PotlatchDeltic : Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 29, 2019

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release second quarter earnings on Monday, July 29th, after the market closes. A live conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer on Tuesday, July 30th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-877-823-6919 for U.S./Canada and 1-647-689-5576 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 1146306.

A replay of the conference call will be available four hours following the call until August 6, 2019 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1- 416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 1146306 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005763/en/