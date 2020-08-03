PostNL N : Analyst presentation 0 08/03/2020 | 01:18am EDT Send by mail :

Additional information Additional information is available at www.postnl.nl. This presentation contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Note that the numbers presented in this presentation (tables and result explanations) may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures due to rounding. Warning about forward-looking statements: Some statements in this presentation are 'forward-looking statements'. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and impossible to predict, and that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, analyses and projections about the industries in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions about possible future events. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only apply as of the date of this presentation and are neither predictions nor guarantees of possible future events or circumstances. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities law. Use of non-GAAP information: In presenting and discussing the PostNL Group operating results, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to the equivalent IFRS measures and should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The main non-GAAP key financial performance indicator is normalised EBIT. Normalised EBIT is derived from the IFRS-based performance measure operating income adjusted for the impact of project costs and incidentals. 2 Q2 & HY 2020 Results Key takeaways Q2 & HY 2020 Business review Financial overview Q2 & HY 2020 Outlook 2020 Q&A 3 Our mail and parcel deliverers provide a vital service to society Health and safety for our people and consumers come first Proud of our people who made it possible to demonstrate strength of business model under challenging circumstances

Comprehensive set of measures taken across our business to ensure and safeguard health and safety of our people, partners and customers

including contact-free delivery, adjustment of processes and additional hygiene measures

Sick leave levels among staff in Q2 decreased gradually compared to March 2020 peak, now back to pre-Covid-19 level

pre-Covid-19 level Office-based people predominantly working from home; this accelerated roll-out of digital home-office tools Comprehensive business continuity plan in place since early March 4 Key takeaways Q2 & HY 2020 Strong performance, driven by volume growth at Parcels

FY 2020 normalised EBIT expected to be strongly above initially guided €110m - €130m, strong improvement free cash flow

Normalised EBIT up 38% to €54m in Q2

Free cash flow Q2 up €86m to €93m

Scaled up capacity at Parcels within flexible infrastructure by 40% through March and April

Investments of around €150m (2020-2022) for further expansion Parcels on track

(2020-2022) for further expansion Parcels on track Realisation of anticipated benefits and synergies of combined mail network ahead of plan

Progress towards emission-freelast-mile delivery in Benelux in 2030

emission-freelast-mile delivery in Benelux in 2030 Start to replace petrol scooters with electric three-wheel scooters

Strength of business model under challenging circumstances demonstrated 5 Key financials and highlights Q2 2020 PostNL reports strong performance Revenue Normalised EBIT Free cash flow Outlook normalised EBIT FY 2020 Q2 2020 €789m €54m €93m strongly above Q2 2019 €681m €39m €7m €110m - €130m* Highlights Q2 2020 Strong volume growth at Parcels boosted result

Almost optimum utilisation of capacity Positive price/mix effect Significant improvements in operational efficiency

Combined mail network ahead of plan in realisation of anticipated benefits and synergies

Additional mail volume decline and favourable price/mix development in Mail in the Netherlands due to Covid-19

Covid-19 Strong development free cash flow due to working capital management and phasing over quarters

Normalised EBIT in Q2 2020 includes €(9) million impact, as indicated before, from new labour regulation (mainly in Parcels) and higher non-cash pension expenses (PostNL Other) Uncertainties regarding duration and severity of Covid-19 pandemic may impact ability to achieve this result 6 Growing importance of digitalisation Acceleration of transition to online contacts due to Covid-19 online visitors PostNL accounts stamp codes talks with chatbot Daan HY 2019HY 2020 199m 274m +38% (47% via PostNL app) (57% via PostNL app) 4.5m 5.5m +22% 308k 520k +69% 340k 770k +126% Extra investments in digitalisation and innovation 7 E-fact: Extra investments in digitalisation Serve customer needs and improve efficiency Improve customer journey Pilot standard retail location as delivery address

