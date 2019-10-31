Potbelly Sandwich Shop Adds Grubhub as Nationwide Delivery Partner

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced a nationwide partnership with Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, which will support its delivery service expansion from the Company’s more than 450 locations.



“We are proud to partner with Grubhub as we continue to increase our presence in the all-important delivery channel,” said Alan Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly Corporation. “We understand that customers are loyal to the delivery app they use, and we are excited to offer Potbelly across the Grubhub platform. Our delivery business has undergone a significant transformation this year, and we see this partnership as the right next step to accelerate growth in our Off Premise and Digital channel.”

The Potbelly and Grubhub partnership includes app development, loyalty and CRM support. Potbelly delivery will be available on Grubhub and the company’s New York-specific brand, Seamless.

“Extending Potbelly’s incredible menu to millions of our diners across the country is an exciting opportunity,” said Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise Restaurants, Grubhub. “We’re proud to support Potbelly’s expansion into nationwide delivery and maximize the brand’s digital presence through a variety of offerings.”

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate approximately over 50 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 140,000 restaurant partners in over 2,700 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

