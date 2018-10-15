Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  PostNL    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL (PNL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/15 12:41:50 pm
2.555 EUR   -1.08%
12:08pPOSTNL : opens parcel sorting center in Venlo
PU
10/04POSTNL : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/02POSTNL : First Amsterdam PostNL parcel machine in Aristo meeting cen..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PostNL : opens parcel sorting center in Venlo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

National coverage

More and more parcels are sent every year in the Netherlands. Last year alone, PostNL processed 675,000 parcels every day. That amounts to a grand total of 207 million for 2017: 17.2% more than in 2016. Venlo's new parcel sorting and distribution centre boosts the national coverage by delivering parcels throughout the Netherlands seven days a week.

PostNL's Parcel & Logistics Director, Liesbeth Kaashoek, explains, 'By opening this parcel sorting centre in Venlo, we're responding to the growth of e-commerce, and we're investing in our parcel and logistics infrastructure. Due to its location, this depot is well equipped to facilitate parcel sorting and distribution not only for the Dutch, but also for the German clients.

According to Erwin Boom, Venlo's alderman for Economic Affairs, 'The new PostNL branch strongly advances our EU-regional logistics force while, at the same time, this location has provided a new job for several people who received benefits. What's more, the sustainability efforts and energy recovery fit within our ambition for a more circular economy. The PostNL branch, therefore, is a very welcome addition to the economic activity at Greenport Venlo.'

Regional parcel sorting and delivery

The parcels sorted in the evening here primarily come from clients based in the Venlo region. These parcels are then dispersed to households throughout the Netherlands and Belgium.

Parcels from clients within the entire Benelux region are processed in the morning. They are sorted at other PostNL locations before being distributed from this parcel sorting centre to households in and around Venlo.

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 10:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSTNL
12:08pPOSTNL : opens parcel sorting center in Venlo
PU
10/04POSTNL : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/02POSTNL : First Amsterdam PostNL parcel machine in Aristo meeting centre
PU
09/28POSTNL : First PostNL in-store parcel machine Paagman, The Hague
PU
09/26POSTNL : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/18POSTNL : Mushrooms play leading role on autumn sheetlet of 'Experience Nature' s..
PU
09/14POSTNL : one of the top sustainable logistics companies in the world
PU
09/13POSTNL : Construction work begins on the PostNL parcel sorting centre in Almere
PU
09/13POSTNL : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/12POSTNL : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/06THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Rubis Complies With U.S. Sanctions - A Buying Opportuni.. 
09/08THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Does Total And Its 4.9% Dividend Still Deserve A Place .. 
08/28Here's 3 Ways For Ahold To Increase Shareholder Value 
08/19THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : The PostNL Dividend Yield Has Now Increased To 8.1%. 
08/13POSTNL : Earnings Miss Provides Entry Point On Consolidation Play 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 268 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 121 M
Finance 2018 52,9 M
Yield 2018 9,11%
P/E ratio 2018 11,56
P/E ratio 2019 7,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 1 212 M
Chart POSTNL
Duration : Period :
PostNL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,77 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Director
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Wallage Vice Chairman
Thessa Menssen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTNL-36.63%1 401
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-2.95%97 873
FEDEX CORPORATION-11.44%57 294
DEUTSCHE POST-29.01%40 332
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.43.29%12 084
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON3.42%11 590
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.