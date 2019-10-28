PotlatchDeltic Corporation : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
10/28/2019 | 04:11pm EDT
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) today reported net income of $20.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, on revenues of $226.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
Generated $55.0 million of Total Adjusted EBITDDA and Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 24%
Wood Products set quarterly records for lumber production and shipment volumes
“Our third quarter Adjusted EBITDDA was $55 million, as our businesses executed well on factors within their control,” said Mike Covey, chairman and chief executive officer. “Real Estate continues to have a strong year, selling double the number of rural acres that we expected as well as closing a commercial real estate transaction in Chenal Valley during the third quarter. Wood Products established new quarterly lumber production and shipping records and remains on pace to complete $40 million of capital projects to expand capacity and increase grade recovery. While Timberlands scaled back Southern harvest volumes in the third quarter due to full mill inventories, the segment benefited from higher than expected Southern sawlog prices. Looking forward, we remain optimistic that the lumber market will improve,” stated Mr. Covey.
Financial Highlights
($ in millions, except per share data)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2018
Revenues
$
226.3
$
215.6
$
289.2
Net income
$
20.6
$
17.1
$
60.4
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands)
67,545
67,713
64,722
Net income per diluted share
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.93
Adjusted net income
$
20.6
$
17.1
$
56.0
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.87
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
$
55.0
$
49.0
$
101.8
Dividends per share
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.40
Net cash from operations
$
37.9
$
48.5
$
53.0
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94.7
$
98.0
$
137.5
Business Performance: Q3 2019 vs. Q2 2019
Timberlands
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $16.9 million from Q2 2019 levels
Northern and Southern harvest volumes increased seasonally, but were below plan
Northern sawlog prices increased 7%, reflecting slightly higher lumber prices on indexed volume and seasonally lighter logs
Log & haul costs increased due to higher Northern volumes
($ in millions)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
$ Change
Timberlands Revenues
$
98.8
$
66.9
$
31.9
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA
$
43.0
$
26.1
$
16.9
Wood Products
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $7.9 million from Q2 2019 levels
Average lumber price was $363 per MBF Q3 2019, down 4% from Q2 2019
The segment set quarterly records for lumber production and shipment volumes in Q3 2019
Log and manufacturing costs were lower on a per-unit basis in Q3 2019
Lumber inventory at end of Q3 2019 was written down $3.5 million compared to $7.4 million in Q2 2019
($ in millions)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
$ Change
Wood Products Revenues
$
143.7
$
138.0
$
5.7
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA
$
5.9
$
(2.0
)
$
7.9
Real Estate
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $16.6 million as the sale of a former Deltic tract for $19.6 million in Q2 2019 was partially offset by commercial land sales of $3.1 million in Q3 2019
Sold 6,225 acres of rural land Q3 2019 compared to 12,375 acres in Q2 2019
($ in millions)
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
$ Change
Real Estate Revenues
$
18.9
$
36.4
$
(17.5
)
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA
$
14.7
$
31.3
$
(16.6
)
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.
Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$
226,302
$
215,581
$
289,199
$
623,599
$
757,329
Costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold
182,634
175,673
195,584
512,522
515,645
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,472
14,952
14,901
43,994
45,449
Gain on sale of facility
—
—
—
(9,176
)
—
Deltic merger-related costs
—
—
972
—
21,245
195,106
190,625
211,457
547,340
582,339
Operating income
31,196
24,956
77,742
76,259
174,990
Interest expense, net
(8,475
)
(7,882
)
(10,109
)
(21,821
)
(25,125
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(5,512
)
—
Non-operating pension and other postretirement costs
(935
)
(889
)
(1,942
)
(2,804
)
(5,707
)
Income before income taxes
21,786
16,185
65,691
46,122
144,158
Income tax (expense) benefit
(1,221
)
952
(5,355
)
(1,860
)
(23,077
)
Net income
$
20,565
$
17,137
$
60,336
$
44,262
$
121,081
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.96
$
0.65
$
2.06
Diluted
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.93
$
0.65
$
2.03
Dividends per share
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
0.40
$
1.20
$
1.20
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
67,446
67,664
62,986
67,781
58,765
Diluted
67,545
67,713
64,722
67,848
59,542
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,747
$
76,639
Customer receivables, net
27,214
21,405
Inventories, net
54,202
60,805
Other current assets
23,492
22,675
Assets held for sale
—
80,674
Total current assets
199,655
262,198
Property, plant and equipment, net
278,587
272,193
Investment in real estate held for development and sale
76,924
79,537
Timber and timberlands, net
1,649,196
1,672,815
Intangible assets, net
17,244
17,828
Other long-term assets
35,448
21,281
Total assets
$
2,257,054
$
2,325,852
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
78,274
$
60,993
Current portion of long-term debt
39,995
39,973
Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits
5,997
5,997
Liabilities held for sale
—
29,321
Total current liabilities
124,266
136,284
Long-term debt
716,350
715,391
Pension and other postretirement employee benefits
110,548
110,659
Deferred tax liabilities, net
14,913
32,009
Other long-term obligations
55,248
16,730
Total liabilities
1,021,325
1,011,073
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, authorized 4,000 shares, no shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $1 par value, authorized 100,000 shares, issued 67,221 and 67,570 shares
67,221
67,570
Additional paid-in capital
1,664,333
1,659,031
Accumulated deficit
(343,747
)
(282,391
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(152,078
)
(129,431
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,235,729
1,314,779
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,257,054
$
2,325,852
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands)
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
20,565
$
17,137
$
60,336
$
44,262
$
121,081
Adjustments:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
19,178
17,137
19,445
52,589
53,685
Basis of real estate sold
5,228
7,427
4,248
14,211
10,673
Gain on sale of facility
—
—
—
(9,176
)
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
5,512
—
Change in deferred taxes
295
(1,139
)
11,081
(16,943
)
13,879
Pension and other postretirement employee benefits
2,970
2,831
4,222
8,907
12,221
Equity-based compensation expense
1,913
1,832
1,629
5,362
6,518
Other, net
(764
)
(1,142
)
(549
)
(2,692
)
(1,220
)
Change in working capital and operating-related activities, net
(8,745
)
8,507
(1,982
)
13,745
(9,429
)
Real estate development expenditures
(1,257
)
(2,715
)
(1,416
)
(5,738
)
(3,081
)
Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits
(1,477
)
(1,421
)
(44,001
)
(4,612
)
(55,959
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
37,906
48,454
53,013
105,427
148,368
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Property, plant and equipment additions
(10,094
)
(11,742
)
(7,123
)
(25,596
)
(18,496
)
Timberlands reforestation and roads
(5,079
)
(3,948
)
(5,345
)
(13,269
)
(12,464
)
Acquisition of timber and timberlands
—
(278
)
(3
)
(278
)
(166
)
Cash and cash equivalents acquired in merger
—
—
—
—
3,419
Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment
2,017
—
—
2,017
—
Proceeds on sale of facility
—
(1,252
)
—
58,793
—
Other, net
87
303
124
520
655
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(13,069
)
(16,917
)
(12,347
)
22,187
(27,052
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Distributions to common stockholders
(26,888
)
(26,881
)
(25,102
)
(80,834
)
(75,305
)
Proceeds from Potlatch revolving line of credit
—
—
—
—
100,000
Repayment of Potlatch revolving line of credit
—
—
—
—
(100,000
)
Repayment of Deltic revolving line of credit
—
—
—
—
(106,000
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
—
—
150,000
100,000
Repayment of long-term debt
—
—
—
(150,000
)
(14,250
)
Premiums and fees on debt retirement
