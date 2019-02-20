Log in
PotlatchDeltic : Executives to Present at the Raymond James & Associates' 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando

02/20/2019 | 07:01pm EST

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the Raymond James & Associates’ 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, March 5, 2019 at approximately 10:25 AM Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investor Resources page of the PotlatchDeltic website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company’s presentation for each webcast will also be available on this site following the webcast for approximately 7 days.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.PotlatchDeltic.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 890 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 82,6 M
Debt 2019 642 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 32,48
P/E ratio 2020 27,12
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capitalization 2 272 M
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John S. Moody Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORP12.10%2 272
AMERICAN TOWER CORP12.41%78 231
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP10.59%49 844
PUBLIC STORAGE2.72%36 252
WELLTOWER INC11.81%28 834
VENTAS11.30%23 086
