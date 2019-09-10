PotlatchDeltic : Executives to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Chicago

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief operating officer and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the D.A. Davidson conference in Chicago on September 19, 2019 at approximately 1:45 PM Central Time.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT POTLATCHDELTIC

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