Meet consumer demand More efficient delivery process

8 E-fact: Towards emission-freelast-mile delivery in Benelux Fully implemented by mid-2021 600 professional electric three-wheel scooters to replace all 1,000 petrol scooters by 2021

three-wheel scooters to replace all 1,000 petrol scooters by 2021 Direct contribution to sustainability targets: save 657 tonnes of CO 2 annually

annually Essential part of next phase 'New Mail Route': longer routes to improve efficiency in our distribution process 9 Q2 & HY 2020 Results Key takeaways Q2 & HY 2020 Business review Financial overview Q2 & HY 2020 Outlook 2020 Q&A 10 Parcels: Volume growth boosted normalised EBIT in extraordinary quarter Revenue Normalised EBIT Volume growth Revenue mix Spring Parcels Q2 2020 €516m €60m 24.8% Logistics & other €516m Benelux Q2 2020 Q2 2019 €402m €29m Strong revenue growth Covid-19 crisis resulted in pick-up in e-commerce growth

crisis resulted in pick-up in e-commerce growth Acceleration of transition to online More first-time buyers online and share of existing medium and heavy online shoppers increased Part of growth related to specific, non-recurring, consumer spending

Visible across almost all segments and products, especially growth amongst small and mid-sized webshops

mid-sized webshops Positive impact yield measures (including improved pricing)

Very strong revenue growth in Spring (Asia and Europe) related to e-commerce growth Almost optimum utilisation of capacity Scaled up capacity by 40% through March and April

Significant improvements in operational efficiency mainly due to more equal flow across the week

Improving business performance at both Logistics and Spring 11 Parcels: Better balance between volume and capacity Investments in capacity around €150m 2020-2022 Significant improvement in yield management and operational efficiency Yield management measures including improved pricing

Better peak balancing of volumes; more equal flow

Improved hit rate because people working at home more

Lower drop duplication due to less deliveries 2B Further investments in infrastructure Scaled up capacity by 40% through March and April

New cross-dock location in Zaltbommel

cross-dock location in Zaltbommel Innovative sorting centre for small parcels on track for opening in 2021

Opening new depots (Belgium and the Netherlands) in 2021

Additional joint fulfilment centre with bol.com in 2021 • Further expansion of retail network and introduction self service proposition Drop duplication and hit rate Weekly volume peak Indicative Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa Su Drop duplication Hit rate Normal pattern Equal flow Q2 2020 Yield management, operational measures and flexible network support business performance 12 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Mail in the Netherlands: Result impacted by additional volume decline related to Covid-19 Revenue Normalised EBIT Net contribution of Sandd Addressed mail in normalised EBIT volume decline €393m €5m €15m 16.2%* €380m €17m Covid-19 crisis resulted in additional volume decline Volume decline 16.2%*, with some recovery visible in June

Additional substitution due to Covid-19 (around 5%): more greetings cards, but lower direct mail activity Limited impact from competition Impact of elections in 2019 (1.9%)

Performance marked by additional volume decline, price increases and the combination of mail networks Impact annual price increases based on moderate pricing policy

Some additional costs (high absence level and social distancing / health measures) related to Covid-19

Covid-19 Realisation of anticipated benefits and synergies of combined mail network ahead of plan: €15 million in Q2

Sale of PCS and Spotta, and discontinued distribution of unaddressed mail Adjusted volume decline (two working days less): 15.0%; starting point for volume decline: 2019 pro forma volume including Sandd volumes 13 Combination of mail networks Keeping mail delivery accessible, reliable and affordable in increasingly digitalising environment Integrated networks of PostNL and Sandd Secure sustainable and more stable mail business • Consolidation on 22 October 2019 • Networks fully integrated as of 1 February • Physical infrastructure of Sandd closed down: • vehicles sold • mail boxes and other branded equipment removed • buildings no longer in use • Further integration costs in HY2 2020 very limited Related attention points Agreement with union FNV for compensation former Sandd mail deliverers

