Postmedia Network Canada : Reports Second Quarter Results

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Postmedia Reports Second Quarter Results May 8, 2020 (TORONTO) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ("Postmedia" or the "Company") today released financial information for the three and six months ended February 29, 2020. "The current global pandemic is affecting all businesses and since the close of our second quarter Postmedia has been focused on keeping employees safe, delivering critical information to Canadians and putting our company in the best possible position to emerge from the current crisis and move ahead on our proven strategy," said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia. "The economic disruptions emanating from the pandemic challenge our ability to foresee the long term impact on our business but we are committed to preserving liquidity, constraining costs and maximizing revenues." Highlights from the Quarter Continued digital growth - last twelve months digital advertising growth rate of 10.0%.

Business Transformation - In the quarter we realized a 7.3% reduction in operating costs 1 , which includes the impact of initiatives implemented in the quarter that are expected to result in approximately $9 million of net annualized cost savings.

, which includes the impact of initiatives implemented in the quarter that are expected to result in approximately $9 million of net annualized cost savings. Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring was $5.4 million in the quarter, representing an increase of $0.8 million. Second Quarter Operating Results Revenue for the quarter was $134.2 million as compared to $145.7 million in the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of $11.5 million or 7.9%. The revenue decline was primarily due to decreases in print advertising revenue of $9.9 million or 16.5% and print circulation revenue of $2.0 million or 4.0% partially offset by a digital revenue increase of $1.5 million or 5.4%. Excluding the impact of the the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases accounting policy in Fiscal 2020, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring decreased $10.3 million or 7.3% for the quarter, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease was a result of lower newspaper circulation volumes as well as the implementation of various cost reduction initiatives and the impact of journalism tax credits. Included in the operating expense decrease is the impact of a compensation expense recovery of $1.3 million related to journalism tax credits. Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring of $5.4 million in the quarter represents an increase of $0.8 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase is due to decreases in operating expenses along with an increase in digital revenue, partially offset by decreases in print advertising and circulation revenues. Included in operating expense decrease is the impact of the change in accounting policy related to leases and the compensation expense recovery related to the journalism tax credits. Net loss in the quarter ended February 29, 2020 was $12.8 million, as compared to $5.1 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily the result of a gain on disposal of property and equipment and assets held-for-sale in Fiscal 2019, foreign currency exchange losses in Fiscal 2020, and an increase in interest expense, partially offset by the increase in operating income before 1 Operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring as adjusted for the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases in Fiscal 2020. depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring and a decrease in losses on derivative financial instruments. Year-to-Date Operating Results Revenue for the six months ended February 29, 2020 was $290.8 million as compared to $317.0 million in the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $26.2 million or 8.2%. The revenue decline was primarily due to decreases in print advertising revenue of $22.9 million or 16.7% and decreases in print circulation revenue of $5.2 million or 5.0%. Digital revenue increased by $4.4 million or 7.1% year to date with digital advertising revenue up 8.5%. Excluding the impact of the the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases accounting policy in Fiscal 2020, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring decreased $22.4 million or 7.7% for the six months ended February 29, 2020, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease was as a result of lower newspaper circulation volumes as well as the implementation of various cost reduction initiatives and the impact of journalism tax credits. Included in the operating expense decrease is the impact of a compensation expense recovery of $3.7 million related to journalism tax credits. Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring of $26.8 million in the quarter represents an increase of $0.4 million or 1.7% relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase is due to decreases in operating expenses along with an increase in digital revenue, partially offset by decreases in print advertising and circulation revenues. Included in operating expense decreases is the impact of the change in accounting policy related to leases and the compensation expense recovery of related to the journalism tax credits. Net loss in the six months ended February 29, 2020 was $15.8 million, as compared to $6.5 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily the result of a gain on disposal of property and equipment and assets held-for-sale in Fiscal 2019, increases in foreign currency exchange losses, interest expense and financing expense relating to employee benefit plans, partially offset by decreases in operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring and losses in derivative financial instruments. COVID-19 Update The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus including travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing that have caused disruption to businesses resulting in an economic slowdown. The Company is generally exempt from mandates requiring closures of non-essential businesses and therefore has been able to continue operations however, subsequent to February 29, 2020, advertising revenues have declined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government measures. The Company is in the process of addressing the current challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and on April 6, 2020 received a waiver of certain terms related to its 8.25% first lien notes, maturing July 2023 (the "Notes") which provided for the cash interest payment of $3.9 million due on April 30, 2020 to be satisfied through the issuance of additional Notes and the waiver in full of the Company's obligation to make a mandatory excess cash flow redemption related to the six months ended February 29, 2020. In addition, the Company has been monitoring assistance being offered by the Government of Canada including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") which was passed on April 11, 2020 to support employers facing financial hardship as measured by certain revenue declines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEWS provides a reimbursement of compensation expense for the 12 week period from March 15 to June 6, 2020 of 75% of the amount of remuneration paid up to a maximum benefit of $847 per week, per employee. The Company has applied for CEWS for the period from March 15 to April 11, 2020 in the amount of $7.3 million. Additionally, the Company has qualified for CEWS for the periods from April 12 to June 6, 2020 and anticipates the additional amount for such period to be approximately $13 million to $15 million. On April 28, 2020, the Company implemented additional cost saving measures including temporary layoffs affecting approximately 50 employees, the closure of 15 community publications in Manitoba and Ontario resulting in approximately 30 permanent layoffs and temporary salary reductions from 5% to 30% for a range of employees with salaries in excess of $60,000, which reductions will be re-evaluated in three months' time. Business Transformation Initiatives During the three months ended February 29, 2020, the Company implemented initiatives including compensation expense reductions, real estate rationalization, production efficiencies and other transformation programs, which are expected to result in approximately $9 million of net annualized cost savings. The Company intends to continue to identify and undertake ongoing cost reduction initiatives in an effort to address revenue declination in the legacy print business. Additional Information Additional information, including financial statements and management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's website at www.postmedia.com/investors/financial-reportsor on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. About Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 140 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com. Forward-Looking Information This news release may include information that is "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should" and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward- looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the implementation and results of the Company's transformation initiatives, continued benefits of historical results into future periods, and the realization of anticipated cost savings and the identification and undertaking of ongoing cost savings initiatives. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: competition from digital and other forms of media; the effect of economic conditions on advertising revenue; the ability of the Company to build out its digital media and online businesses; the failure to maintain current print and online newspaper readership and circulation levels; the realization of anticipated cost savings; possible damage to the reputation of the Company's brands or trademarks; possible labour disruptions; possible environmental liabilities, litigation and pension plan obligations; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the prices of newsprint and other commodities. In addition, we are subject to the risk and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus including travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing that have caused disruption to businesses resulting in an economic slowdown. We are generally exempt from mandates requiring closures of non-essential businesses and therefore have been able to continue operations however, advertising revenues have declined as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and related government measures. The outbreak of contagious illness such as this can impact our operations in a number of ways including quarantined employees, travel restrictions, temporary closure of our facilities, a decrease in demand for advertising, as well as interruptions to our supply chain, including temporary closure of supplier facilities. Given the high level of uncertainty surrounding the duration of the COVID- 19 pandemic it is difficult to reliably estimate its potential impact on the financial condition and results of our business. We are in the process of addressing the current challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and monitoring these challenges as they evolve so as to minimize this risk however it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and cash flow. For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in our annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2019 and 2018. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements. For more information: Media Contact Phyllise Gelfand Vice President, Communications 273-9287 pgelfand@postmedia.com Investor Contact Brian Bidulka Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 383-2325 bbidulka@postmedia.com Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the six months ended February 29, February February 29, February 2020 28, 2019 2020 28, 2019 Revenues Print advertising 50,172 60,096 114,315 137,187 Print circulation 48,670 50,705 98,997 104,156 Digital 29,701 28,185 65,287 60,932 Other 5,624 6,713 12,223 14,697 Total revenues 134,167 145,699 290,822 316,972 Expenses Compensation 51,145 57,008 103,428 115,332 Newsprint 6,661 8,862 14,138 18,622 Distribution 27,334 29,432 56,240 60,875 Production 17,920 18,433 38,859 39,354 Other operating 25,671 27,292 51,343 56,411 Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring 5,436 4,672 26,814 26,378 Depreciation 2,926 4,288 5,937 9,287 Amortization 4,045 3,329 8,293 7,521 Impairment - 6,600 - 6,600 Restructuring and other items 1,136 1,095 9,705 3,773 Operating income (loss) (2,671) (10,640) 2,879 (803) Interest expense 7,445 7,034 14,823 14,219 Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans 609 540 1,219 1,081 Gain on disposal of property and equipment and assets held-for-sale (13) (11,671) (16) (11,445) Loss on derivative financial instruments 398 869 917 1,426 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses 1,710 (1,542) 1,756 1,205 Loss before income taxes (12,820) (5,870) (15,820) (7,289) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss from continuing operations (12,820) (5,870) (15,820) (7,289) Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax of nil - 791 - 791 Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (12,820) (5,079) (15,820) (6,498) Loss per share from continuing operations Basic $(0.14) $(0.06) $(0.17) $(0.08) Diluted $(0.14) $(0.06) $(0.17) $(0.08) Earnings per share attributable from discontinued operations Basic - $0.01 - $0.01 Diluted - $0.01 - $0.01 Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic $(0.14) $(0.05) $(0.17) $(0.07) Diluted $(0.14) $(0.05) $(0.17) $(0.07) Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at As at February 29, August 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash Restricted cash Trade and other receivables Assets held-for-sale Inventory Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,46715,464 -13 74,59272,228 29,02924,475 3,4093,554 10,90010,269 Total current assets 133,397 126,003 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment 98,879 109,860 Right of use assets 45,053 - Derivative financial instruments and other assets 2,799 2,829 Intangible assets 56,025 60,367 Total assets 336,153 299,059 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 49,178 54,122 Provisions 9,581 5,893 Deferred revenue 25,161 25,907 Current portion of lease obligations 8,522 - Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Total current liabilities 97,442 90,922 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 259,716 250,011 Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities 106,838 94,537 Lease obligations 40,815 - Total liabilities 504,811 435,470 Deficiency Capital stock 810,861 810,861 Contributed surplus 15,141 14,770 Deficit (994,660) (962,042) Total deficiency (168,658) (136,411) Total liabilities and deficiency 336,153 299,059 Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash Generated (Utilized) by: Operating Activities Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (12,820) (5,079) (15,820) (6,498) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 2,926 4,288 5,937 9,287 Amortization 4,045 3,329 8,293 7,521 Impairment - 6,600 - 6,600 Loss on derivative financial instruments 398 869 917 1,426 Non-cash interest 5,437 4,580 10,795 9,120 Gain on disposal of property and equipment and assets held-for-sale (13) (11,671) (16) (11,445) Non-cash foreign currency exchange (gains) losses 1,838 (1,525) 1,787 1,236 Gain on sale of discontinued operations - (791) - (791) Share-based compensation plans 149 281 371 708 Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans 609 540 1,219 1,081 Non-cash compensation expense of employee benefit plans - 1,204 - 421 Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense (663) - (1,115) - Net change in non-cash operating accounts (1,874) 4,960 (5,840) (16,281) Cash flows from operating activities 3,780 7,585 6,528 2,385 Investing Activities Net proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and assets held-for-sale 63 20,344 96 20,735 Purchases of property and equipment (794) (1,279) (1,916) (1,445) Purchases of intangible assets (104) (22) (300) (191) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (835) 19,043 (2,120) 19,099 Financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - - 95,235 - Repayment of long-term debt - (20,355) (94,761) (29,073) Restricted cash - 391 13 (2) Debt issuance costs - - (1,710) - Issuance of shares - 25 - 25 Lease payments (1,024) - (3,182) - Cash flow used in financing activities (1,024) (19,939) (4,405) (29,050) Net change in cash for the period 1,921 6,689 3 (7,566) Cash at beginning of period 13,546 11,782 15,464 26,037 Cash at end of period 15,467 18,471 15,467 18,471 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows Interest paid 17 380 3,965 5,890 Income taxes paid - - - - Attachments Original document

