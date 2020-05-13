Log in
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
Poste Italiane S p A : first-quarter EBIT drops 29%, won't give 2020 forecasts due to virus

05/13/2020 | 02:09am EDT

Italian postal service operator Poste Italiane on Wednesday said operating profit dropped 29% year-on-year in the first quarter as the coronavirus crisis hit revenue and increased costs at the state-controlled conglomerate.

The group -- which includes its insurance and financial divisions, the traditional mail and parcel business and a digital payments unit -- said it was not possible to give realistic forecasts on 2020 results due to the virus.

Poste said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 441 million euros in the first three months of the year, down from 617 million euros in the same period of last year but better than an analyst consensus of 407 million euros.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 10 630 M
EBIT 2020 1 506 M
Net income 2020 1 053 M
Finance 2020 3 491 M
Yield 2020 6,25%
P/E ratio 2020 9,62x
P/E ratio 2021 8,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 10 089 M
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,69  €
Last Close Price 7,76  €
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Paolo Martella Chief Operating Officer
Guido Maria Nola Chief Financial Officer
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-23.36%10 966
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.38.12%25 281
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.2.94%5 786
ÖSTERREICHISCHE POST AG-1.76%2 460
SINGAPORE POST LIMITED1.33%1 208
TCI EXPRESS LIMITED1.27%315
