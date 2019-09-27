PostNL : Economic Affairs Deputy Minister approves combination of PostNL and Sandd postal networks

The combination of both postal networks is necessary to ensure continuity. As a result, postal services throughout the Netherlands will continue to be reliable, accessible and affordable, while also benefiting the job security of thousands of mail deliverers.

Approval was granted under Article 47 of Dutch competition law, following a special request to this effect by PostNL and Sandd on 6 September. The Deputy Minister has taken the decision based on a broader consideration of social interests.

Approval is subject to conditions aimed at safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders:

Access

Postal operators that currently use the Sandd network will be offered a transitional scheme for access to the PostNL network.

Return

A maximum return of 9% will be imposed on the core activities of the mail business, with the maximum return on the universal postal service capped at 9%. Furthermore, PostNL will continue its moderate price policies of the past few years.

Workforce

PostNL will offer jobs to all Sandd mail deliverers. For all other Sandd employees, opportunities within PostNL or alternatives will be considered. A social plan for all Sandd employees has been drawn up in close consultation with the Sandd works council. PostNL will also honour current collaboration with sheltered workplace companies and the consolidation will not therefore affect their employees who face challenges in the labour market.

PostNL and Sandd expect to complete the transaction in the near future, and more details on the integration of the postal networks and the financial consequences will be provided then.

Additional information

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this press release are 'forward-looking statements'. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of PostNL's control and impossible to predict, and that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, analyses and projections about the industries in which PostNL operates and management's beliefs and assumptions about possible future events. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only valid as of the date of this press release and are neither predictions nor guarantees of possible future events or circumstances. PostNL does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities law.