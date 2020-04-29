Postmedia Network Canada : Provides Further Business Update Related to COVID-19

Postmedia Provides Further Business Update Related to COVID-19

April 29, 2020 (TORONTO) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (the "Company") along with its wholly- owned subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc. (together with the Company, "Postmedia") today announced material business developments related to the COVID-19 crisis.

"In response to the economic impact throughout our industry in these unprecedented times, we have made the difficult decision to implement temporary salary reductions, temporary layoffs and some permanent closures." said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia. "These are difficult but necessary decisions to make. These measures are all focused on putting our company in the best possible position to emerge from the current crisis and move ahead on our strategy."

Proactive cost containment measures implemented by Postmedia this week include temporary layoffs affecting approximately 50 employees in Sales and Sales Operations teams, the closure of 15 community publications in Manitoba and Ontario resulting in approximately 30 permanent layoffs and temporary salary reductions from 5% - 30% for a range of employees with salaries over $60,000. These temporary measures will be re-evaluated in three months' time.

