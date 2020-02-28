Postal Savings Bank of China : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE 2020 FIRST

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the circular and notice (the "Circular and Notice") of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated January 21, 2020, which contain the time and place of the EGM and details of the resolutions tabled before the EGM for approval by the shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders").

Shareholders can vote at the EGM through submitting the form of proxy or voting on-site. In accordance with the recent requirements of governments at all levels regarding the prevention and control work on the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia, to protect the health and safety of the Shareholders and the attendees of the EGM and ensure the exercise of relevant shareholder's rights by the Shareholders, the Bank strongly recommends the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM through off-site means, i.e., to indicate your voting intention in the form of proxy for the EGM dated January 21, 2020 of the Bank and designate the chairman of the EGM as your proxy.

In view of the current requirements for prevention and control work, the Bank will take appropriate anti-epidemic measures at the venue of the EGM and invite the attending Shareholders to adopt proper personal preventive measures and proactively comply with the epidemic prevention and control requirements including attendee's registration of personal information and temperature check at the venue of the meeting. Those meeting the requirements may be allowed to enter the venue of the meeting. Please wear masks during the whole process and keep necessary distance between seats.

The Board of Directors of the Bank (the "Board") has an office that is responsible for assisting in handling daily affairs of the Board. The Shareholders shall refer to the Circular and Notice for the details of the resolutions tabled before the EGM. If there are any questions about the relevant resolutions or any enquiries regarding the Bank, and any affairs that the Shareholders wish to communicate with the Board by taking the opportunity at the EGM, the Shareholders are welcome to contact the office of the Board through the following means: