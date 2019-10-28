Postal Savings Bank of China : PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING AND SUMMARY OF PRINC... 2019-10-29
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1658)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)
PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF
A SHARE OFFERING
AND
SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF
A SHARE PROSPECTUS
This announcement is made by Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcements of the Bank dated 29 August 2017, 12 September 2017, 12 October 2017, 27 October 2017, 14 May 2018, 28 June 2018, 12 April 2019, 30 May 2019, 12 June 2019, 26 June 2019, 24 October 2019 and 25 October 2019 (collectively, the "Announcements") and the circulars dated 12 September 2017, 14 May 2018, and 12 April 2019 (collectively, the "Circulars"), in relation to the Bank's A Share offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements and Circulars.
PRELIMINARY PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF THE A SHARE OFFERING
As disclosed in the announcement of the Bank dated 25 October 2019, the Bank received an official written notification from China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") on 25 October 2019 that the A Share Offering had been approved. As required by the applicable PRC laws and regulations, the Bank and the joint lead underwriters of the A Share Offering will conduct preliminary price consultations in the PRC among qualified participants who meet the requirements of the PRC laws and regulations on 1 November 2019 (from 9:30 a.m. to 15:00 p.m.) to determine the issue price. The Bank will make further announcement(s) once the final issue size and issue price of the A Share Offering have been determined.
II. PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE A SHARE PROSPECTUS
The full text of the prospectus in relation to the initial public offering of shares (A Shares) (the "A Share Prospectus"), a summary of the A Share Prospectus and the relevant appendices in Chinese only were published by the Bank on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
(www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Bank (www.psbc.com) on 29 October 2019. The summary of the A Share Prospectus was also published on various PRC newspapers including China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and Securities Daily on 29 October 2019.
Summary of the principal provisions of the A Share Prospectus:
1. Summary of the A Share Offering
Type of shares:
RMB ordinary shares (A Shares)
Par value per share:
RMB1.00
Number of shares to be
No more than 5,172,164,200 Shares (namely not
issued:
exceeding 6% of the total share capital after the A
Share Offering assuming no exercise of the over-
allotment option for the A Share Offering); or no more
than 5,947,988,200 Shares (namely not exceeding
6.84% of the total share capital after the A Share
Offering assuming the exercise in full of the over-
allotment option for the A Share Offering). Upon the
occurrence of any bonus issue, capitalization of capital
reserve or other events prior to the A Share Offering,
the offering size will be adjusted accordingly. The A
Share Offering will be conducted by way of issuing
new shares. The actual total offering size, over-
allotment and proportion of placement will be
determined according to the capital requirements of
the Bank, communications between the Bank and
regulatory authorities and the prevailing market
conditions at the time of offering
Issue price per share:
RMB[ ]
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
[ ] times
of the offering (calculated by
dividing the issue price by
earnings per share, and
earnings per share is
calculated by dividing the
Bank's 2018 audited net profit
attributable to the holders of
ordinary shares of the
Company before or after the
deduction of non-recurring
gains and losses, whichever is
lower, by the total share
capital after the offering
(assuming no exercise of the
over-allotment option for the
A Share Offering)):
Net asset value per share
RMB5.49
before the A Share Offering
(calculated by dividing the
Bank's audited equity
attributable to the holders of
ordinary shares of the
Company after the deduction
of other equity instruments as
at 30 June 2019 by the total
share capital before the
offering):
Net asset value per share after
RMB[ ]
the A Share Offering
(calculated by dividing the
sum of the Bank's audited
equity attributable to the
holders of ordinary shares of
the Company after the
deduction of other equity
instruments as at 30 June
2019 and the net proceeds
raised from the offering by
the total share capital after
the offering (assuming no
exercise of the over-allotment
option for the offering)):
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio of the offering (calculated by dividing the price per share by the net asset value per share after the offering):