Dutch government and PostNL have appealed court decision that annulled earlier approval granted for consolidation Ahead of plan in delivering anticipated benefits and synergies - run-rate €50m - €60m as of 2022 14 Further implementation cost savings projects in 2020-2021 Former business model Tu We Th Fr Sa New mail route Optimising sorting and automation processes and delivery routes for 30% step-up in volume New mail route Expansion of routes • Larger contracts for mail deliverers • More e-bikes and other electrical transport resources - implementation started, Tu We Th Fr Sa 35 locations to be equipped for electrical transportation resources in 2021 Results pilot lead to adjustments in design

Overhead reduction in line with earlier plans

Centralisation locations to align network with declining mail volume

Some delay due to additional measures taken to apply social distancing guidelines in operations and facilities 10 migrations of locations scheduled for 2021

24h delivery non-24h delivery 15 Some delay due to measures taken to apply social distancing guidelines in operations and facilities Outlook FY 2020 Volume growth at Parcels expected to continue at more moderate pace than in Q2

Our capacity will be scaled up further to accommodate higher volumes towards the second half of the year

Higher pace of substitution mail volumes due to Covid-19 expected to slow down

Covid-19 expected to slow down Successful combination of mail networks

Some delay in cost savings initiatives

FY 2020 normalised EBIT expected to be strongly above €110m - €130m

Strong improvement in free cash flow

Uncertainties around the global impact of Covid-19 seem to increase Volume development 2020 HY1 HY2 14.1% -14.4% Confidence in ability to deliver very solid FY 2020 performance 16 Q2 & HY 2020 Results Key takeaways Q2 & HY 2020 Business review Financial overview Q2 & HY 2020 Outlook 2020 Q&A 17 Parcels: Normalised EBIT up €31m (in € million) Normalised EBIT Q2 2019 29 Parcels Benelux Revenue - volume Revenue - price/mix Organic costs Volume-dependent costs Other costs Other results Normalised EBIT Q2 2020 New labour regulation Normalised EBIT Q2 2020 like-for-like 72 24.8% volume growth in Q2 2020 8 Yield measures supported by positive mix effects (5) CLA increase, indexation subcontractors and impact of new labour regulation (48) Almost optimum utilisation of capacity and equal flow during the week Combination of efficiency and other costs 14 Improving business performance Logistics and Spring, driven by very strong growth in e-commerce related revenue at Spring 60 2 Impact of new labour regulation 62 18 Mail in the Netherlands: Normalised EBIT development impacted by Covid-19 (in € million) Normalised EBIT Q2 2019 Revenue - volume Revenue - price/mix Organic costs Volume-dependent costs Other costs Other results Normalised EBIT Q2 2020 17 4 21 (4) (8) (15) (10) 5 Mail activities Volume decline 16.2%*, revenue includes €34m related to consolidation Moderate pricing policy supported by favourable development price/mix effects Mainly CLA-related Including volume-dependent costs related to the addition of volumes from Sandd Cost savings and efficiency related results, costs related to combination of networks (incl. integration costs of €6m), costs related to Covid-19 , higher IT expenses and restructuring related costs Impact of sale of PCS and Spotta, discontinuation of unaddressed activities) and result other services (f.e. export) * Starting point for volume decline: 2019 pro forma volume including Sandd volumes 19 Generation of free cash flow in Q2 2020 €86m improvement compared to Q2 2019 (in € million) Normalised EBIT Reversal normalisations Depreciation & amortisation Capex Lease payments Change in working capital Change in pension and provisions Interest paid and income tax Other Free cash flow Q2 2019 Q2 2020 54 39 (2) 0 36 41 (15) (11) (14) (17) (43) 28 1 8 (2) (10) 0 8 93 7 Temporary effect, mainly related to Sandd Continuing strong Q4 2019 performance and phasing effects Mainly pensions Final assessment income tax 2019 paid in Q2 Includes €6m proceeds sale of minorities in Q2 2019 Improvement €86m 20 Pension developments Coverage ratio (12-month average) pension fund at 105.7% as at 30 June 2020 (in € million) 2019 YE 2020 HY 2020 Provision for pension liabilities 283 278 Pension expense (P&L) 119 ~145 73 Regular pension cash 111 ~115 53 contribution Pension expense up ~€25m in 2020 as indicated before, visible in normalised EBIT (€(7)m in Q2 2020)

