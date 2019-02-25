Log in
PostNL : Strong performance in Q4 leads to underlying cash operating income of 188 million for the year, in upper-part of guided range

02/25/2019 | 01:37am EST

Full press release

Financial highlights FY 2018

(note: Nexive and Postcon are classified as discontinued operations, resulting in adjusted segment reporting. All financials are based on continuing operations except where noted.)
  • Revenue increased to €2,772 million (FY 2017: €2,725 million)
  • Revenue contribution from e-commerce related activities increased to 48%
  • Underlying cash operating income was €188 million (FY 2017: €241 million)
  • Profit from continuing operations at €127 million (FY 2017: €179 million)

Financial highlights Q4 2018

  • Revenue increased to €794 million (Q4 2017: €782 million)
  • Underlying cash operating income at €100 million (Q4 2017: €104 million)
  • Profit from continuing operations increased to €76 million (Q4 2017: €72 million)

Operational highlights

  • Strong growth Parcels volumes, 20% increase in Q4 (FY 2018: 22%)
  • Addressed mail volume declined by 10.2% (FY 2018: 10.7%); adjusted volume decline 10.8% in Q4, corrected for one working day
  • Delivery quality 2018 remained stable at 95%
  • €14 million cost savings realised (FY 2018: €48 million); improving run-rate in HY2

Progressive dividend over 2018

  • Proposed dividend 2018 of €0.24 per share (2017: €0.23), subject to approval by AGM on 16 April 2019

Outlook 2019

CEO statement

Herna Verhagen, CEO of PostNL: 'Step by step we are realising our strategy of becoming the postal and e-commerce logistics company of choice for customers. In 2018, 48% of our revenue came from activities related to e-commerce, evidencing our transition. We achieved an underlying cash operating income in the upper-part of our guidance, with announca strong performance in Q4, our peak season.

In Parcels, we reported record-high volumes during our peak season and operational performance improved on the back of increasing volumes. At the same time, we faced additional capacity costs, partly explained by a tight labour and transport market and increasing IT costs related to further development of our digital services. In Spring, the competitive environment remained fierce, especially in Asia, putting pressure on volume and on margin. Performance at Mail in the Netherlands was characterised by volume decline, price increases and cost savings. The run-rate of cost savings improved in the second half of 2018.

In line with our strategy to focus on the Benelux, we decided in August to divest Postcon in Germany and Nexive in Italy. We are making good progress with the divestment process and expect to make further announcements before the summer.

In 2019, we will continue to build on a strong platform for further growth. For Parcels, we are improving the balance between volume growth, profitability and cash flow. In Mail in the Netherlands, we will further adapt our organisation to volume decline and stay focused on achieving cost savings. We will make a next step in our business model by the introduction of the New mail route. The switch to an equal flow model enables us to adapt our organisation to future volume decline. On 7 May 2019 we will host a Capital Markets Day where we will discuss our strategy for Parcels in the years to come that will result in improved value creation and will announce mid-term guidance for PostNL.

We believe that we can continue to prove that our long term strategy is right for all stakeholders. It offers value to our clients and customers, and jobs and development opportunities for our people. It will create sustainable value for shareholders. Our dividend policy remains unchanged.'

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 06:36:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 032 M
EBIT 2018 217 M
Net income 2018 105 M
Debt 2018 65,8 M
Yield 2018 9,65%
P/E ratio 2018 11,74
P/E ratio 2019 6,62
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 1 068 M
Chart POSTNL
Duration : Period :
PostNL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,66 €
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Director
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Wallage Vice Chairman
Thessa Menssen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTNL14.02%1 211
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE13.15%94 824
FEDEX CORPORATION12.99%47 116
DEUTSCHE POST12.25%37 490
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON11.32%13 082
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.64%10 687
