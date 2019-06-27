POSTE ITALIANE: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE "CONSOLIDATED OFFER

PROJECT": FINAL APPROVAL OF THE PARTIAL DEMERGER OF SELECTED ASSETS FROM SDA'S EXPRESS COURIER BUSINESS IN FAVOUR OF POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

Rome, 27 June 2019 - According to the Deliver 2022 Strategic Plan, within the framework of the "Consolidated Offer - Poste - SDA integration", Poste Italiane S.p.A.'s Board of Directors ("Poste Italiane" or the "Company") met today under the chairmanship of Maria Bianca Farina and definitively approved the partial demerger in favour of Poste Italiane of the assets pertaining to commercial activities and customer care related to the Express Courier business of the SDA Express Courier S.p.A. company ("SDA"), entirely owned by Poste Italiane, as already disclosed to the market in the press release dated 18 April 2019.

The above mentioned corporate transaction is aimed at strengthening the competitiveness and effectiveness of Poste Italiane's positioning within the Express Courier market, through the creation of a single and complete consolidated offer for all clients, by means of integration of Group's assets.

The resolution was taken by the Board of Directors - under the terms of article 20.2 of the Company By-laws and articles 2505, paragraph 2, and 2506-ter, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code - being a simplified partial demerger involving a fully owned subsidiary.

The partial demerger has also been recently approved by SDA's Extraordinary General Meeting and, once the legal term for creditors' opposition elapse, the companies will proceed to the signing of the deed of demerger.

The minutes of the resolution taken today by Poste Italiane's Board of Directors will be published in accordance with terms and procedures of law.

For full details of the transaction, please refer to the terms of the demerger plan (approved by the Board of Directors of Poste Italiane on 18 April 2019) and the additional documentation already available on the Company's corporate web site.

