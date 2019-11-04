Log in
PostNL announces new rates for 2020

4 November 2019 06:45

The Hague, the Netherlands, 4 November 2019 - As from January 2020, the standard rate for sending domestic letters will be €0.91, up from €0.87. This increase of 4.6% remains well within the scope of 14.6% set by Dutch market regulator ACM. PostNL is thus continuing its moderate rate policy of recent years.
Missing Resource with key: facebookLabel
Mail rates for 2020

As from 1 January 2020, PostNL will increase its rates for sending letters in the Netherlands and from the Netherlands abroad. The standard rate for letters in the Netherlands will change from €0.87 to €0.91. The rate for the postage stamp code, which can be bought online or with the PostNL app, will also change to €0.91. For franking machines the rate will change to €0.85 from €0.81. The new standard rate for international letters will be €1.50, up from €1.45. Very large envelopes (larger than C4) and all letters weighing over 350 grammes involve extra processing costs, which is why a separate rate is being introduced - an XL rate of €4.40 per item.

Reliable, accessible and affordable mail service

Resi Becker, Director of Mail in the Netherlands, comments: 'By combining the postal networks of Sandd and PostNL, we are creating a single strong postal network in the Netherlands. Both businesses and consumers will have the security of a postal service that meets high quality requirements and remains affordable and accessible across the Netherlands. At the same time, mail volumes are set to keep declining, which requires us to continue with cost savings and relatively moderate price increases. Combined, these steps help us to be the right partner for our customers, a social employer and a financially healthy company going forward.'

2019 December stamp

The price of the special December stamp for the festive season has been set at €0.82, once again five cents below the standard rate for mail up to 50 grammes. From 4 November 2019, these stamps can be purchased from post offices, parcel points and postage stamp outlets, or from postnl.nl.

Parcel rates for 2020

For the first time in over five years, the consumer rate for shipping parcels will increase, from €6.95 to €7.25 (up 4.3%). Driven by inflation, costs have gone up in recent years, while rates remained unchanged. In addition, PostNL will continue to invest in sorting centres, retail points and staffing, to guarantee the quality of parcel delivery. The online rate remains lower, at €6.75 (up from €6.50) as of 2020.

All rates

PostNL's full range of services, including rates, can be found at postnl.nl/tarieven2020 from mid-November.

Extra informatie About PostNL

We are PostNL, the mail and logistics solutions provider for all. We have been delivering special moments for over 220 years and aim to be our customers' favourite deliverer by making it as easy as possible for them to send and receive parcels and letters. We constantly offer new services by combining state-of-the-art logistics, digital applications and the right communications channels. And every day we're looking to do things even better - from apps to digital stamp codes, to sustainable transport and city logistics. On weekdays, we deliver an average 800,000 parcels and 7 million letters across the Benelux region, and our 38,000 people are right at the heart of society.

PostNL NV is a listed company with revenues of €2.8 billion in 2018, 48% of which derived from e-commerce.

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 06:07:02 UTC
