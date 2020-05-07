Log in
PotlatchDeltic : Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock

05/07/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

The board of directors of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) has declared a quarterly distribution on the Company's common stock. The distribution of $0.40 per share is payable June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2020.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 758 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 -27,4 M
Debt 2020 703 M
Yield 2020 4,58%
P/E ratio 2020 -80,3x
P/E ratio 2021 38,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,89x
EV / Sales2021 3,41x
Capitalization 2 244 M
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 40,17  $
Last Close Price 33,52  $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-22.53%2 244
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)3.24%105 179
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)9.03%64 592
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION19.65%32 168
PUBLIC STORAGE-17.31%30 779
WELLTOWER INC.-41.06%18 606
