Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Potbelly Corp    PBPB

POTBELLY CORP

(PBPB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/27 04:00:00 pm
4.55 USD   -3.81%
08:31aPotbelly Corporation Appoints David Head to the Board of Directors
GL
08/14POTBELLY : Sandwich Shop teams with DoorDash
AQ
08/06POTBELLY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Potbelly Corporation Appoints David Head to the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced the appointment of David Head to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dan Ginsberg, Chairman of the Board of Potbelly commented, “We are very excited to add David Head to our Board of Directors. David brings over three decades of experience leading brand transformations and facilitating franchise growth across numerous restaurant concepts. He complements the other strong restaurant experience that we have added to the board over the last few years and will provide strong stewardship for our executive team as they focus on maximizing shareholder value as we move forward.”

Mr. Head stated, "I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Potbelly. I look forward to leveraging my past experiences to share insights with the Company as its turnaround strategy continues to gain momentum.”

Mr. Head brings nearly 40 years of transformative executive leadership experience from the fine dining, casual, fast-casual and quick service sectors. Currently, he serves as Chairman and CEO of Primanti Brothers, where he has nearly tripled the size of the high-profile Pittsburgh-based chain during his six-year tenure. He has also served as the CEO of O’ Charley’s, Captain D’s, Romacorp and Houlihan’s Restaurant Group, in addition to spending nearly a decade as a successful franchisee partner in the Applebee’s and Red Robin systems. Mr. Head also previously served on a number of Boards of Directors, including Bob Evans Farms, O’ Charley’s, Inc., Captain D’s / Sagittarius Brands, and Imvescor. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from Florida International University.

About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood.  Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States.  For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Contact Investor Relations:

Josh Littman or Chris Hodges
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
PBPB@alpha-ir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POTBELLY CORP
08:31aPotbelly Corporation Appoints David Head to the Board of Directors
GL
08/14POTBELLY : Sandwich Shop teams with DoorDash
AQ
08/08POTBELLY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/06POTBELLY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06POTBELLY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/06Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for Second Fiscal Quarter 2019
GL
08/01POTBELLY : accelerates multi-unit franchise growth
AQ
08/01Potbelly Sandwich Shop Accelerates Multi-Unit Franchise Growth
GL
07/23Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019..
GL
05/21POTBELLY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 409 M
EBIT 2019 0,05 M
Net income 2019 -21,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,15x
P/E ratio 2020 70,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 108 M
Chart POTBELLY CORP
Duration : Period :
Potbelly Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTBELLY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 4,55  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter A. Bassi Chairman
Thomas J. Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Maryann Byrdak Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Marla C. Gottschalk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTBELLY CORP-43.48%108
STARBUCKS CORPORATION49.84%115 020
COMPASS GROUP PLC25.76%40 453
SODEXO13.46%16 410
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.19.69%14 679
WHITBREAD-5.96%7 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group