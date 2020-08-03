|
PostNL N : Q2 & HY 2020 Results
08/03/2020 | 01:13am EDT
Q2 & HY 2020 Results
Company Name
POSTNL
ISN
NL0009739416
Market
Euronext
Symbol
PNL
Source
PostNL N.V.
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
PostNL NV published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 05:12:09 UTC
|
|Latest news on POSTNL N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
2 982 M
3 510 M
3 510 M
|Net income 2020
|
69,6 M
82,0 M
82,0 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
651 M
766 M
766 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|12,8x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
1 020 M
1 207 M
1 201 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,56x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,52x
|Nbr of Employees
|46 303
|Free-Float
|95,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Average target price
|
2,11 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,06 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
57,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
2,50%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-29,6%