POSTE ITALIANE: NOTICE OF CALL OF THE ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 15 MAY 2020

Rome, 3 April 2020 - Following the announcement to the market of last 20 March 2020, Poste Italiane S.p.A. informs that the notice of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for next 15 May 2020, on single call - whose extract will be published on the newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore" tomorrow 4 April 2020 - is available to the public, in full text, on the Company's website (www.posteitaliane.it).

Poste Italiane S.p.A. also informs that the explanatory reports on all the items of the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting:

Poste Italiane S.p.A. Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Reports of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors, and the Audit Firm. Related resolutions. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019; Allocation of net income for the year and distribution of available reserves; Determination of the number of the members of the Board of Directors; Determination of the term of the Board of Directors; Election of the members of the Board of Directors, by the slate voting system and in line with the applicable provisions of law and by-laws; Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors; Determination of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors; Report on the policy regarding remuneration for the year 2020; Report on fees paid in the year 2019; Equity-based incentive plan; Additional fees for the year 2019 regarding the external audit assignment;

are available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the Company's internet

website (www.posteitaliane.it, section Governance/Assembly/Assembly 2020/Documentation and reports), as well as at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

The documents to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting are also available to the public in the same manner described above.

The documentation may be consulted at the registered office only if so permitted by applicable regulations.

For more information:

Poste Italiane S.p.A Investor Relations

Tel. +39 0659584716

Mail: investor.relations@posteitaliane.it

Poste Italiane S.p.A. Media Relations

Tel. +39 0659582097

Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it

www.posteitaliane.it