PostNL    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL

(PNL)
  Report
PostNL : Q4 & FY 2019 Results

02/26/2020 | 04:54am EST
Q4 & FY 2019 Results

26 Feb 2020 10:49 CET

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:53:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 034 M
EBIT 2020 115 M
Net income 2020 73,2 M
Debt 2020 655 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 727 M
Technical analysis trends POSTNL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,28  €
Last Close Price 1,47  €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Director
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Wallage Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thessa Menssen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTNL-26.81%791
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-19.78%84 552
DEUTSCHE POST AG-12.26%40 721
FEDEX CORPORATION2.41%40 434
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-7.28%12 388
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.13%6 885
