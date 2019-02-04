PotlatchDeltic Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results 0 02/04/2019 | 07:01pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) today reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, on revenues of $217.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Excluding after-tax special items consisting of Deltic merger-related costs, adjusted net income was $2.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income was $11.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, on revenues of $175.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Excluding after-tax special items, consisting primarily of a charge related to tax legislation and Deltic merger-related costs, adjusted net income was $25.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for the full year 2018 was $122.9 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, on revenues of $974.6 million. Excluding after-tax special items, consisting primarily of a tax benefit related to contributions made to our qualified pension plans, and Deltic merger-related costs, adjusted net income was $141.4 million, or $2.28 per diluted share for 2018. Net income was $86.5 million, or $2.10 per diluted share for the full year 2017. Excluding after-tax special items, consisting primarily of a charge related to tax legislation, Deltic merger-related costs and environmental charges for Avery Landing, adjusted net income was $103.6 million, or $2.51 per diluted share for 2017. Highlights Generated $297 million of Adjusted EBITDDA in 2018

Completed $222 million Deltic earnings and profits special distribution in Q4 2018, consisting of $44.4 million of cash and 4.8 million shares

Increased regular, quarterly dividend payout 7.7% effective Q4 2018

Announced agreement to sell the legacy Deltic MDF facility for $92 million; transaction scheduled to close later this month

Refinanced $150 million of 7.5% debt last week, reducing annual interest expense run rate over $5 million “2018 was a very successful year by every measure,” said Mike Covey, chairman and chief executive officer. “We grew meaningfully by merging with Deltic Timber Corporation early in the year, generated $297 million of Adjusted EBITDDA and returned $147 million of cash to shareholders. These accomplishments are a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our employees,” stated Mr. Covey. Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share data - unaudited) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenues $ 217.3 $ 289.2 $ 175.2 Net income $ 1.8 $ 60.4 $ 11.6 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands) 68,110 64,722 41,301 Net income per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.93 $ 0.28 Adjusted net income $ 2.7 $ 56.3 $ 25.7 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.04 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 Adjusted EBITDDA $ 36.4 $ 101.8 $ 50.5 Distributions per share $ 3.94 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Net cash from operations $ 30.5 $ 53.0 $ 33.3 Cash and cash equivalents $ 76.6 $ 137.5 $ 120.5 Consolidated results include Deltic Timber beginning February 21, 2018. The financial statements included within this release do not include Deltic Timber’s financial results for any period prior to the merger date. Business Performance: Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018 Resource Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights Northern harvest volumes declined seasonally

Northern sawlog prices decreased 32% driven by lower lumber index pricing

Southern harvest volumes were constrained by unseasonably wet weather

Southern sawlog prices decreased 8% due primarily to a lower mix of hardwood sawlogs

Log & haul costs decreased due to lower harvest volumes ($ in millions - unaudited) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 $ Change Segment Revenues $ 74.5 $ 111.4 $ (36.9 ) Adjusted EBITDDA $ 29.8 $ 58.7 $ (28.9 ) Wood Products Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights Lumber price realizations declined 24%

Lumber shipments decreased 20 MMBF ($ in millions - unaudited) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 $ Change Segment Revenues $ 148.5 $ 199.0 $ (50.5 ) Adjusted EBITDDA $ 3.6 $ 46.5 $ (42.9 ) Real Estate Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights Sold 2,566 acres of rural real estate at an average price of $2,449 per acre

Sold commercial land in the Chenal master plan community in Little Rock, AR for $4.5 million

