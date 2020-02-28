Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.    1658   CNE1000029W3

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(1658)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Postal Savings Bank of China : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:25am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE 2020 FIRST

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the circular and notice (the "Circular and Notice") of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated January 21, 2020, which contain the time and place of the EGM and details of the resolutions tabled before the EGM for approval by the shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders").

Shareholders can vote at the EGM through submitting the form of proxy or voting on-site. In accordance with the recent requirements of governments at all levels regarding the prevention and control work on the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia, to protect the health and safety of the Shareholders and the attendees of the EGM and ensure the exercise of relevant shareholder's rights by the Shareholders, the Bank strongly recommends the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM through off-site means, i.e., to indicate your voting intention in the form of proxy for the EGM dated January 21, 2020 of the Bank and designate the chairman of the EGM as your proxy.

In view of the current requirements for prevention and control work, the Bank will take appropriate anti-epidemic measures at the venue of the EGM and invite the attending Shareholders to adopt proper personal preventive measures and proactively comply with the epidemic prevention and control requirements including attendee's registration of personal information and temperature check at the venue of the meeting. Those meeting the requirements may be allowed to enter the venue of the meeting. Please wear masks during the whole process and keep necessary distance between seats.

The Board of Directors of the Bank (the "Board") has an office that is responsible for assisting in handling daily affairs of the Board. The Shareholders shall refer to the Circular and Notice for the details of the resolutions tabled before the EGM. If there are any questions about the relevant resolutions or any enquiries regarding the Bank, and any affairs that the Shareholders wish to communicate with the Board by taking the opportunity at the EGM, the Shareholders are welcome to contact the office of the Board through the following means:

- 1 -

Address:

No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing,

PRC (Postcode: 100808)

Contact person for the meeting:

Yang Yang

Telephone:

86-10-68858158

Fax:

86-10-68858165

E-mail:

ir@psbc.com

If H Shareholders wish to attend the meeting on-site or have any other questions in relation to the EGM, please contact Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H Share Registrar of the Bank, through the following means:

Address:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Telephone:

852-28628555

Fax:

852-28650990

E-mail:

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

Save as mentioned above, the time and place of the EGM, resolutions tabled before the EGM for consideration and approval, eligibility for attending the EGM, appointment of proxy, registration procedures, registration of transfer of H shares and other matters shall remain unchanged. For details, please refer to the Circular and Notice and the form of proxy.

By order of the Board

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

February 28, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Jinliang as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Wen Tiejun, Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson, Mr. Hu Xiang and Ms. Pan Yingli as Independent Non-executive Directors.

  • Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 10:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHI
05:25aPOSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Indicative announcement on the 2020 first extraor..
PU
02/18POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Announcement of cbirc approval on appointment of ..
PU
01/01POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on the retirement of directors
PU
2019POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on approval of qualifications of dir..
PU
2019POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee (Revise..
PU
2019POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : muted Shanghai debut highlights Chinese bank woes
RE
2019POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : muted Shanghai debut highlights Chinese bank woes
RE
2019Postal Savings Bank of China Shares Tick Up in Shanghai Debut
DJ
2019Postal Savings Bank A-Shares to Start Trading on Dec. 10
DJ
2019POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA : Articles of association of postal savings bank of..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 280 B
EBIT 2019 121 B
Net income 2019 59 918 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,69%
P/E ratio 2019 6,28x
P/E ratio 2020 5,72x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,52x
Capitalization 459 B
Chart POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,42  CNY
Last Close Price 4,44  CNY
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xue Wen Zhang General Manager & Executive Director
Xin Shuang Guo President
Yue Jun Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Liang Zhang Chairman
Hong Yao Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.20%65 483
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%170 239
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.23%54 779
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.65%47 800
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.65%47 637
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-9.38%46 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group