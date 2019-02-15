Log in
PotlatchDeltic : Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

02/15/2019

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) has declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.40 per share is payable March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 8, 2019.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 890 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 82,6 M
Debt 2019 642 M
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 31,40
P/E ratio 2020 26,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 2 197 M
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Duration : Period :
Potlatchdeltic Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John S. Moody Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORP11.85%2 197
AMERICAN TOWER CORP11.13%77 433
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP9.03%49 263
PUBLIC STORAGE2.74%36 294
WELLTOWER INC11.61%29 101
VENTAS10.50%23 089
