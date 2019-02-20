PotlatchDeltic : Executives to Present at the Raymond James & Associates' 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the Raymond James & Associates’ 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, March 5, 2019 at approximately 10:25 AM Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investor Resources page of the PotlatchDeltic website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company’s presentation for each webcast will also be available on this site following the webcast for approximately 7 days.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.PotlatchDeltic.com.

