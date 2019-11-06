Postmedia Network Canada : launches Healthing.ca

November 6, 2019 (Toronto, ON) - [Attachment] Postmedia Network Inc. ('Postmedia') today announced the launch of healthing.ca, a source of verified healthcare information for consumers, caregivers and practitioners.

'Healthcare issues touch the lives of every single Canadian, and healthcare topics are some of the best-read material in all our markets,' said Lucinda Chodan, Senior Vice President Content, Postmedia. 'We have created a central source of health information connecting patients and caregivers to research and support.'

Healthing.ca is a premier destination to inform, educate and connect readers to the latest healthcare news and issues that matter most to Canadians. Along with stories from Postmedia's award-winning health writers, healthing.ca brings together information and resources from healthcare institutions, patient groups, industry researchers and clinicians, curated by disease. Postmedia has also partnered with Ebix, Inc., a leading global provider of consumer health information, to offer Canadians a credible source of interactive healthcare content. Ebix's A.D.A.M. health content subscribes to the principles of the Health on the Net Foundation, a not-for-profit organization in official relations with the World Health Organization (WHO) promoting transparent and reliable health information.

Healthing.ca covers the latest news, trends, and innovations happening in the Canadian healthcare industry and connects visitors to resources and tools related to health matters that affect us all.

The site includes a searchable conditions database and features in-depth education on diseases and symptoms allowing visitors to easily engage with content that matters most to them. The vision for healthing.ca is to continue adding features and functions of interest to health-concerned Canadians.

'Our goal is to help Canadians navigate the vast amount of health information that is sometimes overwhelming when searching for information on the Internet,' said Yuri Machado, Health Portfolio Lead, healthing.ca. 'Working closely with patient associations and advocacy groups, healthing.ca is helping to disseminate important health-related information to Canadians.'

Proud launch partners include global healthcare company Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. and Insulet Canada Corp., makers of the Omnipod Insulin Management system - the only tubeless insulin pump for people that require insulin.

National charitable partners include Obesity Canada and Diabetes Canada.

The initiative is being supported by an integrated advertising campaign produced in-house by Postmedia's marketing team.

Visit www.healthing.ca to learn more.

For more information about DTC advertising and partnership opportunities contact Yuri Machado at ymachado@healthing.ca

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 140 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com or www.postmediasolutions.com.

