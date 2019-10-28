Log in
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(1658)
Postal Savings Bank of China : PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING AND SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF A SHARE PROSPECTUS

10/28/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF

A SHARE OFFERING

AND

SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF

A SHARE PROSPECTUS

This announcement is made by Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Bank dated 29 August 2017, 12 September 2017, 12 October 2017, 27 October 2017, 14 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 12 April 2019, 30 May 2019, 12 June 2019, 26 June 2019, 24 October 2019 and 25 October 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements") and the circulars dated 12 September 2017, 14 May 2018, and 12 April 2019 (collectively, the "Circulars"), in relation to the Bank's A Share offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and Circulars.

  1. PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF THE A SHARE OFFERING

As disclosed in the announcement of the Bank dated 25 October 2019, the Bank received an official written notification from China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") on 25 October 2019 that the A Share Offering had been approved. As required by the applicable PRC laws and regulations, the Bank and the joint lead underwriters of the A Share Offering will conduct preliminary price consultations in the PRC among qualified participants who meet the requirements of the PRC laws and regulations on 1 November 2019 (from 9:30 a.m. to 15:00 p.m.) to determine the issue price. The Bank will make further announcement(s) once the final issue size and issue price of the A Share Offering have been determined.

II. PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE A SHARE PROSPECTUS

The full text of the prospectus in relation to the initial public offering of shares (A Shares) (the "A Share Prospectus"), a summary of the A Share Prospectus and the relevant appendices in Chinese only were published by the Bank on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

(www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Bank (www.psbc.com) on 29 October 2019. The summary of the A Share Prospectus was also published on various PRC newspapers including China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and Securities Daily on 29 October 2019.

Summary of the principal provisions of the A Share Prospectus:

1. Summary of the A Share Offering

Type of shares:

RMB ordinary shares (A Shares)

Par value per share:

RMB1.00

Number of shares to be

No more than 5,172,164,200 Shares (namely not

issued:

exceeding 6% of the total share capital after the A

Share Offering assuming no exercise of the over-

allotment option for the A Share Offering); or no more

than 5,947,988,200 Shares (namely not exceeding

6.84% of the total share capital after the A Share

Offering assuming the exercise in full of the over-

allotment option for the A Share Offering). Upon the

occurrence of any bonus issue, capitalization of capital

reserve or other events prior to the A Share Offering,

the offering size will be adjusted accordingly. The A

Share Offering will be conducted by way of issuing

new shares. The actual total offering size, over-

allotment and proportion of placement will be

determined according to the capital requirements of

the Bank, communications between the Bank and

regulatory authorities and the prevailing market

conditions at the time of offering

Issue price per share:

RMB[ ]

Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio

[ ] times

of the offering (calculated by

dividing the issue price by

earnings per share, and

earnings per share is

calculated by dividing the

Bank's 2018 audited net profit

attributable to the holders of

ordinary shares of the

Company before or after the

deduction of non-recurring

gains and losses, whichever is

lower, by the total share

capital after the offering

(assuming no exercise of the

over-allotment option for the

A Share Offering)):

Net asset value per share

RMB5.49

before the A Share Offering

(calculated by dividing the

Bank's audited equity

attributable to the holders of

ordinary shares of the

Company after the deduction

of other equity instruments as

at 30 June 2019 by the total

share capital before the

offering):

Net asset value per share after

RMB[ ]

the A Share Offering

(calculated by dividing the

sum of the Bank's audited

equity attributable to the

holders of ordinary shares of

the Company after the

deduction of other equity

instruments as at 30 June

2019 and the net proceeds

raised from the offering by

the total share capital after

the offering (assuming no

exercise of the over-allotment

option for the offering)):

Price-to-book (P/B) ratio of the offering (calculated by dividing the price per share by the net asset value per share after the offering):

Method of offering:

Target subscribers:

[ ] times

  1. combination of strategic placement, off-line book- building and placement to off-line investors in the price consultation process and on-line offering to qualified social public investors at fixed prices or other methods of offering permitted by the CSRC

Qualified natural persons and institutional investors (excluding those prohibited by the relevant PRC laws, administrative regulations, departmental rules, normative documents and other regulatory requirements that the Bank needs to comply with). If any of the aforesaid target subscribers of the A Share Offering is a related party of the Bank, the Bank will take all reasonable measures to comply with the relevant requirements of the listing rules of the places of listing

Method of underwriting:

The offering will be underwritten by an underwriting

syndicate led by the lead underwriter(s) on a standby

commitment basis

Estimated gross and net

The estimated gross proceeds raised under the A Share

proceeds raised:

Offering are RMB[ ]; and after deduction of offering

expenses, the estimated net proceeds raised under the

A Share Offering are RMB[ ] (assuming no exercise of

the over-allotment option for the A Share Offering)

Estimated offering expenses:

Assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option for

the A Share Offering, the total expenses occurred in

connection with the A Share Offering are

approximately RMB[ ], among which underwriting

and sponsor fees are determined by the actual gross

proceeds raised (assuming no exercise of the over-

allotment option for the A Share Offering) multiplying

1.50% (including taxes); auditing fees and capital

verification fees are RMB20.99 million; legal

expenses are RMB4.72 million; information

disclosure expenses in relation to the A Share

Offering are RMB7.12 million; listing service fees

are RMB3.97 million; and stamp duty shall be

determined based on 0.025% of the actual amount of

the net proceeds raised (assuming no exercise of the

over-allotment option for the A Share Offering).

