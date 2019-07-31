Poste Italiane: 2Q & 1H19 Results

STRONG PERFORMANCE IN INSURANCE, SOLVENCY II RATIO IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT AMBITIONS THROUGH THE CYCLE

CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH IN 2Q19 WITH POSITIVE CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ALL SEGMENTS DRIVEN BY COMMERCIAL FOCUS

NET PROFIT AT €324M IN 2Q19 (+30% Y/Y) AND €763M IN 1H19 (+4% H/H). ADJUSTED NET PROFIT AT €339M IN 2Q19 (+29% Y/Y) AND €570M IN 1H19 (+18% H/H)

Rome, 31 July 2019, yesterday, the Board of Directors of Poste Italiane S.p.A. ("Poste

Italiane" or the "Group") chaired by Maria Bianca Farina approved First Half 2019 Financial Results.

Commenting on the results, Matteo Del Fante, Poste Italiane Chief Executive Officer

and General Manager, said: "Our second quarter results are a further milestone on our Deliver 2022 journey. All business segments positively contributed to revenue growth while we continue to reduce our reliance on capital gains.

Poste Italiane benefits from a uniquely diversified business model, made up of four different but highly complementary segments. The Deliver 2022 industrial transformation initiated over a year ago is providing solid progression in operational profitability. This began with financial services last year, while our insurance services business is leading the way in the first half of the year.

Given increased visibility on 2019, we confirm our targets for the full year.

In line with market best practise, we have decided to introduce an interim dividend policy and are taking all necessary steps enable payment to our shareholders in the fourth quarter. Growing parcel revenues continue to offset mail decline, supported by our industrial transformation and our focus on customer experience. This makes us a key partner in Italy to leading e-commerce players, as witnessed by our exclusive agreement with Zalando and the strengthened partnership with Amazon now testing same day delivery in selected Italian cities. Our continued cost discipline is balanced by an effective capital expenditure plan, as demonstrated by our investment in the state-of-the-art parcel sorting hub in Bologna inaugurated on 16 July.

Our enhanced commercial focus drives our trusted relationship with our 35 million customers which is supported by our commitment, through initiatives like Piccoli Comuni.3

With 1.9m daily digital users, Poste Italiane's offer is underpinned by our continued investment in both core IT infrastructure and the integration of new technologies for the benefit of our customers."

3 Piccoli Comuni is a proactive partnership to reinforcing Poste's role in local communities. For further details on the initiatives please refer to: https://www.posteitaliane.it/piccoli-comuni

