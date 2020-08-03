Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  PostNL N.V.    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/03 01:36:58 am
2.072 EUR   +0.53%
01:18aPOSTNL N : Press release
PU
01:18aPOSTNL N : Analyst presentation
PU
01:13aPOSTNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results
PU
PostNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results

08/03/2020 | 01:13am EDT
Q2 & HY 2020 Results

03 Aug 2020 07:04 CEST

Company Name

POSTNL

ISN

NL0009739416

Market

Euronext

Symbol

PNL

Source

PostNL N.V.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:12:09 UTC
Latest news on POSTNL N.V.
01:18aPOSTNL N : Press release
PU
01:18aPOSTNL N : Analyst presentation
PU
01:13aPOSTNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results
PU
07/02POSTNL N : completes sale of Nexive's business to Mutares
PU
06/17EUROPE : European shares rise for second day on hopes of more U.S. stimulus
RE
06/17POSTNL : provides update on Q2 business trends and FY 2020 outlook
PU
05/21POSTNL : and CB to collaborate via CB Healthcare partnership
PU
05/11POSTNL : Transcript
PU
05/06POSTNL N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
05/04POSTNL : Press release
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 2 982 M 3 510 M 3 510 M
Net income 2020 69,6 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net Debt 2020 651 M 766 M 766 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 207 M 1 201 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 46 303
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,11 €
Last Close Price 2,06 €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Director
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Wallage Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thessa Menssen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTNL N.V.2.44%1 207
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE21.95%123 202
DEUTSCHE POST AG0.74%49 995
FEDEX CORPORATION11.37%44 113
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.8.32%14 065
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.57.32%11 632