Impact on equity mitigated by effect in OCI (€(3)m in Q2 2020, mainly phasing)

Expected impact on cash contributions is limited

Actual coverage ratio June 2020 is 102.5%; taking into account resilience of pension fund, no top-up payment obligation is expected Based on final agreement with pension fund Final payment transitional plans capped at €290m (was: €300m)

Around €85m of this payment will be deferred and paid in 5 instalments in period 2021-2025

2021-2025 Regular contributions related to transitional plans expected to be €5m less

Entitlements of employees will not be affected Agreement with pension fund results in lower cash-out for transitional plans 21 Consolidated statement of financial position Adjusted net debt position end of Q2 2020: €614m (in € million) 27 Jun 2020 Intangible fixed assets 353 Property, plant and equipment 398 Right-of-use assets 239 Other non-current assets 99 Other current assets 444 Cash 573 Assets classified as held for sale 70 Total assets 2,176 27 Jun 2020 Consolidated equity 28 Non-controlling interests 2 Total equity 31 Pension liabilities 278 Long-term debt 695 Long-term lease liabilities 189 Other non-current liabilities 28 Short-term lease liabilities 59 Other current liabilities 813 Liabilities related to assets classified as held 82 for sale Total equity & liabilities 2,176 Adjusted net debt is €614m; gross debt (Eurobonds, other debt/receivables), pension liabilities (adjusted for tax impact), lease liabilities (on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet commitments, adjusted for tax impact) and cash position

(on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet commitments, adjusted for tax impact) and cash position Total comprehensive income Q2 2020: €37m (Q2 2019: €(5)m) 22 Q2 & HY 2020 Results Key takeaways Q2 & HY 2020 Business review Financial overview Q2 & HY 2020 Outlook 2020 Q&A 23 Attention points development normalised EBIT for HY2 2020 Covid-19 impact Volume growth Parcels to continue at more moderate pace than in Q2; more fluctuation in flow during week

Higher pace of substitution mail volumes due to Covid-19 expected to slow down in HY2

Covid-19 expected to slow down in HY2 Better price/mix expected, but effect in HY2 not as visible as in HY1

Limited additional costs due to measures and staff absence

Some delay in cost savings initiatives

Lower result anticipated international mail Other elements in HY2 2020 Higher pension expense ~€(6)m per quarter in PostNL Other

New labour regulation ~€(2)m per quarter mainly in Parcels

Positive contribution from combination of networks and continued substitution in mail; delay in cost savings due to integrated networks

Discontinuation of non-core activities compared with HY2 2019 Additional remarks % of normalised EBIT not evenly spread over the quarters indicative only 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Negative contribution of consolidation of Sandd in Q4 2019 (restructuring-related charges and other business effects) Uncertainties regarding duration and severity of Covid-19 pandemic may impact results 24 Outlook for 2020 Visibility for second half of the year remains limited Initial outlook FY 2020 Outlook FY 2020 Outlook FY 2020 trading Outlook FY 2020 (in € million) agreement transitional (24 Feb 2020) update (17 June 2020) (3 August 2020) plans (2 June 2020) Normalised EBIT 110 - 130 110 - 130 strongly above 110 - 130 strongly above 110 - 130 Free cash flow * (315) - (285) (215) - (185) better than (215) - (185) strong improvement compared to (215) - (185) Cash flow before dividend, acquisitions, redemption of bonds/other financing activities; after payment of leases FY 2020 normalised EBIT to come in strongly above initial guided range of between €110m and €130m

Free cash flow for FY 2020 is expected to show strong improvement

Around €100m related to final agreement on determination and conditions final payment transitional plans Further upside is anticipated as improvement in normalised EBIT above initially guided range will convert into cash Working capital investments should be lower than anticipated due to strict working capital management, more than offsetting effect from higher revenue; strong performance in HY 2020 includes phasing effects

Confidence in ability to deliver very solid FY performance 25 Q2 & HY 2020 Results Key takeaways Q2 & HY 2020 Business review Financial overview Q2 & HY 2020 Outlook 2020 Q&A 26 Q2 & HY 2020 Results Appendix Generation free cash flow HY 2020

