 18.72% as compared to the same period last year; and the net profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss will range from RMB50,556 million to RMB51,471 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.50% to 12.50% as compared to the same period last year.

Taking into account the industry development trends and the actual operating conditions of the Bank, it is estimated that the operating income for the year of 2019 will range from RMB276,655 million to RMB279,265 million, representing an increase of approximately 6.00% to 7.00% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Bank will range from RMB60,681 million to RMB61,727 million, representing an increase of approximately 16.00% to 18.00% as compared to the same period last year; the net profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company will range from RMB58,180 million to RMB59,226 million, representing an increase of approximately 16.55% to 18.64% as compared to the same period last year; and the net profit attributable to the ordinary shareholders of the Company after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss will range from RMB56,939 million to RMB58,022 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.40% to 12.50% as compared to the same period last year.

The relevant financial data in the expected results from January to September 2019 and for the year of 2019 is the result of the preliminary estimates by the Bank which has not been audited. The estimated amounts do not indicate that the Bank will achieve such income or net profit, or represent the profit forecast made by the Bank. Therefore, Shareholders and potential investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

The financial data contained in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the PRC. Therefore, the financial data contained in this announcement may differ from the financial data contained in the performance report prepared by the Bank in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in the future.