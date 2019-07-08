Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Potlatchdeltic Corp    PCH

POTLATCHDELTIC CORP

(PCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PotlatchDeltic : Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 29, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release second quarter earnings on Monday, July 29th, after the market closes. A live conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer on Tuesday, July 30th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-877-823-6919 for U.S./Canada and 1-647-689-5576 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 1146306.

A replay of the conference call will be available four hours following the call until August 6, 2019 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1- 416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 1146306 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
06:15pPOTLATCHDELTIC : Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 29, 2..
BU
06/06POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/03POTLATCHDELTIC : Presentation (Link opens in a new window)
PU
05/20POTLATCHDELTIC : Announces Changes to Idaho Recreation Permits
BU
05/13POTLATCHDELTIC : Presentation (Link opens in a new window)
PU
05/10POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
05/10POTLATCHDELTIC : Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Potlatchdelt..
AQ
05/09POTLATCHDELTIC : Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock
BU
05/08POTLATCHDELTIC : Executives to Present at REITWeek Conference in New York
BU
05/08POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 880 M
EBIT 2019 120 M
Net income 2019 63,6 M
Debt 2019 656 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 44,8x
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,85x
EV / Sales2020 3,59x
Capitalization 2 731 M
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Duration : Period :
Potlatchdeltic Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,0  $
Last Close Price 40,4  $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John S. Moody Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORP27.43%2 725
AMERICAN TOWER CORP32.14%92 401
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP23.57%55 805
PUBLIC STORAGE21.15%42 770
WELLTOWER INC21.34%34 104
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION43.68%26 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About