Method of offering:
Target subscribers:
[ ] times
combination of strategic placement, off-line book- building and placement to off-line investors in the price consultation process and on-line offering to qualified social public investors at fixed prices or other methods of offering permitted by the CSRC
Qualified natural persons and institutional investors (excluding those prohibited by the relevant PRC laws, administrative regulations, departmental rules, normative documents and other regulatory requirements that the Bank needs to comply with). If any of the aforesaid target subscribers of the A Share Offering is a related party of the Bank, the Bank will take all reasonable measures to comply with the relevant requirements of the listing rules of the places of listing
Method of underwriting:
The offering will be underwritten by an underwriting
syndicate led by the lead underwriter(s) on a standby
commitment basis
Estimated gross and net
The estimated gross proceeds raised under the A Share
proceeds raised:
Offering are RMB[ ]; and after deduction of offering
expenses, the estimated net proceeds raised under the
A Share Offering are RMB[ ] (assuming no exercise of
the over-allotment option for the A Share Offering)
Estimated offering expenses:
Assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option for
the A Share Offering, the total expenses occurred in
connection with the A Share Offering are
approximately RMB[ ], among which underwriting
and sponsor fees are determined by the actual gross
proceeds raised (assuming no exercise of the over-
allotment option for the A Share Offering) multiplying
1.50% (including taxes); auditing fees and capital
verification fees are RMB20.99 million; legal
expenses are RMB4.72 million; information
disclosure expenses in relation to the A Share
Offering are RMB7.12 million; listing service fees
are RMB3.97 million; and stamp duty shall be
determined based on 0.025% of the actual amount of
the net proceeds raised (assuming no exercise of the
over-allotment option for the A Share Offering).
Assuming the exercise of the over-allotment option
for the A Share Offering, the additional underwriting
fees are determined by the additional actual gross
proceeds raised (assuming the exercise of the over-
the additional auditing fees and capital verification
fees are RMB0.17 million; and the additional stamp
duty shall be determined based on 0.025% of the
additional actual amount of the net proceeds raised
(assuming exercise of the over-allotment option)
(except for underwriting and sponsor fees, the related
value added taxes are not included in the expenses
above)
Stock exchange on which the
Shanghai Stock Exchange
shares to be listed:
2. Use of proceeds
Approved by the 2017 second extraordinary general meeting, 2017 second class meeting for domestic shareholders and 2017 second class meeting for H shareholders of the Bank held on Friday, 27 October 2017, all of the proceeds raised from the A Shares Offering,
after deducting the offering expenses, will be used to replenish the capital of the Bank. As for the details of use of proceeds raised from A Share Offering, please refer to the circular of the Bank dated 12 September 2017.
3. Share capital before and after the A Share Offering
Before the A Share Offering, the Bank's share capital comprised a total of 81,030,574,000 shares, including 61,174,407,000 domestic shares and 19,856,167,000 H shares. Taking not into consideration of the effect of the over-allotment option for the A Share Offering and assuming 5,172,164,200 A shares is to be issued in the A Share Offering (assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option), the total share capital after the A Share Offering is 86,202,738,200 shares. The shareholding structure of the Bank before and after the A Share Offering is as follows:
After offering (assuming no
exercise of the over-allotment
Before offering
option)
Nature of
Number of
Number of
equity
shares held
Percentage of
shares held
Percentage of
Name of shareholder
interest
(Shares)
shareholding
(Shares)
shareholding
China Post Group
Domestic
Corporation (SS)
Shares
55,847,933,782
68.92%
55,847,933,782
64.79%
China Life Insurance
Domestic
Company Limited (SS)
Shares
3,341,900,000
4.12%
3,341,900,000
3.88%
China Telecommunications
Domestic
Corporation (SS)
Shares
1,117,223,218
1.38%
1,117,223,218
1.30%
Zhejiang Ant Small and
Micro Financial
Services Group Co.,
Domestic
Ltd.
Shares
738,820,000
0.91%
738,820,000
0.86%
Shenzhen Tencent Domain
Computer Network
Domestic
Company Limited
Shares
128,530,000
0.16%
128,530,000
0.15%
H Shareholders
H Shares
19,856,167,000
24.50%
19,856,167,000
23.03%
Domestic
Other A Shareholders
Shares
-
-
5,172,164,200
6.00%
Total Shares
81,030,574,000
100.00%
86,202,738,200
100.00%
Note: Hereafter "SS" indicates the state-owned shareholders, it's the abbreviation of State-owned Shareholder.
