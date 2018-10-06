Log in
PotlatchDeltic : Lifts Burn Ban on Idaho Property

10/06/2018 | 01:33am CEST

SPOKANE, Wash., October 5, 2018-PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced that the campfire ban issued on August 1, 2018 has been lifted on its property in Idaho. Even though cooler temperatures and recent moisture have reduced fire risk, PotlatchDeltic urges forest users to be cautious and responsible with fires when using forest land. Additional information about PotlatchDeltic's Idaho properties can be found online at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Disclaimer

PotlatchDeltic Corporation published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 23:32:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 016 M
EBIT 2018 243 M
Net income 2018 154 M
Debt 2018 663 M
Yield 2018 4,62%
P/E ratio 2018 15,86
P/E ratio 2019 16,28
EV / Sales 2018 3,04x
EV / Sales 2019 2,82x
Capitalization 2 429 M
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Duration : Period :
Potlatchdeltic Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 51,7 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
John S. Moody Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORP-22.44%2 429
AMERICAN TOWER CORP1.24%63 674
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-1.95%44 935
PUBLIC STORAGE-5.38%34 458
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY-12.37%23 283
WELLTOWER INC-2.45%23 144
