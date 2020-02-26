|
PostNL : Q4 & FY 2019 Results
02/26/2020 | 04:54am EST
Q4 & FY 2019 Results
Company Name
POSTNL
ISN
NL0009739416
Market
Euronext
Symbol
PNL
Source
PostNL N.V.
Provider
Euronext
|Sales 2020
|3 034 M
|EBIT 2020
|115 M
|Net income 2020
|73,2 M
|Debt 2020
|655 M
|Yield 2020
|-
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,1x
|P/E ratio 2021
|4,96x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,46x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,42x
|Capitalization
|727 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends POSTNL
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Average target price
2,28 €
|Last Close Price
1,47 €
|Spread / Highest target
104%
|Spread / Average Target
55,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
15,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|POSTNL
|-26.81%
|791