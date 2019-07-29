Potlatchdeltic : Presentation (Link opens in a new window)

Log in
Potlatchdeltic : Presentation

07/29/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Q2 2019 Earnings

July 30, 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

& Non-GAAP Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding our stepped-up capital expenditure program, the U.S. housing market and repair and remodel market; lumber demand, pricing, revenues, and Q3 and Q4 costs and expenses; Q3 lumber shipments; 2019 lumber shipments; effects of announced curtailments and permanent closures of sawmills; expectation that shortfall in Southern harvest will be made up in the second half of 2019; Q3 2019 Northern timber harvest and sawlog prices; Q3 2019 Southern harvest volumes and sawlog prices; Q3 2019 Northern and Southern sawlog mix; 2019 harvest plan; Wood Products 2019 capital expenditures; total 2019 capital expenditures; real estate sales, pricing and cost basis; development real estate sales, pricing and land basis; the direction of our business markets; business conditions; Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDDA; Q3 2019 interest expense; Q3 2019 corporate expense; Q3 2019 income tax; dividend payout ratio; and similar matters. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other "forward- looking" information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic's control, including the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies; changes in interest rates; changes in the level of construction activity; changes in Asia demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; share price; the successful execution of the company's strategic plans; the company's ability to meet expectations; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of those numbers to U.S. GAAP is included in this presentation, which is available on the company's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

July 30, 2019

2

Key Highlights - Q2 2019

Performance

Strategy

Capital Allocation

Total Adjusted EBITDDA:(1)

Solid long-term lumber fundamentals

Share Repurchases:

$49.0 million

Housing demand supported by

407,293 shares Q2 2019 at an average of

Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 23%

demographics

$36.84/share - $15.0 million

Restricted Canadian supply

686,240 shares YTD at an average of

Segment Adjusted EBITDDA

Low interest rate environment

$36.65/share - $25.2 million

  • Timberlands - $26.1 million

1.2 million tons harvest volume

Integrated model is a benefit

Dividend:

Net log buyer in South

$1.60/share, 4.1% yield(3)

Wood Products - $(2.0) million

Low southern sawlog prices = higher

Debt:

273 MMBF lumber shipments

lumber margins

$378/MBF average lumber price

Northern Timberlands contribution

Undrawn $380 million revolver

Investment grade rated

Real Estate - $31.3 million

benefits from indexing Idaho sawlogs to

$40 million of debt maturing December

Sold 1,800 HBU acres for $11,000/acre

lumber prices and from cedar sawlogs

2019

  • Sold 44 residential lots average

$85,000/lot

Real Estate:

  • Rural - maximize land value through

Cash Available for Distribution (CAD):

land stratification

$93.6 million(2)

Development - high end master

planned community in Little Rock, AR

  1. Total Adjusted EBITDDA is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition and reconciliation. Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin is Total Adjusted EBITDDA divided by revenues.
  2. Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) is for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019. CAD is a non-GAAP measure; see appendix for definition and reconciliation.
  3. Based on closing stock price of $38.98 on June 28, 2019.

July 30, 2019

3

Q2 2019 Consolidated Results

Total Adjusted EBITDDA - Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 Variance

($ in millions)

$28.6

$1.4

$0.7

$49.0

$28.3

($0.8)

($9.2)

Q1 2019

Timberlands

Wood Products

Real Estate

Corporate

Eliminations

Q2 2019

Key Consolidated Highlights:

Total Adjusted EBITDDA increased $20.7 million from Q1 2019 levels

The negative effect of lower harvest volumes and seasonably higher forest management costs were mostly offset by higher sawlog prices

Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA declined due primarily to a lumber inventory charge and higher per-unit production and log costs

Real Estate completed two large rural land sales, including a former Deltic tract for $19.6 million, and sold 44 lots in Chenal Valley

Note: Total Adjusted EBITDDA is a non-GAAP measure. See appendix for definition and reconciliation.

July 30, 2019

4

Q2 2019 Timberlands Results

Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA - Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 Variance

($ in millions)

$26.9

$2.3

($1.9)

$0.5

($1.7)

$26.1

Q1 2019

Sales Price & Mix

Harvest Volume

Log & Haul Price

Forest Mgmt/Roads

Q2 2019

Variance

Variance

Key Timberlands Highlights:

Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $0.8 million from Q1 2019 levels

Northern sawlog prices increased 8%, reflecting higher lumber prices on indexed volume and seasonally lighter logs

Northern sawlog volumes decreased seasonally due to spring break-up

Southern sawlog and pulpwood prices increased as a result of continued wet weather and constrained log supply

Forest management costs increased seasonally

July 30, 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PotlatchDeltic Corporation published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 21:14:06 UTC