Unseasonably wet weather delayed completion of lots expected to be sold Q4 2018 ($ in millions - unaudited) Q4 2018 Q3 2018 $ Change Segment Revenues $ 16.4 $ 11.2 $ 5.2 Adjusted EBITDDA $ 12.6 $ 7.4 $ 5.2 Outlook “As we look to 2019, we remain optimistic that lumber prices will continue a slow steady increase as the building season begins in earnest later in the first quarter. We expect U.S. housing starts to be modestly higher this year while repair and remodel markets remain strong. We plan to harvest just over 6 million tons in our Resource segment, ship 1.1 billion board feet of lumber and sell approximately 20,000 acres and 150 residential lots in our Real Estate segment in 2019,” concluded Mr. Covey. Non-GAAP Measures This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules. Conference Call Information A live conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investor Resources link or by conference call at 1-877-823-6919 for U.S./Canada and 1-647-689-5576 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9649607. Supplemental materials that will be discussed during the call are available on the website. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until February 12, 2019 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 9649607 to access the replay. About PotlatchDeltic PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the U.S. housing market; strong repair and remodel market; lumber demand and pricing; 2019 lumber shipments; Northern and Southern log and pulpwood sales and pricing; 2019 timber harvest; real estate sales and cost basis; the direction of our business markets; business conditions; the closing of the sale of our MDF business to Roseburg Forest Products, estimated proceeds of sale and expected cash balance after closing of the sale; the reduction of interest expense as a result of Farm Credit patronage; 2019 capital expenditures; 2019 interest expense per quarter; 2019 corporate expense; 2019 income tax; dividend payout ratio; and similar matters. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic’s control, including the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company’s lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies; changes in interest rates; changes in the level of construction activity; changes in Asia demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; share price; the successful execution of the company’s strategic plans; the company’s ability to meet expectations; the company’s ability to complete the sale of the MDF business to Roseburg Forest Products or to satisfy the conditions to the closing of the transaction; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof. PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amount) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 217,250 $ 289,199 $ 175,244 $ 974,579 $ 678,595 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 192,000 195,584 120,812 707,645 469,393 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,412 14,901 12,309 59,861 49,996 Environmental charges for Avery Landing — — — — 4,978 Deltic merger-related costs 874 972 3,382 22,119 3,409 Loss (gain) on lumber price swap — — 97 — (1,088 ) 207,286 211,457 136,600 789,625 526,688 Operating income 9,964 77,742 38,644 184,954 151,907 Interest expense, net (10,102 ) (10,109 ) (7,395 ) (35,227 ) (27,049 ) Non-operating pension and other postretirement costs1 (1,941 ) (1,942 ) (1,596 ) (7,648 ) (6,384 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,079 ) 65,691 29,653 142,079 118,474 Income tax (provision) benefit 3,878 (5,355 ) (18,065 ) (19,199 ) (32,021 ) Net income $ 1,799 $ 60,336 $ 11,588 $ 122,880 $ 86,453 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.96 $ 0.28 $ 2.03 $ 2.12 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.93 $ 0.28 $ 1.99 $ 2.10 Regular dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 1.525 Special distribution per share2 $ 3.54 $ — $ — $ 3.54 $ — Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 65,486 62,986 40,839 60,534 40,824 Diluted 68,110 64,722 41,301 61,814 41,227 1 We adopted ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715), Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, retrospectively on January 1, 2018 and have reclassified non-service costs from operating expenses to non-operating costs. There was no change to income (loss) before income taxes. 