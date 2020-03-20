PostNL : Final agreement on mail deliverer CLA

The Hague, 20 March 2020 - PostNL and the trade unions Bond van Post Personeel (BVPP) and CNV Publieke Diensten have reached a final agreement on a new collective labour agreement for mail deliverers following consent from their members. The members of FNV Publiek Belang did not agree with the outcome of the collective bargaining consultation. The two trade unions that have agreed, represent sufficient employees to conclude new CLA's. This CLA applies to approximately 20,000 PostNL deliverers.
The new collective labour agreement will apply retroactively from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2021. During this period, the salaries of mail deliverers will be increased in 6 steps by a total of 6.5 percent.
