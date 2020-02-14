Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PotlatchDeltic Corporation    PCH

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PotlatchDeltic : Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:01pm EST

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) has declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.40 per share is payable March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
03:01pPOTLATCHDELTIC : Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock
BU
02/11POTLATCHDELTIC : Executives to Present at the BofA 2020 Global Agriculture and M..
BU
02/03POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
02/03POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
01/29POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : annual earnings release
01/16POTLATCHDELTIC : Announces Tax Treatment for 2019 Dividend Distributions
BU
01/06POTLATCHDELTIC : Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings on February 3..
BU
2019POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019POTLATCHDELTIC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
2019POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 899 M
EBIT 2020 123 M
Net income 2020 61,3 M
Debt 2020 652 M
Yield 2020 3,82%
P/E ratio 2020 46,7x
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,88x
EV / Sales2021 3,70x
Capitalization 2 834 M
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 47,50  $
Last Close Price 42,16  $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-2.57%2 834
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)11.78%113 791
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)15.31%68 153
PUBLIC STORAGE7.33%39 925
WELLTOWER INC.4.99%35 980
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION21.50%32 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group