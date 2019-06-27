POSTE ITALIANE: VERIFIED THE INTEGRITY, PROFESSIONALISM AND INDEPENDENCE REQUIREMENTS OF NEW STATUTORY AUDITORS

Rome, 27 June 2019 - The Board of Directors of Poste Italiane S.p.A. ("Poste Italiane" or the "Company") met today under the chairmanship of Maria Bianca Farina, ascertained and confirmed, in compliance with the Consob Issuer Regulation and the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, the results of the check carried out by the new Board of Statutory Auditors that all of the statutory members appointed at the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 May 2019 (Mauro Lonardo, Chairman, Anna Rosa Adiutori and Luigi Borré), fully comply with the independence requirements under the law (article 148, paragraph 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance) and the Corporate Governance Code (articles 3.C.1 and 8.C.1) for statutory auditors of listed companies.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors ascertained upon all the members of the new Board of Statutory Auditors (i) the integrity and professionalism requirements provided for statutory auditors of listed companies by the Ministry of Justice Decree n. 162 of 30 March 2000, as well as (ii) the additional requisites specified in the law and regulations in force and in the Bank of Italy's Supervisory Regulations applicable to Poste Italiane.

