PotlatchDeltic : Lifts Burn Ban on Idaho Property

SPOKANE, Wash., October 5, 2018-PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced that the campfire ban issued on August 1, 2018 has been lifted on its property in Idaho. Even though cooler temperatures and recent moisture have reduced fire risk, PotlatchDeltic urges forest users to be cautious and responsible with fires when using forest land. Additional information about PotlatchDeltic's Idaho properties can be found online at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.