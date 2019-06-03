Potlatchdeltic : Presentation (Link opens in a new window)

Log in
Potlatchdeltic : Presentation

0
06/03/2019

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

J U N E 2 0 1 9

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS & NON-GAAP MEASURES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, statements about the eect of $10 change in lumber prices on annual EBITTDA, favorable fundamentals, estimated 2019 and future harvest volumes, acres harvested and seedlings planted each year, percentage of merchantable timber inventory that is comprised of sawlogs, percentage of sawlogs used internally, southern manufacturing capacity expansions, eect of 10% change in Southern log prices on company cash generation, capital spending in 2019, 2019 forecasted lumber shipments, North American lumber demand, forecasted real estate sales, real estate business potential and land development potential, land stratiﬁcation values, capital allocation, dividend run rate, future capital expenditures, share repurchases, ﬂexibility to grow and return capital to shareholders, debt maturities, future company performance, the company's business model, U.S. housing starts, shift of North American lumber production to the South and similar matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may dier materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to dier materially include, but are not limited to, changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; changes in the United States and international economies; changes in U.S. job growth; changes in U.S. bank lending practices; changes in the level of domestic construction activity; changes in international taris, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; changes in domestic and international demand for wood products; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for the company's products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; changes in general and industry-speciﬁc environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; climate change and weather conditions; changes in fuel and energy costs; changes in raw material and other costs; the ability to satisfy complex rules in order to remain qualiﬁed as a REIT; changes in tax laws that could reduce the beneﬁts associated with REIT status; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation presents non-U.S. GAAP ﬁnancial information. A reconciliation of those numbers to U.S. GAAP is included in this presentation which is available on the company's website at www.PotlatchDeltic.com.

2

WHY INVEST IN

PotlatchDeltic's high-quality,well-managed portfolio of assets is ideally positioned to take

advantage of favorable industry fundamentals. We have the HIGHEST DIRECT LEVERAGE

POTLATCH DELTIC

to lumber prices of the timber REITs along with a sustainable and growing dividend.

$3

1.9

HIGHEST DIRECT LEVERAGE TO LUMBER PRICES1

Billion

Million

$10 Per MBF in

Timber

Acres

64%

REIT

27%

Lumber Price

Indexed Idaho

=

Sawlogs

$12 Million in

&

37%

PCH EBITDDA

22%

1.2

0%

0%

Top Ten Lumber

PCH

WY

RYN

CTT

Billion Board Feet

Manufacturer

| Indexed Idaho Sawlogs

| Lumber

of Lumber

FAVORABLE FUNDAMENTALS

SUSTAINABLE AND GROWING DIVIDEND

SINGLE FAMILY STARTS

216%

67%

4.7%

Increase in

Payout Ratio2

Yield3

Dividend Payout

Since 20122

WE ARE

MILLENNIAL OWNERSHIP

SHARE

$1.53

$1.60

100%

CERTIFIED

THIRD PARTY

PER$

$1.43

$1.50

$1.50

AGE OF HOUSING STOCK

$1.24

$1.28

25 MILLION

SEEDLINGS PLANTED

CANADIAN SUPPLY

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EACH YEAR

1 | 2018; Source: Public Filings

2 | Regular dividend payout increased from $50 Million in 2012 to $108 Million run rate Q4 2018; Payout ratio excludes merger costs and accelerated pension contribution 3 3 | Based on closing share price of $34.15 per share on May 30, 2019

OVERVIEW OF ASSETS

POTLATCHDELTIC is headquartered in Spokane, Washington and operates in three business segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate.

SPOKANE, WA

ST. MARIES

BEMIDJI

1.9 7

million acres of timberland

HIGH

TOP 10

QUALITY

STRATIFYING

TIMBERLANDS

U.S. LUMBER

PRODUCER

LAND TO DELIVER

VALUE

GWINN

manufacturing facilities that produce lumber and plywood

OLA

LITTLE ROCK

WARREN

WALDO

4

TIMBERLANDS

We own 1.9 million acres of high-quality timberlands in a tax-ecient REIT structure.

Our Timberlands EBITDDA has increased due to higher log prices in Idaho and expansion

SEGMENT OVERVIEW

of our ownership in the Central U.S. South. We manage our timberlands on a

LONGTERM SUSTAINABLE BASIS and plant about 25 million seedlings every year.

EBITDDA HISTORY1

OWNERSHIP

$170

REGION

STATE

ACRES3

$127

NORTHERN

IDAHO

629

88 MILLION TONS

MILLIONS

$105

$106

MINNESOTA

123

752

Merchantable Timber

Inventory

$

SOUTHERN

ARKANSAS

932

MISSISSIPPI

96

ALABAMA

92

3%

2015

2016

2017

20182

LOUISIANA

6

| Northern Region

| Southern Region

1,126

ACRES HARVESTED

HISTORICAL AND PROJECTED

PER YEAR

SUSTAINABLE HARVEST

PROJECTED AVERAGE

ANNUAL HARVEST RANGE4

MAX

ACTUAL

TONS

6.3

MIN

ANNUAL HARVEST

6.8

7.4

7.8

64%

OF

5.6

5.6

5.7

MILLIONS

4.0

SAWLOGS

2017

20182

2019-

2030-

2065+

2029

2064

1

| Non-GAAP measure; Deﬁnition and reconciliations to GAAP can be found in appendix

5

2

| Deltic included for 10 months in 2018

3

| Acres in thousands; As of Q1 2019

4

| Does not include the effect of future acquisitions or dispositions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PotlatchDeltic Corporation published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 00:43:05 UTC