Results by segment Q2 2020

Results by segment YTD 2020

Breakdown pension cash contribution and expenses

Adjusted net debt 27 Generation of free cash flow in HY 2020 (in € million) Normalised EBIT Reversal normalisations Depreciation & amortisation Capex Lease payments Change in working capital Change in pension and provisions Interest paid and income tax Other Free cash flow HY 2019 HY 2020 69 69 (10) (17) 71 89 Increase mainly related to Sandd (25) (19) (27) (35) Temporary effect, mainly related to Sandd (43) 22 Continuing strong Q4 2019 performance and some phasing effects (9) 0 (47) (10) Final assessment income tax 2019 paid in Q2 12 9 (1) Improvement €99m 98 28 Results by segment Q2 2020 (in € million) Revenue Normalised EBIT Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Parcels 402 516 29 60 Mail in the Netherlands 380 393 17 5 PostNL Other 19 26 (7) (11) Intercompany (120) (146) PostNL 681 789 39 54 Normalised EBIT in Q2 2020 includes €(9) million impact, as indicated before, from new labour regulation (mainly in Parcels) and higher non-cash pension expenses (PostNL Other) 29 Results by segment YTD 2020 (in € million) Revenue Normalised EBIT HY 2019 HY 2020 HY 2019 HY 2020 Parcels 800 930 52 85 Mail in the Netherlands 772 788 33 9 PostNL Other 40 51 (16) (26) Intercompany (247) (279) PostNL 1,365 1,490 69 69 Normalised EBIT in HY 2020 includes €(17) million impact, as indicated before, from new labour regulation (mainly in Parcels) and higher non-cash pension expenses (PostNL Other) 30 Parcels: normalised EBIT up €33 million (in € million) Normalised EBIT HY 2019 Revenue - volume Revenue - price/mix Organic costs Volume-dependent costs Other costs Other results 52 (53) (16) Parcels Benelux 78 14.1% volume growth HY 2020 14 Yield measures supported by positive mix effects (10) CLA increase, indexation subcontractors and impact of new labour regulation Almost optimum utilisation of capacity and equal flow during the week Combination of efficiency and other costs 20 Improving business performance Logistics and Spring, driven by very strong growth in e-commerce related revenue at Spring in Q2 Normalised EBIT HY 2020 New labour regulation Normalised EBIT HY 2020 like-for-like 85 4 Impact of new labour regulation 89 31 Mail in the Netherlands: normalised EBIT development impacted by Covid-19 (in € million) Normalised EBIT HY 2019 Revenue - volume Revenue - price/mix Organic costs Volume-dependent costs Other costs Other results Normalised EBIT HY 2020 33 17 (9) (17) (28) (17) 9 Mail activities Volume decline 14.4%*, revenue includes €71m related to consolidation 31 Moderate pricing policy supported by favourable development price/mix effects Mainly CLA-related Including volume-dependent costs related to the addition of volumes from Sandd Cost savings and other efficiency related results, costs related to combination of networks (mainly one-off integration costs of €23m), restructuring charges, and other Impact of sale of PCS and Spotta, discontinuation of unaddressed activities) and result other services (f.e. export) * Starting point for volume decline: 2019 pro forma volume including Sandd volumes 32 Breakdown pension cash contribution and expenses (in € million) Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Expenses Cash Expenses Cash Business segments 25 27 25 24 IFRS difference 5 12 PostNL 30 27 37 24 Interest 2 0 Total 32 38 33 Adjusted net debt (in € million) 31 Dec 2019 27 Jun 2020 Short- and long-term debt 696 695 Long-terminterest-bearing assets (6) (6) Cash and cash equivalents (480) (573) Net debt 210 116 Pension liabilities 283 278 Lease liabilities (on balance) 264 249 Lease liabilities (off balance) 51 45 Deferred tax assets on pension and operational lease liabilities (72) (73) Adjusted net debt 736 614 34 Attachments Original document

