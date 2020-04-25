Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Potbelly Corporation    PBPB

POTBELLY CORPORATION

(PBPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Potbelly : Returning Payroll Protection Program Loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

CHICAGO (April 25, 2020) - Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) today released the following statement.

Potbelly's sales dropped dramatically when COVID-19 hit, forcing us to furlough employees, close shops, and significantly cut salaries at all levels of the organization. In order to financially support our in-shop employees, and based on SBA guidelines, we applied and qualified for assistance under the Payroll Protection Program ('PPP').

We were surprised and disappointed when the fund was quickly exhausted, leaving many without help.

We are returning the PPP loan after further clarification from the Treasury Department. We will continue to seek alternatives to help support our employees and enable them to return to work so they can serve our loyal customers.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Contact Investor Relations:

Josh Littman or Chris Hodges
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870 PBPB@alpha-ir.com

Disclaimer

Potbelly Corporation published this content on 25 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 21:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POTBELLY CORPORATION
05:28pPOTBELLY : Returning Payroll Protection Program Loan
PU
04/23More U.S. companies return payroll loans after new Treasury guidance
RE
04/23U.S. Treasury says will be hard for public companies to qualify for coronavir..
RE
04/22POTBELLY : U.S. Treasury chief warns larger firms could face probes over payroll..
RE
04/20Burger chain Shake Shack to return $10 million government loan
RE
04/17Main Street bailout rewards U.S. restaurant chains, firms in rural states
RE
04/16POTBELLY CORPORATION : Appoints Steven W. Cirulis as Chief Financial Officer and..
AQ
04/14POTBELLY : hires former Panera exec as CFO
AQ
04/13POTBELLY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
04/13Potbelly Corporation Appoints Steven W. Cirulis as Chief Financial Officer an..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 340 M
EBIT 2020 -31,2 M
Net income 2020 -22,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,20x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 72,5 M
Chart POTBELLY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Potbelly Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTBELLY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,00  $
Last Close Price 3,01  $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Ginsberg Chairman
Steven W. Cirulis Senior VP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Marla C. Gottschalk Independent Director
Susan Chapman-Hughes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTBELLY CORPORATION-28.67%73
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-14.04%88 708
COMPASS GROUP PLC-32.99%24 802
SODEXO-36.28%10 585
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-36.87%8 858
MINOR INTERNATIONAL0.96%2 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group