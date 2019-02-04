PotlatchDeltic Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
02/04/2019 | 07:01pm EST
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) today reported net income of
$1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, on revenues of $217.3 million
for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Excluding after-tax special
items consisting of Deltic merger-related costs, adjusted net income was
$2.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net income was $11.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, on revenues of
$175.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Excluding
after-tax special items, consisting primarily of a charge related to tax
legislation and Deltic merger-related costs, adjusted net income was
$25.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Net income for the full year 2018 was $122.9 million, or $1.99 per
diluted share, on revenues of $974.6 million. Excluding after-tax
special items, consisting primarily of a tax benefit related to
contributions made to our qualified pension plans, and Deltic
merger-related costs, adjusted net income was $141.4 million, or $2.28
per diluted share for 2018. Net income was $86.5 million, or $2.10 per
diluted share for the full year 2017. Excluding after-tax special items,
consisting primarily of a charge related to tax legislation, Deltic
merger-related costs and environmental charges for Avery Landing,
adjusted net income was $103.6 million, or $2.51 per diluted share for
2017.
Highlights
Generated $297 million of Adjusted EBITDDA in 2018
Completed $222 million Deltic earnings and profits special
distribution in Q4 2018, consisting of $44.4 million of cash and 4.8
million shares
Announced agreement to sell the legacy Deltic MDF facility for $92
million; transaction scheduled to close later this month
Refinanced $150 million of 7.5% debt last week, reducing annual
interest expense run rate over $5 million
“2018 was a very successful year by every measure,” said Mike Covey,
chairman and chief executive officer. “We grew meaningfully by merging
with Deltic Timber Corporation early in the year, generated $297 million
of Adjusted EBITDDA and returned $147 million of cash to shareholders.
These accomplishments are a tribute to the hard work and dedication of
our employees,” stated Mr. Covey.
Financial Highlights
($ in millions, except per share data - unaudited)
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2017
Revenues
$
217.3
$
289.2
$
175.2
Net income
$
1.8
$
60.4
$
11.6
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands)
68,110
64,722
41,301
Net income per diluted share
$
0.03
$
0.93
$
0.28
Adjusted net income
$
2.7
$
56.3
$
25.7
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.04
$
0.87
$
0.62
Adjusted EBITDDA
$
36.4
$
101.8
$
50.5
Distributions per share
$
3.94
$
0.40
$
0.40
Net cash from operations
$
30.5
$
53.0
$
33.3
Cash and cash equivalents
$
76.6
$
137.5
$
120.5
Consolidated results include Deltic Timber beginning February 21, 2018.
The financial statements included within this release do not include
Deltic Timber’s financial results for any period prior to the merger
date.
Business Performance: Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018
Resource
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
Northern harvest volumes declined seasonally
Northern sawlog prices decreased 32% driven by lower lumber index
pricing
Southern harvest volumes were constrained by unseasonably wet weather
Southern sawlog prices decreased 8% due primarily to a lower mix of
hardwood sawlogs
Log & haul costs decreased due to lower harvest volumes
($ in millions - unaudited)
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
$ Change
Segment Revenues
$
74.5
$
111.4
$
(36.9
)
Adjusted EBITDDA
$
29.8
$
58.7
$
(28.9
)
Wood Products
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
Lumber price realizations declined 24%
Lumber shipments decreased 20 MMBF
($ in millions - unaudited)
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
$ Change
Segment Revenues
$
148.5
$
199.0
$
(50.5
)
Adjusted EBITDDA
$
3.6
$
46.5
$
(42.9
)
Real Estate
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights
Sold 2,566 acres of rural real estate at an average price of $2,449
per acre
Sold commercial land in the Chenal master plan community in Little
Rock, AR for $4.5 million
Unseasonably wet weather delayed completion of lots expected to be
sold Q4 2018
($ in millions - unaudited)
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
$ Change
Segment Revenues
$
16.4
$
11.2
$
5.2
Adjusted EBITDDA
$
12.6
$
7.4
$
5.2
Outlook
“As we look to 2019, we remain optimistic that lumber prices will
continue a slow steady increase as the building season begins in earnest
later in the first quarter. We expect U.S. housing starts to be modestly
higher this year while repair and remodel markets remain strong. We plan
to harvest just over 6 million tons in our Resource segment, ship 1.1
billion board feet of lumber and sell approximately 20,000 acres and 150
residential lots in our Real Estate segment in 2019,” concluded Mr.
Covey.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which
management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and
other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be
considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial
measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the
company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before
certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business
either period-over-period or with other businesses.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are
non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings
per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of
investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare
the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other
businesses.
Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.
Conference Call Information
A live conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, February 5,
2019, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors may
access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com
by clicking on the Investor Resources link or by conference call at
1-877-823-6919 for U.S./Canada and 1-647-689-5576 for international
callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number
9649607. Supplemental materials that will be discussed during the call
are available on the website.
A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following
the call until February 12, 2019 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for
U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must
enter conference I.D. number 9649607 to access the replay.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust
(REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama,
Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its
taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an
industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a
residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural
timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest
practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable
management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended,
including without limitation, our expectations regarding the U.S.
housing market; strong repair and remodel market; lumber demand and
pricing; 2019 lumber shipments; Northern and Southern log and pulpwood
sales and pricing; 2019 timber harvest; real estate sales and cost
basis; the direction of our business markets; business conditions; the
closing of the sale of our MDF business to Roseburg Forest Products,
estimated proceeds of sale and expected cash balance after closing of
the sale; the reduction of interest expense as a result of Farm Credit
patronage; 2019 capital expenditures; 2019 interest expense per quarter;
2019 corporate expense; 2019 income tax; dividend payout ratio; and
similar matters. You should carefully read forward-looking statements,
including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the
future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about
PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results
or events to differ materially from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic’s
control, including the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland
values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company’s lands; changes
in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales;
availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in
the United States and international economies; changes in interest
rates; changes in the level of construction activity; changes in Asia
demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood
products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products;
changes in production and production capacity in the forest products
industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated
manufacturing disruptions; changes in general and industry-specific
environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities
or expenditures; weather conditions; restrictions on harvesting due to
fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; share price;
the successful execution of the company’s strategic plans; the company’s
ability to meet expectations; the company’s ability to complete the sale
of the MDF business to Roseburg Forest Products or to satisfy the
conditions to the closing of the transaction; and the other factors
described in PotlatchDeltic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the
company’s other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no
obligation to update the information in this communication, except as
otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as
of the date hereof.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amount)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
$
217,250
$
289,199
$
175,244
$
974,579
$
678,595
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
192,000
195,584
120,812
707,645
469,393
Selling, general and administrative expenses
14,412
14,901
12,309
59,861
49,996
Environmental charges for Avery Landing
—
—
—
—
4,978
Deltic merger-related costs
874
972
3,382
22,119
3,409
Loss (gain) on lumber price swap
—
—
97
—
(1,088
)
207,286
211,457
136,600
789,625
526,688
Operating income
9,964
77,742
38,644
184,954
151,907
Interest expense, net
(10,102
)
(10,109
)
(7,395
)
(35,227
)
(27,049
)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement costs1
(1,941
)
(1,942
)
(1,596
)
(7,648
)
(6,384
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2,079
)
65,691
29,653
142,079
118,474
Income tax (provision) benefit
3,878
(5,355
)
(18,065
)
(19,199
)
(32,021
)
Net income
$
1,799
$
60,336
$
11,588
$
122,880
$
86,453
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.96
$
0.28
$
2.03
$
2.12
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.93
$
0.28
$
1.99
$
2.10
Regular dividends per share
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
1.60
$
1.525
Special distribution per share2
$
3.54
$
—
$
—
$
3.54
$
—
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
65,486
62,986
40,839
60,534
40,824
Diluted
68,110
64,722
41,301
61,814
41,227
1
We adopted ASU No. 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits
(Topic 715), Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension
Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost,
retrospectively on January 1, 2018 and have reclassified
non-service costs from operating expenses to non-operating costs.
There was no change to income (loss) before income taxes.
