POSTE ITALIANE: INFORMATION RELATED TO THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES IN THE PERIOD 11 MARCH - 15 MARCH 2019

Rome, 15 March 2019 - With reference to the share buy-back programme in compliance with the authorization approved by Poste Italiane's Shareholder Meeting held on May 29th 2018, regarding the purchase of own shares and announced to the market on February 1st 2019 (pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99) Poste Italiane S.p.A. announces that in the period from 11 March to 15 March 2019 (inclusive) has not purchased any shares as a result of the black out period prior to the publication of the annual financial reports.

Following the purchases made to date, Poste Italiane S.p.A. owns no. 5,257,965 shares, representing 0.4026% of Poste Italiane's share capital