—
—
—
(4,865
)
—
Repurchase of common stock
—
(15,015
)
—
(25,173
)
—
Other, net
(129
)
(51
)
(40
)
(393
)
(4,975
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(27,017
)
(41,947
)
(25,142
)
(111,265
)
(100,530
)
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,180
)
(10,410
)
15,524
16,349
20,786
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
97,970
108,380
125,719
79,441
120,457
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending
$
95,790
$
97,970
$
141,243
$
95,790
$
141,243
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Segment Information
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands)
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Timberlands
$
98,809
$
66,881
$
111,421
$
233,848
$
280,438
Wood Products
143,643
138,030
199,025
413,979
532,425
Real Estate
18,863
36,432
11,233
61,459
38,219
261,315
241,343
321,679
709,286
851,082
Intersegment Timberlands revenues
(35,013
)
(25,762
)
(32,480
)
(85,687
)
(93,753
)
Consolidated revenues
$
226,302
$
215,581
$
289,199
$
623,599
$
757,329
Adjusted EBITDDA1
Timberlands
$
42,996
$
26,131
$
58,680
$
95,977
$
140,068
Wood Products
5,903
(2,071
)
46,446
11,058
126,962
Real Estate
14,678
31,316
7,467
48,697
27,769
Corporate
(6,930
)
(9,346
)
(8,989
)
(26,930
)
(28,969
)
Eliminations and adjustments
(1,635
)
3,050
(1,794
)
3,542
(5,080
)
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
55,012
49,080
101,810
132,344
260,750
Basis of real estate sold
(5,228
)
(7,427
)
(4,248
)
(14,211
)
(10,673
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(18,786
)
(16,727
)
(18,836
)
(51,310
)
(51,982
)
Interest expense, net
(8,475
)
(7,882
)
(10,109
)
(21,821
)
(25,125
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(5,512
)
—
Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits
(935
)
(889
)
(1,942
)
(2,804
)
(5,707
)
Gain (loss) on fixed assets
198
30
(12
)
260
(11
)
Gain on sale of facility
—
—
—
9,176
—
Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold
—
—
—
—
(1,849
)
Deltic merger-related costs
—
—
(972
)
—
(21,245
)
Income before income taxes
$
21,786
$
16,185
$
65,691
$
46,122
$
144,158
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
Timberlands
$
12,627
$
10,469
$
12,730
$
33,361
$
35,974
Wood Products
5,763
5,861
5,827
16,666
15,250
Real Estate
152
147
81
508
198
Corporate
244
250
198
775
560
18,786
16,727
18,836
51,310
51,982
Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2
392
410
609
1,279
1,703
Total depreciation, depletion and amortization
$
19,178
$
17,137
$
19,445
$
52,589
$
53,685
Basis of real estate sold
Real Estate
$
5,283
$
7,455
$
4,267
$
14,326
$
10,886
Eliminations and adjustments
(55
)
(28
)
(19
)
(115
)
(213
)
Total basis of real estate sold
$
5,228
$
7,427
$
4,248
$
14,211
$
10,673
1 Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA on page 9, Reconciliations.
2 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Reconciliations
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share amount)
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
Net income (GAAP)
$
20,565
$
17,137
$
60,336
$
44,262
$
121,081
Interest expense, net
8,475
7,882
10,109
21,821
25,125
Income taxes
1,221
(952
)
5,355
1,860
23,077
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
18,786
16,727
18,836
51,310
51,982
Basis of real estate sold
5,228
7,427
4,248
14,211
10,673
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
5,512
—
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
935
889
1,942
2,804
5,707
Deltic merger-related costs
—
—
972
—
21,245
Gain on sale of facility
—
—
—
(9,176
)
—
Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold
—
—
—
—
1,849
(Gain) loss on fixed assets
(198
)
(30
)
12
(260
)
11
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
$
55,012
$
49,080
$
101,810
$
132,344
$
260,750
Adjusted net income
Net income (GAAP)
$
20,565
$
17,137
$
60,336
$
44,262
$
121,081
Special items:
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
5,512
—
Gain on sale of facility, after tax
—
—
—
(6,790
)
—
Deltic merger-related costs
—
—
972
—
21,245
Tax adjustments(1)
—
—
(5,327
)
—
(5,327
)
Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold, after tax
—
—
—
—
1,368
Adjusted net income
$
20,565
$
17,137
$
55,981
$
42,984
$
138,367
Adjusted net income per diluted share
Net income per diluted share (GAAP)
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.93
$
0.65
$
2.03
Special items:
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
0.08
—
Gain on sale of facility, after tax
—
—
—
(0.10
)
—
Tax adjustments(1)
—
—
(0.08
)
—
(0.09
)
Deltic merger-related costs
—
—
0.02
—
0.36
Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold, after tax
—
—
—
—
0.02
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.87
$
0.63
$
2.32
1 During the third quarter of 2018 we recorded a tax benefit primarily related to deducting contributions to our qualified pension plans at the higher 2017 income tax rate.