2 Deltic earnings and profit special distribution of $222 million, paid on November 15, 2018. PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited At December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,639 $ 120,457 Customer receivables, net 21,405 11,240 Inventories, net 60,805 50,132 Other current assets 22,675 11,478 Assets held for sale 80,674 — Total current assets 262,198 193,307 Property, plant and equipment, net 272,193 77,229 Investment in real estate held for development and sale 79,537 — Timber and timberlands, net 1,673,573 654,476 Deferred tax assets, net — 19,796 Intangible assets, net 17,828 — Other long-term assets 21,281 8,271 Total assets $ 2,326,610 $ 953,079 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 60,993 $ 55,201 Current portion of long-term debt 39,973 14,263 Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits 5,997 5,334 Liabilities held for sale 29,321 — Total current liabilities 136,284 74,798 Long-term debt 715,391 559,056 Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 110,659 103,524 Deferred tax liabilities, net 32,767 — Other long-term obligations 16,730 15,159 Total liabilities 1,011,831 752,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $1 par value 67,570 40,612 Additional paid-in capital 1,659,031 359,144 Accumulated deficit1 (282,391 ) (104,363 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129,431 ) (94,851 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,314,779 200,542 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,326,610 $ 953,079 1 A special distribution of $222 million was paid on November 15, 2018. The special distribution represents the accumulated earnings and profits of Deltic Timber Corporation as of February 20, 2018, the date Deltic merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of PotlatchDeltic. $44.4 million of the special distribution was paid in cash, while the remaining balance was paid in shares of PotlatchDeltic’s common stock. PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 1,799 $ 60,336 $ 11,588 $ 122,880 $ 86,453 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 19,476 19,445 8,004 73,161 29,912 Basis of real estate sold 6,025 4,248 476 16,698 6,827 Change in deferred taxes (1,718 ) 11,081 16,289 12,161 15,364 Employee benefit plans 4,222 4,222 3,288 16,443 13,151 Equity-based compensation expense 1,688 1,629 1,186 8,206 4,722 Other, net — (549 ) (405 ) (1,221 ) (1,872 ) Change in: Receivables, net 17,893 4,301 9,779 2,822 3,602 Inventories, net 5,595 (9,215 ) 2,690 273 2,490 Other assets (5,739 ) (1,484 ) (15,751 ) (3,996 ) (15 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (12,992 ) 4,573 (11,884 ) (5,212 ) 11,591 Other liabilities (3,756 ) (158 ) 8,054 (6,173 ) (4,291 ) Real estate development expenditures (1,968 ) (1,416 ) — (5,049 ) — Funding of qualified pension plans — (44,000 ) — (52,099 ) (5,275 ) Net cash from operating activities 30,525 53,013 33,314 178,894 162,659 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,384 ) (7,123 ) (3,410 ) (29,880 ) (12,855 ) Timberlands reforestation and roads (4,914 ) (5,345 ) (3,631 ) (17,378 ) (15,207 ) Acquisition of timber and timberlands (4,712 ) (3 ) (9 ) (4,877 ) (22,043 ) Cash and cash equivalents acquired in merger — — — 3,419 — Transfer from company owned life insurance (COLI) 226 378 287 1,796 1,278 Transfer to COLI (114 ) (227 ) (169 ) (1,027 ) (1,324 ) Other, net 41 (27 ) 73 38 131 Net cash from investing activities (20,857 ) (12,347 ) (6,859 ) (47,909 ) (50,020 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Distributions to common stockholders (71,462 ) (25,102 ) (16,245 ) (146,768 ) (61,931 ) Proceeds from Potlatch revolving line of credit — — — 100,000 — Repayment of Potlatch revolving line of credit — — — (100,000 ) — Repayment of Deltic revolving line of credit — — — (106,000 ) — Proceeds from issue of long-term debt — — — 100,000 — Repayment of long-term debt — — (6,000 ) (14,250 ) (11,000 ) Other, net (8 ) (40 ) (556 ) (4,983 ) (1,835 ) Net cash from financing activities (71,470 ) (25,142 ) (22,801 ) (172,001 ) (74,766 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (61,802 ) 15,524 3,654 (41,016 ) 37,873 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 141,243 125,719 116,803 120,457 82,584 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1 $ 79,441 $ 141,243 $ 120,457 $ 79,441 $ 120,457 1 Amounts included in restricted cash represent proceeds held by a qualified intermediary that are intended to be reinvested in timber and timberlands. Restricted cash for the periods noted above were $2.8 million as of December 31, 2018, $3.7 million as of September 30, 2018 and $0 as of December 31, 2017. PotlatchDeltic Corporation Segment Information Unaudited Three months ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues Resource $ 74,512 $ 111,421 $ 75,802 $ 354,950 $ 278,199 Wood Products 148,506 199,025 114,549 680,931 441,157 Real Estate 16,347 11,233 4,733 54,566 30,655 239,365 321,679 195,084 1,090,447 750,011 Intersegment Resource revenues (22,115 ) (32,480 ) (19,840 ) (115,868 ) (71,416 ) Consolidated revenues $ 217,250 $ 289,199 $ 175,244 $ 974,579 $ 678,595 Adjusted EBITDDA1 Resource $ 29,766 $ 58,680 $ 35,507 $ 169,834 $ 126,707 Wood Products 3,621 46,446 21,964 130,583 80,624 Real Estate 12,535 7,467 3,387 40,304 25,720 Corporate (8,816 ) (8,989 ) (8,493 ) (37,785 ) (34,302 ) Eliminations and adjustments (663 ) (1,794 ) (1,840 ) (5,743 ) (2,992 ) Total Adjusted EBITDDA 