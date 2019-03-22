Log in
Poste Italiane: information related to the purchase of own shares in the period 18 march - 22 march 2019

0
03/22/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

POSTE ITALIANE: INFORMATION RELATED TO THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES IN THE PERIOD 18 MARCH - 22 MARCH 2019

Rome, 22 March 2019 - With reference to the share buy-back programme in compliance with the authorization approved by Poste Italiane's Shareholder Meeting held on May 29th 2018, regarding the purchase of own shares and announced to the market on February 1st 2019 (pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99) Poste Italiane S.p.A. announces that in the period from 18 March to 22 March 2019 (inclusive) has not purchased any shares.

Following the purchases made to date, Poste Italiane S.p.A. owns no. 5,257,965 shares, representing 0.4026% of Poste Italiane's share capital

For more information:

Poste Italiane S.p.A Investor Relations Tel. +39 0659584716

Mail: investor.relations@posteitaliane.it

Poste Italiane S.p.A. Media Relations Tel. +39 0659582097

Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.itwww.posteitaliane.it

Disclaimer

Poste Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 18:29:05 UTC
