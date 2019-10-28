Postal Savings Bank of China : PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING AND SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF A SHARE PROSPECTUS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF

A SHARE OFFERING

AND

SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF

A SHARE PROSPECTUS

This announcement is made by Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Bank dated 29 August 2017, 12 September 2017, 12 October 2017, 27 October 2017, 14 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 12 April 2019, 30 May 2019, 12 June 2019, 26 June 2019, 24 October 2019 and 25 October 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements") and the circulars dated 12 September 2017, 14 May 2018, and 12 April 2019 (collectively, the "Circulars"), in relation to the Bank's A Share offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and Circulars.

PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

As disclosed in the announcement of the Bank dated 25 October 2019, the Bank received an official written notification from China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") on 25 October 2019 that the A Share Offering had been approved. As required by the applicable PRC laws and regulations, the Bank and the joint lead underwriters of the A Share Offering will conduct preliminary price consultations in the PRC among qualified participants who meet the requirements of the PRC laws and regulations on 1 November 2019 (from 9:30 a.m. to 15:00 p.m.) to determine the issue price. The Bank will make further announcement(s) once the final issue size and issue price of the A Share Offering have been determined.

II. PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE A SHARE PROSPECTUS

The full text of the prospectus in relation to the initial public offering of shares (A Shares) (the "A Share Prospectus"), a summary of the A Share Prospectus and the relevant appendices in Chinese only were published by the Bank on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited