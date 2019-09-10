Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Potlatchdeltic Corp    PCH

POTLATCHDELTIC CORP

(PCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PotlatchDeltic : Executives to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Chicago

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief operating officer and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the D.A. Davidson conference in Chicago on September 19, 2019 at approximately 1:45 PM Central Time.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT POTLATCHDELTIC

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
04:47pPOTLATCHDELTIC : Presentation (Link opens in a new window)
PU
04:42pPOTLATCHDELTIC : Executives to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversif..
BU
08/30POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/29POTLATCHDELTIC : Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock
BU
08/23POTLATCHDELTIC : Names Michele Tyler Vice President, General Counsel and Corpora..
BU
07/31POTLATCHDELTIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/29POTLATCHDELTIC : Presentation (Link opens in a new window)
PU
07/29POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/29POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/23POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Announces Campfire Burn Ban on Idaho Property
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 857 M
EBIT 2019 94,7 M
Net income 2019 55,8 M
Debt 2019 688 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 48,0x
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,91x
EV / Sales2020 3,69x
Capitalization 2 665 M
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Duration : Period :
Potlatchdeltic Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 44,60  $
Last Close Price 39,66  $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John S. Moody Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORP25.35%2 665
AMERICAN TOWER CORP41.60%99 161
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP32.08%59 653
PUBLIC STORAGE25.89%44 489
WELLTOWER INC31.67%36 557
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION55.66%28 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group