Assuming the exercise of the over-allotment option

for the A Share Offering, the additional underwriting

fees are determined by the additional actual gross

proceeds raised (assuming the exercise of the over-

allotment option) multiplying 1.50% (including taxes);

the additional auditing fees and capital verification

fees are RMB0.17 million; and the additional stamp

duty shall be determined based on 0.025% of the

additional actual amount of the net proceeds raised

(assuming exercise of the over-allotment option)

(except for underwriting and sponsor fees, the related

value added taxes are not included in the expenses

above)

Stock exchange on which the

Shanghai Stock Exchange

shares to be listed:

2. Use of proceeds

Approved by the 2017 second extraordinary general meeting, 2017 second class meeting for domestic shareholders and 2017 second class meeting for H shareholders of the Bank held on Friday, 27 October 2017, all of the proceeds raised from the A Shares Offering,

after deducting the offering expenses, will be used to replenish the capital of the Bank. As for the details of use of proceeds raised from A Share Offering, please refer to the circular of the Bank dated 12 September 2017.

3. Share capital before and after the A Share Offering

Before the A Share Offering, the Bank's share capital comprised a total of 81,030,574,000 shares, including 61,174,407,000 domestic shares and 19,856,167,000 H shares. Taking not into consideration of the effect of the over-allotment option for the A Share Offering and assuming 5,172,164,200 A shares is to be issued in the A Share Offering (assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option), the total share capital after the A Share Offering is 86,202,738,200 shares. The shareholding structure of the Bank before and after the A Share Offering is as follows:

After offering (assuming no

exercise of the over-allotment

Before offering

option)

Nature of

Number of

Number of

equity

shares held

Percentage of

shares held

Percentage of

Name of shareholder

interest

(Shares)

shareholding

(Shares)

shareholding

China Post Group

Domestic

Corporation (SS)

Shares

55,847,933,782

68.92%

55,847,933,782

64.79%

China Life Insurance

Domestic

Company Limited (SS)

Shares

3,341,900,000

4.12%

3,341,900,000

3.88%

China Telecommunications

Domestic

Corporation (SS)

Shares

1,117,223,218

1.38%

1,117,223,218

1.30%

Zhejiang Ant Small and

Micro Financial

Services Group Co.,

Domestic

Ltd.

Shares

738,820,000

0.91%

738,820,000

0.86%

Shenzhen Tencent Domain

Computer Network

Domestic

Company Limited

Shares

128,530,000

0.16%

128,530,000

0.15%

H Shareholders

H Shares

19,856,167,000

24.50%

19,856,167,000

23.03%

Domestic

Other A Shareholders

Shares

-

-

5,172,164,200

6.00%

Total Shares

81,030,574,000

100.00%

86,202,738,200

100.00%

Note: Hereafter "SS" indicates the state-owned shareholders, it's the abbreviation of State-owned Shareholder.

Assuming exercise in full of the over-allotment option for the A Share Offering and 5,947,988,200 A shares is to be issued in the A Share Offering, the total share capital after the A Share Offering is 86,978,562,200 shares. The shareholding structure of the Bank before and after the A Share Offering is as follows:

After offering (assuming the

exercise in full of the over-

Before offering

allotment option)

Nature of

Number of

Number of

equity

shares held

Percentage of

shares held

Percentage of

Name of shareholder

interest

(Shares)

shareholding

(Shares)

shareholding

China Post Group

Domestic

Corporation (SS)

Shares

55,847,933,782

68.92%

55,847,933,782

64.21%

China Life Insurance

Domestic

Company Limited (SS)

Shares

3,341,900,000

4.12%

3,341,900,000

3.84%

China Telecommunications

Domestic

Corporation (SS)

Shares

1,117,223,218

1.38%

1,117,223,218

1.28%

Zhejiang Ant Small and

Micro Financial

Services Group Co.,

Domestic

Ltd.

Shares

738,820,000

0.91%

738,820,000

0.85%

Shenzhen Tencent Domain

Computer Network

Domestic

Company Limited

Shares

128,530,000

0.16%

128,530,000

0.15%

H Shareholders

H Shares

19,856,167,000

24.50%

19,856,167,000

22.83%

Domestic

Other A Shareholders

Shares

-

-

5,947,988,200

6.84%

Total Shares

81,030,574,000

100.00%

86,978,562,200

100.00%

The above English version of the summary of the principal provisions of the A Share Prospectus is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail. Any discrepancies between the numerical figures and percentages showed in this announcement are due to rounding.

Further announcement(s) will be made to disclose any major updates and developments in respect of the A Share Offering and Listing in accordance with the Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Bank.

By order of the Board of Directors

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Jinliang as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as Independent Non-executive Directors.

  • Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 22:46:09 UTC
