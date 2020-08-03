PostNL N : Analyst presentation

Prinses Beatrixlaan 23 2595 AK The Hague The Netherlands
Our mail and parcel deliverers provide a vital service to society
Health and safety for our people and consumers come first
Proud of our people who made it possible to demonstrate strength of business model under challenging circumstances
Comprehensive set of measures taken across our business to ensure and safeguard health and safety of our people, partners and customers
including contact-free delivery, adjustment of processes and additional hygiene measures
Sick leave levels among staff in Q2 decreased gradually compared to March 2020 peak, now back to pre-Covid-19 level
Office-basedpeople predominantly working from home; this accelerated roll-out of digital home-office tools
Comprehensive business continuity plan in place since early March
Key takeaways Q2 & HY 2020
Strong performance, driven by volume growth at Parcels
FY 2020 normalised EBIT expected to be strongly above initially guided €110m - €130m, strong improvement free cash flow
Normalised EBIT up 38% to €54m in Q2
Free cash flow Q2 up €86m to €93m
Scaled up capacity at Parcels within flexible infrastructure by 40% through March and April
Investments of around €150m (2020-2022) for further expansion Parcels on track
Realisation of anticipated benefits and synergies of combined mail network ahead of plan
Progress towards emission-freelast-mile delivery in Benelux in 2030
Start to replace petrol scooters with electric three-wheel scooters
Strength of business model under challenging circumstances demonstrated
Key financials and highlights Q2 2020
PostNL reports strong performance
Revenue
Normalised EBIT
Free cash flow
Outlook normalised EBIT FY 2020
Q2 2020
€789m
€54m
€93m
strongly above
Q2 2019
€681m
€39m
€7m
€110m - €130m*
Highlights Q2 2020
Strong volume growth at Parcels boosted result
Almost optimum utilisation of capacity
Positive price/mix effect
Significant improvements in operational efficiency
Combined mail network ahead of plan in realisation of anticipated benefits and synergies
Additional mail volume decline and favourable price/mix development in Mail in the Netherlands due to Covid-19
Strong development free cash flow due to working capital management and phasing over quarters
Normalised EBIT in Q2 2020 includes €(9) million impact, as indicated before, from new labour regulation (mainly in Parcels) and higher non-cash pension expenses (PostNL Other)
Uncertainties regarding duration and severity of Covid-19 pandemic may impact ability to achieve this result
Growing importance of digitalisation
Acceleration of transition to online contacts due to Covid-19
online visitors
PostNL accounts
stamp codes
talks with chatbot Daan
HY 2019HY 2020
199m
274m
+38%
(47% via PostNL app)
(57% via PostNL app)
4.5m 5.5m+22%
308k 520k+69%
340k
770k
+126%
Extra investments in digitalisation and innovation
E-fact: Extra investments in digitalisation
Serve customer needs and improve efficiency
Improve customer journey
Pilot standard retail location as delivery address
Meet consumer demand
More efficient delivery process
E-fact: Towards emission-freelast-mile delivery in Benelux
Fully implemented by mid-2021
600 professional electric three-wheel scooters to replace all 1,000 petrol scooters by 2021
Direct contribution to sustainability targets: save 657 tonnes of CO2 annually
Essential part of next phase 'New Mail Route': longer routes to improve efficiency in our distribution process
Parcels: Volume growth boosted normalised EBIT in extraordinary quarter
Revenue
Normalised EBIT
Volume growth
Revenue mix
Spring
Parcels
Q2 2020
€516m
€60m
24.8%
Logistics & other
€516m
Benelux
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
€402m
€29m
Strong revenue growth
Covid-19crisis resulted in pick-up in e-commerce growth
Acceleration of transition to online
More first-time buyers online and share of existing medium and heavy online shoppers increased
Part of growth related to specific, non-recurring, consumer spending
Visible across almost all segments and products, especially growth amongst small and mid-sized webshops
CLA increase, indexation subcontractors and impact of new labour
regulation
(48)
Almost optimum utilisation of capacity and equal flow during the
week
Combination of efficiency and other costs
14
Improving business performance Logistics and Spring, driven by
very strong growth in e-commerce related revenue at Spring
60
2 Impact of new labour regulation
62
18
Mail in the Netherlands: Normalised EBIT development impacted by Covid-19
(in € million)
Normalised EBIT Q2 2019
Revenue - volume
Revenue - price/mix
Organic costs
Volume-dependent costs
Other costs
Other results
Normalised EBIT Q2 2020
17
4
21
(4)
(8)
(15)
(10)
5
Mail activities
Volume decline 16.2%*, revenue includes €34m related to consolidation
Moderate pricing policy supported by favourable development price/mix effects
Mainly CLA-related
Including volume-dependent costs related to the addition of volumes from Sandd
Cost savings and efficiency related results, costs related to combination of networks (incl. integration costs of €6m), costs related to Covid-19 , higher IT expenses and restructuring related costs
