PotlatchDeltic : Names Michele Tyler Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the appointment of Michele Tyler as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective August 26, 2019. Michele will succeed Lorrie Scott, who is retiring from the role.

“We are pleased to have Michele assume the important role of General Counsel,” said Mike Covey, PotlatchDeltic’s CEO and Chairman of the board. “Michele brings over twenty years of experience and was most recently the Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary at Vectrus, Inc. in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In addition to her experience as a corporate lawyer and General Counsel, Michele has experience as a Partner in a law firm in Phoenix. Michele is a graduate of the Georgetown University Law Center and earned her undergraduate degree at Arizona State University.

“Lorrie Scott, our current Vice President, General Counsel will be retiring at the end of 2019 after serving in her role since 2010. Lorrie has been an outstanding General Counsel and we are very grateful for her sage advice, wisdom and service the past 10 years. We wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement,” added Covey.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190823005316/en/