PotlatchDeltic : Presentation (Link opens in a new window)

Forward-Looking Statements

& Non-GAAP Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding our stepped-up capital expenditure program, the U.S. housing market and repair and remodel market; U.S housing starts; lumber demand, pricing, revenues and Q4 costs and expenses; Q4 lumber shipments; 2019 lumber shipments; effects of announced curtailments and permanent closures of sawmills; expectation that shortfall in Southern harvest will be made up in the fourth quarter of 2019; Q4 2019 Northern and Southern timber harvest volumes and sawlog prices; expected 2020 timber harvest volumes; Q4 2019 Northern and Southern sawlog mix; 2019 harvest plan; Wood Products 2019 capital expenditures; total 2019 capital expenditures; real estate sales, pricing and cost basis; development real estate sales, pricing and land basis; the direction of our business markets; business conditions; Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDDA; Q4 2019 interest expense; Q4 2019 corporate expense; Q4 2019 income tax; dividend payout ratio; plan to refinance debt scheduled to mature in Q4; and similar matters. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "will," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "believe," "seek," "schedule," "estimate," "could," "can," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other "forward-looking" information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic's control, including the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies; changes in interest rates; changes in the level of construction activity; changes in Asia demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products and real estate; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; transportation disruptions; share price; the successful execution of the company's strategic plans; the company's ability to meet expectations; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of those numbers to U.S. GAAP is included in this presentation, which is available on the company's website at www.potlatchdeltic.com.