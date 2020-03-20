Log in
PostNL (PNL)

PostNL : Final agreement on mail deliverer CLA

03/20/2020 | 11:19am EDT
Final agreement on mail deliverer CLA

20 March 2020 15:39

The Hague, 20 March 2020 - PostNL and the trade unions Bond van Post Personeel (BVPP) and CNV Publieke Diensten have reached a final agreement on a new collective labour agreement for mail deliverers following consent from their members. The members of FNV Publiek Belang did not agree with the outcome of the collective bargaining consultation. The two trade unions that have agreed, represent sufficient employees to conclude new CLA's. This CLA applies to approximately 20,000 PostNL deliverers.
Duration and salary increase

The new collective labour agreement will apply retroactively from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2021. During this period, the salaries of mail deliverers will be increased in 6 steps by a total of 6.5 percent.

Extra informatie About PostNL

We are PostNL, the mail and logistics solutions provider for all. With our post and parcel deliverers that make it everywhere, our over 3,800 PostNL points and our 11,000 mailboxes - wherever you are, we're always nearby. We aim to be our customers' favourite deliverer by making it as easy as possible to send and receive parcels and letters. On weekdays, we deliver an average 900,000 parcels and 6.8 million letters across the Benelux region, and our 50,000 people are right at the heart of society. At PostNL, we aim to work as sustainably as we can, with lots of delivery kilometres done on foot and by bike, helped by our innovative city logistics and further electrification of our transport.

PostNL NV is a listed company with revenues of over €2.8 billion in 2019, 52% of which derives from e‑commerce. We provide mail and parcel delivery to our customers, logistics solutions for e-commerce and cross-border solutions.

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 15:18:01 UTC
