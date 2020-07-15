Log in
Poste Italiane S p A : Digital road platform Sennder announces tie-up with Poste Italiane

07/15/2020 | 03:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Poste Italiane headquarter is seen in Rome

Digital road freight platform Sennder on Wednesday said it will form a joint venture with Italian logistics operator Poste Italiane that will move parcels and mail between sorting and distribution hubs.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The venture will be named Sennder Italia S.r.l. and will focus on Poste Italiane's 100 million euros a year long-haul road transportation efficiency and cover the entire Full Truck Load network.

The combined effort would manage all Italian transport for Sennder GmbH, while Poste Italiane would benefit from savings of over 6% on its Full Truck Load spending.

Poste Italiane, according to its website, is the largest logistics operator in Italy

Berlin-based Sennder is a freight forwarder, which runs a technology platform that matches cargoes with trucks.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials
Sales 2020 10 447 M 11 905 M 11 905 M
Net income 2020 943 M 1 075 M 1 075 M
Net cash 2020 5 837 M 6 651 M 6 651 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 6,15%
Capitalization 10 154 M 11 573 M 11 571 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 125 544
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poste Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,12 €
Last Close Price 7,81 €
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Paolo Martella Chief Operating Officer
Guido Maria Nola Chief Financial Officer
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-22.87%11 573
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.56.66%28 675
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.20.47%6 877
ÖSTERREICHISCHE POST AG-17.65%2 156
SINGAPORE POST LIMITED-17.65%1 244
BLUE DART EXPRESS LIMITED-9.43%626