2
Deltic earnings and profit special distribution of $222 million,
paid on November 15, 2018.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
At December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
76,639
$
120,457
Customer receivables, net
21,405
11,240
Inventories, net
60,805
50,132
Other current assets
22,675
11,478
Assets held for sale
80,674
—
Total current assets
262,198
193,307
Property, plant and equipment, net
272,193
77,229
Investment in real estate held for development and sale
79,537
—
Timber and timberlands, net
1,673,573
654,476
Deferred tax assets, net
—
19,796
Intangible assets, net
17,828
—
Other long-term assets
21,281
8,271
Total assets
$
2,326,610
$
953,079
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
60,993
$
55,201
Current portion of long-term debt
39,973
14,263
Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits
5,997
5,334
Liabilities held for sale
29,321
—
Total current liabilities
136,284
74,798
Long-term debt
715,391
559,056
Pension and other postretirement employee benefits
110,659
103,524
Deferred tax liabilities, net
32,767
—
Other long-term obligations
16,730
15,159
Total liabilities
1,011,831
752,537
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $1 par value
67,570
40,612
Additional paid-in capital
1,659,031
359,144
Accumulated deficit1
(282,391
)
(104,363
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(129,431
)
(94,851
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,314,779
200,542
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,326,610
$
953,079
1
A special distribution of $222 million was paid on November 15,
2018. The special distribution represents the accumulated earnings
and profits of Deltic Timber Corporation as of February 20, 2018,
the date Deltic merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of
PotlatchDeltic. $44.4 million of the special distribution was paid
in cash, while the remaining balance was paid in shares of
PotlatchDeltic’s common stock.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
1,799
$
60,336
$
11,588
$
122,880
$
86,453
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating
activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
19,476
19,445
8,004
73,161
29,912
Basis of real estate sold
6,025
4,248
476
16,698
6,827
Change in deferred taxes
(1,718
)
11,081
16,289
12,161
15,364
Employee benefit plans
4,222
4,222
3,288
16,443
13,151
Equity-based compensation expense
1,688
1,629
1,186
8,206
4,722
Other, net
—
(549
)
(405
)
(1,221
)
(1,872
)
Change in:
Receivables, net
17,893
4,301
9,779
2,822
3,602
Inventories, net
5,595
(9,215
)
2,690
273
2,490
Other assets
(5,739
)
(1,484
)
(15,751
)
(3,996
)
(15
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(12,992
)
4,573
(11,884
)
(5,212
)
11,591
Other liabilities
(3,756
)
(158
)
8,054
(6,173
)
(4,291
)
Real estate development expenditures
(1,968
)
(1,416
)
—
(5,049
)
—
Funding of qualified pension plans
—
(44,000
)
—
(52,099
)
(5,275
)
Net cash from operating activities
30,525
53,013
33,314
178,894
162,659
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(11,384
)
(7,123
)
(3,410
)
(29,880
)
(12,855
)
Timberlands reforestation and roads
(4,914
)
(5,345
)
(3,631
)
(17,378
)
(15,207
)
Acquisition of timber and timberlands
(4,712
)
(3
)
(9
)
(4,877
)
(22,043
)
Cash and cash equivalents acquired in merger
—
—
—
3,419
—
Transfer from company owned life insurance (COLI)
226
378
287
1,796
1,278
Transfer to COLI
(114
)
(227
)
(169
)
(1,027
)
(1,324
)
Other, net
41
(27
)
73
38
131
Net cash from investing activities
(20,857
)
(12,347
)
(6,859
)
(47,909
)
(50,020
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Distributions to common stockholders
(71,462
)
(25,102
)
(16,245
)
(146,768
)
(61,931
)
Proceeds from Potlatch revolving line of credit
—
—
—
100,000
—
Repayment of Potlatch revolving line of credit
—
—
—
(100,000
)
—
Repayment of Deltic revolving line of credit
—
—
—
(106,000
)
—
Proceeds from issue of long-term debt
—
—
—
100,000
—
Repayment of long-term debt
—
—
(6,000
)
(14,250
)
(11,000
)
Other, net
(8
)
(40
)
(556
)
(4,983
)
(1,835
)
Net cash from financing activities
(71,470
)
(25,142
)
(22,801
)
(172,001
)
(74,766
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(61,802
)
15,524
3,654
(41,016
)
37,873
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
141,243
125,719
116,803
120,457
82,584
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1
$
79,441
$
141,243
$
120,457
$
79,441
$
120,457
1
Amounts included in restricted cash represent proceeds held by a
qualified intermediary that are intended to be reinvested in timber
and timberlands. Restricted cash for the periods noted above were
$2.8 million as of December 31, 2018, $3.7 million as of September
30, 2018 and $0 as of December 31, 2017.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Segment Information
Unaudited
Three months ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
Resource
$
74,512
$
111,421
$
75,802
$
354,950
$
278,199
Wood Products
148,506
199,025
114,549
680,931
441,157
Real Estate
16,347
11,233
4,733
54,566
30,655
239,365
321,679
195,084
1,090,447
750,011
Intersegment Resource revenues
(22,115
)
(32,480
)
(19,840
)
(115,868
)
(71,416
)
Consolidated revenues
$
217,250
$
289,199
$
175,244
$
974,579
$
678,595
Adjusted EBITDDA1
Resource
$
29,766
$
58,680
$
35,507
$
169,834
$
126,707
Wood Products
3,621
46,446
21,964
130,583
80,624
Real Estate
12,535
7,467
3,387
40,304
25,720
Corporate
(8,816
)
(8,989
)
(8,493
)
(37,785
)
(34,302
)
Eliminations and adjustments
(663
)
(1,794
)
(1,840
)
(5,743
)
(2,992
)
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
36,443
101,810
50,525
297,193
195,757
Basis of real estate sold
(6,025
)
(4,248
)
(476
)
(16,698
)
(6,827
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(18,866
)
(18,836
)
(7,636
)
(70,848
)
(28,432
)
Interest expense, net
(10,102
)
(10,109
)
(7,395
)
(35,227
)
(27,049
)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits
(1,941
)
(1,942
)
(1,596
)
(7,648
)
(6,384
)
(Loss) on fixed assets
(714
)
(12
)
(188
)
(725
)
(204
)
Lumber price swap2
—
—
(199
)
—
—
Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold
—
—
—
(1,849
)
—
Environmental charges for Avery Landing
—
—
—
—
(4,978
)
Deltic merger-related costs
(874
)
(972
)
(3,382
)
(22,119
)
(3,409
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
(2,079
)
$
65,691
$
29,653
$
142,079
$
118,474
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
Resource
$
12,227
$
12,730
$
5,611
$
48,201
$
20,476
Wood Products
6,166
5,827
1,860
21,416
7,347
Real Estate
220
81
1
418
2
Corporate
253
198
164
813
607
18,866
18,836
7,636
70,848
28,432
Bond discounts and deferred loan fees3
610
609
368
2,313
1,480
Total depreciation, depletion and amortization
$
19,476
$
19,445
$
8,004
$
73,161
$
29,912
Basis of real estate sold
Real Estate
$
6,068
$
4,267
$
640
$
16,954
$
7,114
Eliminations and adjustments
(43
)
(19
)
(164
)
(256
)
(287
)
Total basis of real estate sold
$
6,025
$
4,248
$
476
$
16,698
$
6,827
1
Management uses adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment
performance. See the reconciliation of consolidated Adjusted
EBITDDA on page 9, Reconciliations.
2
For Q4 2017, loss includes change in unrealized (gain) loss and
$0.1 million in cash settlements. For full year 2017, total cash
settlements totaled $1.1 million.
3
Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest
expense, net in the Consolidated
Statements of Income.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Reconciliations
Unaudited
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted EBITDDA
Net income (GAAP)
$
1,799
$
60,336
$
11,588
$
122,880
$
86,453
Interest, net
10,102
10,109
7,395
35,227
27,049
Income tax provision (benefit)
(3,878
)
5,355
18,065
19,199
32,021
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
18,866
18,836
7,636
70,848
28,432
Basis of real estate sold
6,025
4,248
476
16,698
6,827
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
1,941
1,942
1,596
7,648
6,384
Deltic merger-related costs
874
972
3,382
22,119
3,409
Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold
—
—
—
1,849
—
Lumber price swap1
—
—
199
—
—
Environmental charge for Avery Landing
—
—
—
—
4,978
Loss on fixed assets
714
12
188
725
204
Adjusted EBITDDA
$
36,443
$
101,810
$
50,525
$
297,193
$
195,757
Adjusted net income
Net income (GAAP)
$
1,799
$
60,336
$
11,588
$
122,880
$
86,453
Special items:
Deltic merger-related costs, after tax
874
972
3,382
22,119
3,409
Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold, after tax
—
—
—
1,368
—
Tax adjustments2
—
(5,015
)
10,669
(5,015
)
10,669
Environmental charge for Avery Landing, after tax
—
—
—
—
3,037
Lumber price swap, after tax1
—
—
147
—
—
Adjusted net income
$
2,673
$
56,293
$
25,786
$
141,352
$
103,568
Adjusted net income per share
Net income per diluted share (GAAP)
$
0.03
$
0.93
$
0.28
$
1.99
$
2.10
Special items:
Deltic merger-related costs, after tax
0.01
0.02
0.08
0.36
0.08
Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold, after tax
—
—
—
0.02
—
Tax adjustments2
—
(0.08
)
0.26
(0.09
)
0.26
Environmental charge for Avery Landing, after tax
—
—
—
—
0.07
Lumber price swap, after tax
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.04
$
0.87
$
0.62
$
2.28
$
2.51
1
Adjustment includes change in unrealized (gain) loss and $0.1
million in cash settlements.
2
During the third quarter 2018, we recorded a tax benefit primarily
related to deducting contributions to our qualified pension plans at
the higher 2017 income tax rate. Due to tax reform in December 2017,
we recorded a tax charge of $10.7 million related to net deferred
tax assets.