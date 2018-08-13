PostNL : opens a parcel sorting centre in Apeldoorn

National coverage

Every year, more and more parcels are sent out in the Netherlands. Last year, for example, PostNL delivered 675,000 parcels per day. This added up to a total of 207 million: 17.2 per cent more than in 2016. This parcel sorting and distribution centre in Apeldoorn contributes to the national coverage so that parcels can be delivered seven days per week everywhere in the Netherlands.

Liesbeth Kaashoek, Director of Parcels & Logistics at PostNL, says: 'Opening this parcel sorting centre in Apeldoorn is one of the ways that PostNL anticipates and responds to the growth of e-commerce and is how we choose to invest in our parcel and logistics infrastructure. Therefore, we are growing with the expansion of large and small e-commerce parties, and this parcel sorting centre makes us even more easily accessible to companies in the region.

Alderman for Economic Affairs, Jeroen Joon of the municipality of Apeldoorn, is thrilled with the parcel sorting and distribution centre's arrival in Apeldoorn. 'With 400 job opportunities, it means a wonderful boost for employment'. Also, Joon is very pleased with the use of sustainable materials in the construction process. 'Sustainability is mainly a matter of taking action. And PostNL does just that, which we truly appreciate'.

Regional and Benelux

The parcels that are sorted here in the evenings and at night, are mainly from customers in the Apeldoorn region. These parcels go to households throughout the Netherlands and Belgium.

In the mornings, the centre processes the parcels from customers throughout the Benelux. These parcels undergo sorting at other PostNL locations, and PostNL delivers them to households in the Apeldoorn region from this parcel sorting centre.