Impact of sale of PCS and Spotta, discontinuation of unaddressed activities) and result other services (f.e. export)
* Starting point for volume decline: 2019 pro forma volume including Sandd volumes
19
Generation of free cash flow in Q2 2020
€86m improvement compared to Q2 2019
(in € million)
Normalised EBIT
Reversal normalisations
Depreciation & amortisation
Capex
Lease payments
Change in working capital
Change in pension and provisions
Interest paid and income tax
Other
Free cash flow
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
54
39
(2)
0
36
41
(15)
(11)
(14)
(17)
(43)
28
1
8
(2)
(10)
0
8
93
7
Temporary effect, mainly related to Sandd
Continuing strong Q4 2019 performance and phasing effects
Mainly pensions
Final assessment income tax 2019 paid in Q2
Includes €6m proceeds sale of minorities in Q2 2019
Improvement €86m
Pension developments
Coverage ratio (12-month average) pension fund at 105.7% as at 30 June 2020
(in € million)
2019
YE 2020
HY 2020
Provision for pension liabilities
283
278
Pension expense (P&L)
119
~145
73
Regular pension cash
111
~115
53
contribution
Pension expense up ~€25m in 2020 as indicated before, visible in normalised EBIT (€(7)m in Q2 2020)
Impact on equity mitigated by effect in OCI (€(3)m in Q2 2020, mainly phasing)
Expected impact on cash contributions is limited
Actual coverage ratio June 2020 is 102.5%; taking into account resilience of pension fund, no top-up payment obligation is expected
Based on final agreement with pension fund
Final payment transitional plans capped at €290m (was: €300m)
Around €85m of this payment will be deferred and paid in 5 instalments in period 2021-2025
Regular contributions related to transitional plans expected to be €5m less
Entitlements of employees will not be affected
Agreement with pension fund results in lower cash-out for transitional plans
Consolidated statement of financial position
Adjusted net debt position end of Q2 2020: €614m
(in € million)
27 Jun 2020
Intangible fixed assets
353
Property, plant and equipment
398
Right-of-use assets
239
Other non-current assets
99
Other current assets
444
Cash
573
Assets classified as held for sale
70
Total assets
2,176
27 Jun 2020
Consolidated equity
28
Non-controlling interests
2
Total equity
31
Pension liabilities
278
Long-term debt
695
Long-term lease liabilities
189
Other non-current liabilities
28
Short-term lease liabilities
59
Other current liabilities
813
Liabilities related to assets classified as held
82
for sale
Total equity & liabilities
2,176
Adjusted net debt is €614m; gross debt (Eurobonds, other debt/receivables), pension liabilities (adjusted for tax impact), lease liabilities (on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet commitments, adjusted for tax impact) and cash position
Total comprehensive income Q2 2020: €37m (Q2 2019: €(5)m)
Attention points development normalised EBIT for HY2 2020
Covid-19 impact
Volume growth Parcels to continue at more moderate pace than in Q2; more fluctuation in flow during week
Higher pace of substitution mail volumes due to Covid-19 expected to slow down in HY2
Better price/mix expected, but effect in HY2 not as visible as in HY1
Limited additional costs due to measures and staff absence
Some delay in cost savings initiatives
Lower result anticipated international mail
Other elements in HY2 2020
Higher pension expense ~€(6)m per quarter in PostNL Other
New labour regulation ~€(2)m per quarter mainly in Parcels
Positive contribution from combination of networks and continued substitution in mail; delay in cost savings due to integrated networks
Discontinuation of non-core activities compared with HY2 2019
Additional remarks
% of normalised EBIT not evenly spread over the quarters
indicative only
2019
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Negative contribution of consolidation of Sandd in Q4 2019 (restructuring-related charges and other business effects)
Uncertainties regarding duration and severity of Covid-19 pandemic may impact results
Outlook for 2020
Visibility for second half of the year remains limited
Initial outlook FY 2020
Outlook FY 2020
Outlook FY 2020 trading
Outlook FY 2020
(in € million)
agreement transitional
(24 Feb 2020)
update (17 June 2020)
(3 August 2020)
plans (2 June 2020)
Normalised EBIT
110
- 130
110
- 130
strongly above 110 - 130
strongly above 110 - 130
Free cash flow *
(315)
- (285)
(215)
- (185)
better than (215) - (185)
strong improvement
compared to (215) - (185)
Cash flow before dividend, acquisitions, redemption of bonds/other financing activities; after payment of leases
FY 2020 normalised EBIT to come in strongly above initial guided range of between €110m and €130m
Free cash flow for FY 2020 is expected to show strong improvement
Around €100m related to final agreement on determination and conditions final payment transitional plans
Further upside is anticipated as improvement in normalised EBIT above initially guided range will convert into cash
Working capital investments should be lower than anticipated due to strict working capital management, more than offsetting effect from higher revenue; strong performance in HY 2020 includes phasing effects
Confidence in ability to deliver very solid FY performance