POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION    PCH

POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION

(PCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PotlatchDeltic : Executives to Present at the BofA 2020 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

02/11/2020 | 04:11pm EST

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today that Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at the Bank of America 2020 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on February 26, 2020 at approximately 10:45 AM Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors page on PotlatchDeltic's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on this site following the presentation for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT POTLATCHDELTIC

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 899 M
EBIT 2020 123 M
Net income 2020 61,3 M
Debt 2020 652 M
Yield 2020 4,00%
P/E ratio 2020 44,6x
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,74x
EV / Sales2021 3,56x
Capitalization 2 708 M
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 47,50  $
Last Close Price 40,28  $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-6.91%2 923
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)6.04%104 180
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)7.58%62 835
PUBLIC STORAGE6.32%39 146
WELLTOWER INC.2.87%34 655
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION7.40%28 571
