POSTE ITALIANE: AMENDMENT TO 2020 CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Rome, 2 April 2020 - Poste Italiane S.p.A., as partial amendment to its 2020 calendar of events released on 30 January 2020, announces that the interim financial report as of 31 March 2020 will be examined by the Board of Directors on 12 May 2020, instead of 7 May 2020.

As a consequence, the presentation of 1Q2020 Poste Italiane's Group Results will take place on 13 May 2020, instead of 8 May 2020.

