Potlatchdeltic : Presentation (Link opens in a new window)

Key Highlights - Q2 2019
|
Performance
|
Strategy
|
Capital Allocation
|
Total Adjusted EBITDDA:(1)
|
Solid long-term lumber fundamentals
|
Share Repurchases:
|
• $49.0 million
|
• Housing demand supported by
|
• 407,293 shares Q2 2019 at an average of
|
• Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 23%
|
demographics
|
$36.84/share - $15.0 million
|
|
• Restricted Canadian supply
|
• 686,240 shares YTD at an average of
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDDA
|
• Low interest rate environment
|
$36.65/share - $25.2 million
-
Timberlands - $26.1 million
|
• 1.2 million tons harvest volume
|
Integrated model is a benefit
|
Dividend:
|
|
|
• Net log buyer in South
|
•
|
$1.60/share, 4.1% yield(3)
|
•
|
Wood Products - $(2.0) million
|
• Low southern sawlog prices = higher
|
Debt:
|
•
|
273 MMBF lumber shipments
|
lumber margins
|
• $378/MBF average lumber price
|
Northern Timberlands contribution
|
• Undrawn $380 million revolver
|
|
|
•
|
Investment grade rated
|
•
|
Real Estate - $31.3 million
|
benefits from indexing Idaho sawlogs to
|
• $40 million of debt maturing December
|
• Sold 1,800 HBU acres for $11,000/acre
|
lumber prices and from cedar sawlogs
|
|
2019
-
Sold 44 residential lots average
-
Rural - maximize land value through
|
Cash Available for Distribution (CAD):
|
land stratification
|
• $93.6 million(2)
|
• Development - high end master
|
|
planned community in Little Rock, AR
-
Total Adjusted EBITDDA is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition and reconciliation. Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin is Total Adjusted EBITDDA divided by revenues.
-
Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) is for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019. CAD is a non-GAAP measure; see appendix for definition and reconciliation.
-
Based on closing stock price of $38.98 on June 28, 2019.
|
|
Q2 2019 Consolidated Results
|
|
|
|
Total Adjusted EBITDDA - Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 Variance
|
|
|
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$28.6
|
$1.4
|
$0.7
|
$49.0
|
$28.3
|
($0.8)
|
($9.2)
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
Timberlands
|
Wood Products
|
Real Estate
|
Corporate
|
Eliminations
|
Q2 2019
Key Consolidated Highlights:
Total Adjusted EBITDDA increased $20.7 million from Q1 2019 levels
The negative effect of lower harvest volumes and seasonably higher forest management costs were mostly offset by higher sawlog prices
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA declined due primarily to a lumber inventory charge and higher per-unit production and log costs
Real Estate completed two large rural land sales, including a former Deltic tract for $19.6 million, and sold 44 lots in Chenal Valley
Note: Total Adjusted EBITDDA is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition and reconciliation.
Q2 2019 Timberlands Results
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA - Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 Variance
($ in millions)
|
|
|
$26.9
|
|
|
|
$2.3
|
($1.9)
|
$0.5
|
|
($1.7)
|
$26.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 2019
|
Sales Price & Mix
|
Harvest Volume
|
Log & Haul Price
|
Forest Mgmt/Roads
|
Q2 2019
|
|
Variance
|
|
Variance
|
|
Key Timberlands Highlights:
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $0.8 million from Q1 2019 levels
Northern sawlog prices increased 8%, reflecting higher lumber prices on indexed volume and seasonally lighter logs
Northern sawlog volumes decreased seasonally due to spring break-up
Southern sawlog and pulpwood prices increased as a result of continued wet weather and constrained log supply
Forest management costs increased seasonally