36,443 101,810 50,525 297,193 195,757 Basis of real estate sold (6,025 ) (4,248 ) (476 ) (16,698 ) (6,827 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (18,866 ) (18,836 ) (7,636 ) (70,848 ) (28,432 ) Interest expense, net (10,102 ) (10,109 ) (7,395 ) (35,227 ) (27,049 ) Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits (1,941 ) (1,942 ) (1,596 ) (7,648 ) (6,384 ) (Loss) on fixed assets (714 ) (12 ) (188 ) (725 ) (204 ) Lumber price swap2 — — (199 ) — — Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold — — — (1,849 ) — Environmental charges for Avery Landing — — — — (4,978 ) Deltic merger-related costs (874 ) (972 ) (3,382 ) (22,119 ) (3,409 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2,079 ) $ 65,691 $ 29,653 $ 142,079 $ 118,474 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Resource $ 12,227 $ 12,730 $ 5,611 $ 48,201 $ 20,476 Wood Products 6,166 5,827 1,860 21,416 7,347 Real Estate 220 81 1 418 2 Corporate 253 198 164 813 607 18,866 18,836 7,636 70,848 28,432 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees3 610 609 368 2,313 1,480 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 19,476 $ 19,445 $ 8,004 $ 73,161 $ 29,912 Basis of real estate sold Real Estate $ 6,068 $ 4,267 $ 640 $ 16,954 $ 7,114 Eliminations and adjustments (43 ) (19 ) (164 ) (256 ) (287 ) Total basis of real estate sold $ 6,025 $ 4,248 $ 476 $ 16,698 $ 6,827 1 Management uses adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of consolidated Adjusted EBITDDA on page 9, Reconciliations. 2 For Q4 2017, loss includes change in unrealized (gain) loss and $0.1 million in cash settlements. For full year 2017, total cash settlements totaled $1.1 million. 3 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Consolidated Statements of Income. PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reconciliations Unaudited Three months ended Year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Adjusted EBITDDA Net income (GAAP) $ 1,799 $ 60,336 $ 11,588 $ 122,880 $ 86,453 Interest, net 10,102 10,109 7,395 35,227 27,049 Income tax provision (benefit) (3,878 ) 5,355 18,065 19,199 32,021 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 18,866 18,836 7,636 70,848 28,432 Basis of real estate sold 6,025 4,248 476 16,698 6,827 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs 1,941 1,942 1,596 7,648 6,384 Deltic merger-related costs 874 972 3,382 22,119 3,409 Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold — — — 1,849 — Lumber price swap1 — — 199 — — Environmental charge for Avery Landing — — — — 4,978 Loss on fixed assets 714 12 188 725 204 Adjusted EBITDDA $ 36,443 $ 101,810 $ 50,525 $ 297,193 $ 195,757 Adjusted net income Net income (GAAP) $ 1,799 $ 60,336 $ 11,588 $ 122,880 $ 86,453 Special items: Deltic merger-related costs, after tax 874 972 3,382 22,119 3,409 Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold, after tax — — — 1,368 — Tax adjustments2 — (5,015 ) 10,669 (5,015 ) 10,669 Environmental charge for Avery Landing, after tax — — — — 3,037 Lumber price swap, after tax1 — — 147 — — Adjusted net income $ 2,673 $ 56,293 $ 25,786 $ 141,352 $ 103,568 Adjusted net income per share Net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ 0.03 $ 0.93 $ 0.28 $ 1.99 $ 2.10 Special items: Deltic merger-related costs, after tax 0.01 0.02 0.08 0.36 0.08 Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold, after tax — — — 0.02 — Tax adjustments2 — (0.08 ) 0.26 (0.09 ) 0.26 Environmental charge for Avery Landing, after tax — — — — 0.07 Lumber price swap, after tax — — — — — Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.04 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 $ 2.28 $ 2.51 1 Adjustment includes change in unrealized (gain) loss and $0.1 million in cash settlements. 2 During the third quarter 2018, we recorded a tax benefit primarily related to deducting contributions to our qualified pension plans at the higher 2017 income tax rate. Due to tax reform in December 2017, we recorded a tax charge of $10.7 million related to net deferred tax assets. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005827/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on POTLATCHDELTIC CORP 07:01p POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results BU 01/10 POTLATCHDELTIC : Announces Tax Treatment for 2018 Dividend Distributions BU 01/08 POTLATCHDELTIC : Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 4.. BU 2018 POTLATCHDELTIC : Announces Agreement to Sell El Dorado MDF AQ 2018 POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 2018 PotlatchDeltic Announces Agreement to Sell El Dorado MDF GL 2018 POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Ex-dividend day for FA 2018 UPDATE - PotlatchDeltic Board Declares Quarterly Distribution of 40 Cents Per.. GL 2018 POTLATCHDELTIC : Board Declares Quarterly Distribution of 40 Cents Per Share on .. AQ 2018 POTLATCHDELTIC : Announces Payment of Special Dividend AQ